WBTW News13

Chesterfield County deputy fired after allegedly driving impaired, sheriff says

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County deputy was fired after a traffic stop Saturday led to the deputy being arrested for allegedly driving impaired, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area and requested South Carolina Highway Patrol after a driver appeared to be under […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
LEXINGTON, SC
police1.com

Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case

GASTONIA, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say

CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Blacksburg police officer loses home, 4 dogs in house fire, police say

BLACKSBURG, S.C. — A longtime Upstate police officer and his wife are recovering Thursday after a fire destroyed their home and killed four beloved family pets, police said. Officer Allen Baker, with the Blacksburg Police Department, had gone out Wednesday afternoon with his wife and parents who were visiting from Pennsylvania, according to Officer Shahna Blanton.
BLACKSBURG, SC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate

Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street

CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 7th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty,

