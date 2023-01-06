Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chesterfield County deputy fired after allegedly driving impaired, sheriff says
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County deputy was fired after a traffic stop Saturday led to the deputy being arrested for allegedly driving impaired, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area and requested South Carolina Highway Patrol after a driver appeared to be under […]
wach.com
Search continues for suspect in Columbia-area music promoter's murder
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police have provided new details in the murder of a Columbia-area music promoter, who was shot multiple times at Augusta Road apartment complex in July 2022 and later died in the hospital. Officials believe several people were involved in the planned murder of 29-year-old...
Mother, child robbed at gunpoint in Union Co.
Deputies said an investigation is underway after a mother and child were robbed at gunpoint at a local gas station in Union County.
police1.com
Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
qcnews.com
PHOTOS: Police attempting to identify people seen prior to deadly Gastonia home invasion
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives released photos Friday of people they’d like to speak with regarding the 2021 murder of a Gastonia man, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said the individuals were at the Allison Avenue home of 33-year-old Johnny “Luke” Moore before he...
Arrest report: Gunman, victim recognized each other before Northlake Mall shooting
CHARLOTTE — An arrest report has new details about a shooting that happened inside Northlake Mall just days before Christmas. Police said one person was shot multiple times on Dec. 15 outside a jewelry store there. Officers said a bullet also hit a worker inside that store. It happened...
Alleged burglar caught on video breaking into package closet at South End condos
CHARLOTTE — Someone was caught on video breaking into a package closet at a South End condominium complex early Friday morning, officials with the condo stated. The burglar somehow got through the fob-controlled front doors of the Village of South End condos off South Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m., condo management stated in an email to residents.
WBTV
Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
Town manager: Ranlo officer accused of murder previously charged in school bus confrontation
RANLO, N.C. — The Ranlo town manager told Channel 9 he knew that an officer now charged with murder had a previous charge while working as a police officer in Gastonia. It’s one of the new details Channel 9′s Ken Lemon discovered while digging into the employment history of Ranlo Police Officer Kawaku “Riley” Agyapon.
wccbcharlotte.com
MEDIC: North Charlotte Shooting Leaves One Person With Life-Threatening Injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is hurt after a shooting in North Charlotte. It happened around 4:20 on Saturday afternoon near Davis Lake Community Park off David Cox Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on any arrests or what led up...
14-year-old leads police on chase with 1-year-old inside car, Gastonia authorities say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near...
Summerville woman arrested amid investigation into man held captive in dog kennel before deadly shooting in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorities have charged a Summerville woman with murder and kidnapping in the death of a man found dead in the Timmonsville area in October. Warrants in the case say the woman, Paislee Ann Davis, and an unspecified number of co-defendants, allegedly confined the man in a dog kennel […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
WYFF4.com
Blacksburg police officer loses home, 4 dogs in house fire, police say
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — A longtime Upstate police officer and his wife are recovering Thursday after a fire destroyed their home and killed four beloved family pets, police said. Officer Allen Baker, with the Blacksburg Police Department, had gone out Wednesday afternoon with his wife and parents who were visiting from Pennsylvania, according to Officer Shahna Blanton.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate
Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
WBTV
Man arrested in Charlotte homicide on W. 24th Street
"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 7th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 7th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty,
WBTV
Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, police are now seeking information from people in and around Madison County, an over 2-hour drive away from where Madalina was last seen in Cornelius. Cornelius Police Department confirmed a woman appearing to be Diana Cojocari, the mother...
