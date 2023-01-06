Read full article on original website
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
NHL
Wild at Sabres
WILD (22-13-2) at SABRES (19-15-2) 7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, BSN, BSWI, ESPN+, SN NOW. Jordan Greenway -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno. Brandon Duhaime -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Hartman. Mason Shaw -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Reaves. Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin -- Matt Dumba. Jon...
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Will miss next two games
Zuccarello suffered an upper-body injury against the Lightning on Wednesday and will miss the next two games. Joe Smith of The Athletic reports. Zuccarello has been great this season, scoring 16 goals and adding 24 assists in 37 games. The 35-year-old has meshed well with Kirill Kaprizov and Sam Steel on the top line -- look for Matthew Boldy to take that spot until Zuccarello is ready to return.
Jets look to continue win streak as they face Canucks
The Winnipeg Jets will try to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Vancouver Canucks in a matinee
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Shifts to LTIR
Carlson (face) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson, who has been out since Dec. 23, is expected to be unavailable for months, so the shift from regular IR to LTIR won't change his timetable. The 32-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 games this season. The Capitals moved Carlson to LTIR because Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) are slated to return to the lineup Sunday versus Columbus.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will not play Friday
Kane (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kane said that his injury is not serious and that he likely could play, but he feels some pain in certain situations. He has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season after racking up 92 points in 2021-22.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
CBS Sports
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
Detroit Red Wings make decision on Elmer Soderblom
With both Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina both nearing returns to action, the Detroit Red Wings have made a roster decision. On Sunday afternoon, the Red Wings announced they have assigned LW Elmer Soderblom to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In 21 games with the Red Wings during his rookie campaign, Soderblom has recorded five goals and three assists. He scored the game-winning goal on New Year’s Eve against the Ottawa Senators.
NBC Sports
Aube-Kubel makes case to stay with goals in consecutive games
WASHINGTON — For the first time this season, the Capitals are approaching a situation in which they will have too many healthy players. The injury-plagued Caps have endured several stretches without key stars and at least one in John Carlson is still out indefinitely. However, both Nicklas Backstrom and...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders speaks with Bills' Damar Hamlin, calls best friend's turnaround 'a miracle'
The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Generates helper in win
Malkin recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes. This was Malkin's second point in his last six games, and he's also gone minus-4 in that span. His drop in production has largely correlated with the Penguins' six-game losing skid, which ended Sunday, and the absence of Kris Letang (personal/lower body). Despite the slump, Malkin still has a formidable 35 points (16 on the power play) with 111 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 39 outings this season.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains with family
Letang (personal/lower body) is still home in Montreal, and he isn't expected to play in Arizona on Sunday, Penguins' reporter Michelle Crechiolo reports. Letang has not been in the Pittsburgh lineup since Dec. 28 as he suffered a lower-body injury and then returned to his hometown upon the passing of his father. He could return Tuesday when the Penguins return home to face Vancouver. Letang has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.
NHL
Voice of the Predators Pete Weber Explains Absence and Road to Come
Weber, Doctors, Friends Discuss Hydrocephalus Diagnosis, Upcoming Procedure. In the nearly quarter century the Nashville Predators have skated at 501 Broadway, few figures have proved more important to the vitality of the franchise than Pete Weber. Dubbed "The Voice of the Predators," Weber joined the Preds franchise from the ground...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Swats three shots in loss
Collins supplied 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-114 loss to the Lakers. Collins missed all five of his three-point attempts but still tied for second on Atlanta with 16 points. He also tied for the team lead with eight rebounds, but his best work came on the defensive end, where he blocked three shots. Collins snapped a two-game double-double streak Friday, but he did extend his run of contests with multiple blocked shots to three.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Canucks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets close out a three-game home stand tonight against the Vancouver Canucks. With the early puck drop, the Jets won't hold a pre-game skate, so warm-up will be the best indication of the projected line-up. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets have won four...
FOX Sports
Rangers face the Wild in a non-conference matchup
Minnesota Wild (22-14-3, third in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-12-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild face off in an out-of-conference matchup. New York is 9-7-4 in home games and 22-12-7 overall. The Rangers have conceded 111 goals...
FOX Sports
Buffalo takes on Philadelphia following overtime victory
Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -221, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in overtime. Buffalo has a...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Player Development Changes Having a Big Impact
The Montreal Canadiens are in a new era with a complete changeover in their management team. With the hiring of executive vice president Jeff Gorton and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, team owner Geoff Molson signaled to the fan base that he is taking the franchise into the 21st century.
