ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
orangecountytribune.com

New cases down, deaths up

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County has declined for the third consecutive week, but deaths and hospitalizations tied to COVID increased this week. According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, for the week concluding Jan. 4, there were 3,195 new cases. That compares to 3,269 the week before and 4,449 on Dec. 8.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beckerspayer.com

Still '2 steps ahead': 5 reactions to California's Medi-Cal contract shuffle

More payers won coveted Medicaid managed contracts when California reversed course on its August decision to award just three payers contracts to run its Medicaid program. The state announced a revised decision Dec. 30, granting more payers contracts. The decision means more Medi-Cal recipients can keep their current health insurance...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Turning General Hospital into affordable housing

Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Will Orange County see a super bloom?

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — Steady rain has soaked Orange County fields and hillsides, rejuvenated the desiccated vegetation and provided some hope that maybe a springtime super bloom is on the way. Monty McDivitt, president of the Niguel Botanical Preserve, said it’s unlikely. “In order to have a super...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Money

The 12 Cities Where Home Prices Dropped the Most in 2022

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The second half of 2022 brought major changes for homebuyers. After two years of record-breaking growth, soaring mortgage rates threw a bucket of cold water on the red-hot market. As the cost of borrowing rose, demand...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Flood watches issued for LA, Orange counties as SoCal braces for heavy rains, high winds

LOS ANGELES - More rain is coming to Southern California on Monday and Tuesday, prompting a flood watch to be issued Sunday for large parts of Los Angeles and Orange County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and inland areas including Hollywood, Compton, Long Beach, Pomona, Downey, Norwalk, East Los Angeles, Culver City, Lakewood and Beverly Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast

Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Former LA County fire captain sues to receive retirement badge

LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Center Square

Los Angeles fire captain tops city's highest-paid list with $712,000 in 2022

(The Center Square) – Eighty-six Los Angeles Fire Department employees made more than $400,000 in 2022, including a fire captain who made $712,933 last year. That fire captain was the highest-paid employee in the city. The captain had a base pay of $169,764 and was paid $502,681 for overtime, along with $19,637 in other pay and personnel benefits of $20,851. In 2021, the highest-paid employee also was a fire captain. That captain made $434,394 in overtime in 2021, for total pay of $598,532. ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Garden Grove now accepting online applications for police positions

The City of Garden Grove is now accepting online applications for sworn and non-sworn positions. The deadline to apply is Monday, January 30, 2023. To apply online, visit ggpd.org/join. Job openings for full-time and part-time positions include:. Police Recruit. Police Recruit – Academy Enrolled. Police Officer – Academy Trained...
GARDEN GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy