Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
Collider
10 Essential Movies by Agnès Varda, Ranked According to Letterboxd
French director and photographer Agnès Varda may not be with us anymore, but her work will endlessly remain some of the best, most visually alluring and touching pieces of art that have ever graced the big screen. An extremely gifted precursor of the French New Wave style during the 1960s, Varda successfully made a name for herself by boldly carving her filmmaking legacy throughout the years, enduring as one of the most iconic and impactful movie directors today.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Was Always Destined for an Adaptation
So many video game adaptations since the late ‘80s seemed to look at the back of the game box and shrug, as if Hollywood producers were only buying the title. The game worlds of Super Mario and Resident Evil didn’t invite reverent attempts at recreation, but rather creative liberties, and fair enough, those game worlds were difficult, even absurd.
Collider
Does ‘M3GAN’ Have an End Credits Scene?
Even before M3GAN came to theaters, James Wan’s latest killer doll was a success. Thanks to a bonkers trailer with a hilarious dancing number and a marketing campaign that gives fans what they want, M3GAN could only fail at the box office if the movie was utter trash. Which it isn’t! In fact, M3GAN sets the bar high for horror in 2023, and it will be hard to dethrone the new binary queen of darkness.
Collider
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Concept Art Reveals Michael Keaton's Scrapped Vulture Cameo
Newly revealed concept art for Spider-Man: No Way Home shows a scrapped cameo from Michael Keaton’s the Vulture. Storyboard artist Phil Langone shared three pieces of art on Instagram from the early pre-production phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster. Two of the images clearly feature Sandman and Doctor Octopus in a garage surrounded by the flashing blue and red lights of the police. However, the most surprising image is the third one since it features Adrian Toomes in the same location with a whip in hand. However, the Vulture was scrapped from the film for unknown reasons, so the Green Goblin, Electro, and the Lizard completed final lineup of supervillains.
Collider
'The White Lotus' and 9 Other Shows With Great Ensembles
The White Lotus Season 2 is the latest example of when a talented and varied cast of actors come together and make a show really special. Sure, the writing, production, and direction all come into play, but the cast makes the show feel real: they're the ones that rope in the audience and have them stick around.
Collider
‘Yellowstone’ Star Says Taylor Sheridan Already Knows How Series Will End
Actor Wes Bentley has revealed Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan has already planned how the series will come to an end, despite the show going strong. The actor spoke about what he thinks is in store for his character, as well as sharing what it is like to work with Sheridan on the neo-western drama.
Collider
Johnny Depp and Maïwenn Take Center Stage in New 'Jeanne du Barry' Images
A slate of new images from the upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry have been released. The new images spotlight the star of the project, Johnny Depp, in his return to the big screen following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The images, shared on Instagram by...
Collider
‘Hunters’ Cast and Character Guide
The game of the hunter and the hunted is much like the game of chess, where you wait and watch and strike when your opponent’s guard is down. Prime Video’s Hunters explores a team of vigilantes using the same approach to seeking justice. The conspiracy drama thriller series sees a second uprising of Nazis decades after WWII in 70s America. But they are hiding in plain sight, as the society’s rich and famous. However, there’s one man (and a woman) who have sniffed out these predators and decided to put a stop to the plan of a Fourth Reich (as they call it) once and for all. But this king needs his entourage. And thus, he forms his team of the Nazi Hunters, the heroes of the story.
Collider
'Dune: Part 2' Adds Tim Blake Nelson
With the film set to debut later this year, the cast of Dune: Part Two grows even more prominent as a Tim Blake Nelson (O Brother, Where Art Thou?) has joined the upcoming science fiction epic in an undisclosed role, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. While details on his character remain scarce, the announcement comes just a few weeks after filming on the project wrapped. He joins previously announced cast members Austin Butler (Elvis) as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh (Black Widow) as Princess Irulan, and Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV.
Collider
All the ‘Glass Onion’ Easter Eggs Hidden in Rian Johnson’s Mystery
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.Mysteries are always a delight to watch, especially when we have all the clues we need to solve them ourselves. But, sometimes, the clues aren’t hiding exactly where we think they should. In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson’s sequel to his hit movie Knives Out, there are numerous little details scattered throughout that might help viewers figure out what’s going on before detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig)—or just as quick as him. Then there are also those details that don’t add much to the plot, but sure make Glass Onion a much more rewarding and entertaining watch. In case you’ve seen the film, but still have no idea what we’re talking about, here’s a list of all the clues, cameos, and Easter eggs that you might have missed.
Collider
'A Man Called Otto' & 'A Man Called Ove': A Tale of Two Adaptations
Editor's Note: The following contains A Man Called Otto spoilers and references to suicide. Though the posters and TV spots for A Man Called Otto may make it look like just another Tom Hanks star vehicle or the latest in a long line of tearjerker dramas about cantankerous old men learning to appreciate life, there’s a much more complicated history behind this movie. A Man Called Otto began life as A Man Called Ove, a Swedish novel by Fredrik Backman published in 2012 that was later adapted into a 2015 film of the same name directed by Hannes Holm. To put it simply, this story has gone through a lot of different incarnations in just over a decade.
Collider
'Glass Onion': Rian Johnson on How They Pulled Off the Mona Lisa Stunt
One of the more surprising plot points of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery revolves around the most famous painting in the world - the Mona Lisa. Rian Johnson's film sees billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invite a group of guests to his luxurious island, filled with priceless artwork, and the legendary painting is his pride and joy. The climax of the film features a fiery showdown underneath the titular glass onion, and concludes with the painting burning to ashes.
Collider
Why Nicolas Cage's Approach to His Work on 'Renfield' Moved Co-Star Brandon Scott Jones
Ahead of the Critics' Choice Awards, Ghosts star Brandon Scott Jones sat down with Collider to discuss the hit supernatural comedy's nominations, in addition to another exciting project he has on the horizon. By the end of the conversation with our own Perri Nemiroff, Jones spoke a little bit about Renfield, the upcoming dark action-comedy that stars Nicolas Cage as none other than the biggest vampire of all time: Dracula.
Collider
Jeremy Renner's Best Performance Isn't as an Avenger
When someone brings up Jeremy Renner in conversation, typically it is because they are referring to his roles in Marvel movies and shows such as The Avengers, or Hawkeye. Although portraying the bow-and-arrow-toting hero is what he’s known for it is far from his best performance. Even his breakout role in The Hurt Locker and more recent TV role in Mayor of Kingstown fall short of his powerhouse performance in the 2017 indie called Wind River.
Collider
Guilty Pleasures and Easy Escapes: Why We Love Bad TV Shows
Why can’t we get enough of “bad” TV shows? As the popularity of Emily in Paris demonstrates, viewers not only tolerate, but actively enjoy what is widely considered to be low quality television. But such shows revel in their trashy status, and ultimately appeal to those who are craving an easy watch. A winning combination of predictability and silliness provides a soothing balm to an audience that simply desires an escape, often triumphing over critically acclaimed alternatives.
Collider
How to Watch 'A Man Called Otto': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We watched his journey to reunite with his sweetheart Jenny, in Forrest Gump, watched him band with his squad to search for a lost soldier in Saving Private Ryan, and watched him mistakenly fall in love with his business rival through the power of the internet in You’ve Got Mail. Now, we’re going to watch Tom Hanks play an aggrieved widower with an icy heart in A Man Called Otto.
Collider
10 Best Dystopian and Cyberpunk Anime Series of the 80s and 90s, According to IMDb
If you’re a lover of all things dystopian then you must’ve ventured into the anime genre once or twice. The genre is riddled with tales of tragic governmental uprise, cyberpunk cities, and mecha-babes. In these modern times, tales of cryptic tech, technology turned rogue, and killer robots are only becoming more popular.
Collider
James Wan's 'Dead Silence' Lands 4K Ultra HD Release From Scream Factory
James Wan (Malignant) made quite an impact on the horror since directing 2004’s genre game-changer Saw. With M3gan in theaters now and his recent success with blockbusters like The Conjuring and Insidious, the Australian film director-writer-producer finds himself in a new class of horror icons. Scream Factory has announced that they will be bringing Wan’s 2007 collaboration with writer Leigh Whannell back to life with a brand new 4K Ultra HD release. Dead Silence, one of his most underrated films, will be released in 4K UHD on March 28.
Collider
Love 'The Bad Batch'? Check Out 'Republic Commando' Next
The Clone Wars was hailed as a breakthrough within the Star Wars franchise for the way in which the clone soldiers were fleshed out and given unique personalities. While the clones had been nothing but identical troopers in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Dee Bradley Baker’s incredible voicework explored countless different characters with different perspectives, idiosyncrasies, and destinies. The current Disney+ series The Bad Batch continues after the end of The Clone Wars, and follows a group of genetically enhanced clones that defy the orders to execute Order 66. While it’s exciting to see how the franchise has evolved in its depiction of these characters, their journey was chronicled first in the Republic Commando video game and novels from the Legends era.
Comments / 0