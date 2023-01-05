ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Brea Bakery Downtown Disney And Los Angeles Locations Closing

The Downtown Disney La Brea Bakery location and another in Los Angeles have officially closed, the company announced on Instagram. The company’s location in Downtown Disney was open for more than 20 years, while its Los Angeles café location was open for more than 30 years, according to the statement.
