ComicBook
The Conjuring's James Wan and Patrick Wilson Fantasize About Reviving This John Carpenter Classic
Throughout the '70s and '80s, filmmaker John Carpenter was one of the more prolific storytellers in genre cinema, with his narratives being revived and reimagined various times over the years, including The Conjuring's director James Wan and star Patrick Wilson fantasizing about the opportunity to revive Carpenter's Big Trouble in Little China. The 1986 film blends together action, comedy, horror, fantasy, and martial arts for an entirely unique experience, which is one reason why the film hasn't earned a reboot or remake in the decades since its debut. Wan and Wilson collaborated not only on The Conjuring franchise, but also on the Insidious and Aquaman series.
ComicBook
The Conjuring 4: James Wan Teases Bad News for Future of the Franchise
Even though The Conjuring Universe is the highest-grossing horror franchise to ever hit theaters, the writing may be on the wall for New Line's demonic stalwart. While on the press tour for M3GAN, the latest horror flick produced by James Wan and his Atomic Monster production house, it was revealed The Conjuring 4 may be the final film featuring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren.
5 Reasons Scream Is The Best Horror Franchise Ever
Scream is seriously the best horror franchise ever, and we need to talk about it.
Collider
Classic Black & White Horror Films that Aren’t Universal Monsters
If there's one thing that brings a sense of excitement to people’s lives it's watching classic black-and-white horror movies. Despite how far horror has evolved today, it’s fun to sit back and revisit what the genre had to offer in years past; with films like Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and Creature from the Black Lagoon still inspiring audiences today like they did when they were in theaters. But like many things from the past, a lot of great horror films from the monochrome era have slowly been lost to time. Chances are that many people today think of the Universal Monsters as the only canon from that era, but there are many monochrome gems from yesteryear that deserve to be seen by anyone who considers themselves a horror fan.
James Wan Pushes Back Against Horror Fans Complaining That M3GAN Isn’t R-Rated
Producer James Wan pushes back on fans' complaints over M3GAN’s PG-13 rating.
Collider
'Glass Onion's Puzzle Boxes Were Actually the Only Clues We Needed
Editor's Note: The following contains Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery spoilers. Rian Johnson loves to play with the conventions of a mystery, as shown in Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Instead of the traditional "whodunnit" structure, both Knives Out and Glass Onion double in on themselves to reveal a story within a story and turn where the audience least expects it. Glass Onion takes this a step further, outright hinting at the conclusion to its central mystery in its opening sequence.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mel Gibson could put ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ on the back burner in favor of an even more unnecessary sequel
When David Zaslav was appointed CEO of the freshly-renamed Warner Bros. Discovery, he made it perfectly clear that releasing high-profile movies directly to HBO Max was no longer on the agenda. With that in mind, it’s beginning to get a little worrying that we haven’t heard anything concrete on Lethal Weapon 5 for a long time.
msn.com
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
digitalspy.com
The Conjuring 4 gets a disappointing update
The Conjuring 4 could tie up the story of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. Portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga across three eye-coveringly freaky flicks, the two characters (based on a real married couple) will return for one final movie, it's been suggested by director James Wan – written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.
Collider
Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ Sequel Is Now Casting Its Leads
Rome: one of the most powerful empires and civilizations the world has ever known. So dense over the centuries has been their mark on humanity that aspects of our lives are still being affected by this empire. So when Sir Ridley Scott directed and released the Roman film Gladiator in 2000, it turned out to be a massive hit at the box office, grossing $457 million worldwide. The film was such a success that since its release, there have been multiple attempts at a sequel. Finally, it would seem a sequel is now at hand, with Scott seeking actors to star in the project.
wegotthiscovered.com
The history behind an infamously tortured remake is infinitely more interesting than the movie itself
Hollywood history is littered with disastrous productions that suffer from turmoil at every turn, but few have experienced a more sustained barrage of bad luck than the infamous remake of The Island of Dr. Moreau, the 1996 version that marked the third live-action adaptation of H.G. Wells’ iconic sci-fi story.
Collider
'The White Lotus' and 9 Other Shows With Great Ensembles
The White Lotus Season 2 is the latest example of when a talented and varied cast of actors come together and make a show really special. Sure, the writing, production, and direction all come into play, but the cast makes the show feel real: they're the ones that rope in the audience and have them stick around.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Trailer: A Groovy Horror Classic Returns
The Evil Dead are about to rise again. For the first time in a decade, there’s a new Evil Dead film. The previous installment, Evil Dead, was a reboot of the original franchise. The new film, Evil Dead Rise, moves the action from a cabin in the woods to an urban apartment building. The Necronomicon, the Book of the Dead that always starts up trouble in these films, is still on hand though. And after its contents are read yet again, the evil dead begin to rise. (Why people continue to read from this thing, I will never know. Just read another book! The Pelican Brief never animated a single corpse.)
Gizmodo
Dwayne Johnson Faces a Black Adam Rockening
There’s nothing quite so wild as Hollywood drama, and Dwayne Johnson’s crash and burn with Black Adam isn’t so much a superhero smash as a superhero flop. From middling box office numbers to defensive claims about said box office numbers, to assurances from new DC maestro James Gunn that Black Adam’s not dead, just on ice... there’s really nothing more that could surprise us.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks was desperate to be in one of the best Star Trek movies
Tom Hanks would have loved to be in Star Trek: First Contact. The multi-award winning actor shut down the rumour that he was offered the role of the eccentric genius scientist Zefram Cochrane, who plays a pivotal role in the TNG-era science fiction movie First Contact. Despite having an almost...
‘M3GAN’ Is a Horror Film for the TikTok Generation
She’s an internet sensation and trend-setter. She’s a four-foot-tall killer with attitude. She’s M3GAN, and for producers James Wan and Jason Blum, she may very well be one of the most important additions to Universal’s library of monsters in recent years. Frankenstein’s monster for the iPad generation has been created, and if her social media success translates to box office sales, the studio may have a new horror icon, something fans who grew up on ’80s and ’90s horror have been clamoring for. But just as it was in decades past, the fate of this modern Prometheus, rests in the...
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
game-news24.com
Long-awaited Sequel to a Prolific Horror franchise Gets a New Trailer Tomorrow
Evil Dead is finally getting its fifth installment in 2023, but the news has become scarce at the time of Evil Dead Rise. This series was so lucky to receive a teaser trailer that has just been released, including the idea that the first full trailer is going to be released on Jan. 4, 2022.
Collider
'Dune: Part 2' Adds Tim Blake Nelson
With the film set to debut later this year, the cast of Dune: Part Two grows even more prominent as a Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) has joined the upcoming science fiction epic in an undisclosed role, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. While details on his character remain scarce, the announcement comes just a few weeks after filming on the project wrapped. He joins previously announced cast members Austin Butler (Elvis) as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh (Black Widow) as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.
Ewan McGregor Didn’t Read the Book to Prepare for His ‘Worst’ Role
Ewan McGregor has played a lot of parts over his nearly three decade-long career, but there's one he's not so proud of.
