thedigitalfix.com
Wednesday season 2 confirmed by Netflix
Wednesday has been an enormous success for Netflix, so a second season always felt inevitable. There was, however, some recent speculation that a second season of the YA horror series might be headed to Amazon Prime. Netflix has now nipped that in the bud, by announcing that a second season is definitely on the way, and that it will not be leaving the streaming service.
Wednesday's Catherine Zeta-Jones And Co-Stars React To Season 2 Renewal, And Netflix's Song Choice For The Announcement Earns Two Snaps
Wednesday's cast, including Catherin Zeta-Jones, reacted to the news about Season 2 of the Netflix megahit.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
NME
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
TODAY.com
Faith Hill gives fans ‘rare look’ at Tim McGraw dancing to Olivia Rodrigo: 'You're welcome'
Faith Hill is giving fans a "rare" peek at her hubby Tim McGraw rocking out to Olivia Rodrigo's poppy hit "Good 4 U." The country music star, 55, posted a video of the "Don't Take the Girl" singer dancing in the backseat of a car as "Good 4 U" blares through the stereo speakers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
Collider
‘M3GAN’ Dances Past ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ at Friday Box Office
Universal and Atomic Monster’s buzzy horror title M3GAN topped the Friday box office (factoring in Thursday preview figures, of course) but will lose the weekend to holdover hit Avatar: The Way of Water, which is eyeing its fourth weekend at the top of the chart. With $11.7 million on Friday, including $2.7 million from Thursday previews, M3GAN is expected to finish second in its debut weekend of release, with an estimated $27.5 million.
M3GAN Ending: Why The Killer Doll Movie Went With That Final Tease, And The Alternate Idea That Was Almost Used
M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone reveals insight into the new horror film's ending.
Dolly Parton Wrote ‘Jolene’ After Witnessing a Real Situation With Her Husband
While the song “Jolene” involves two fictional characters, Dolly Parton wrote the track after an event between her husband and another woman
When Will Avatar: The Way of Water Will Be Available to Stream on Disney+?
Avatar: The Way of Water premiered on Dec. 16, 2022, and is currently exclusive to theaters Avatar: The Way of Water could be available to stream on Disney+ very soon. Making its way from the big screen to the online stream, the Avatar sequel is expected to hit the streamer sometime this year. Although an official announcement about the release date has yet to be announced, several predictions can be made based on the streamer's previous trends. Avatar: The Way of Water — starring Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington and...
Maddie Ziegler Thought Acting Opposite Jenna Ortega Was ‘Scary’
Maddie Ziegler recalls what it was like to work with her good friend, Jenna Ortega, on 'The Fallout.'
TODAY.com
Mayim Bialik wore Leslie Jordan’s sneakers in ‘Call Me Kat’ tribute episode ‘to keep him close’
Mayim Bialik honored her late co-star Leslie Jordan by wearing Jordan's shoes in the Jan. 5 episode of "Call Me Kat." The 47-year-old actor opened up about the touching gesture on Instagram in the caption of a photo showing her posing in Jordan's rainbow-striped sneakers. A second photo showed a close-up of the sneakers on Bialik's feet.
Season 8 of ‘Gilmore Girls’ Was Nixed When 1 Actor Didn’t Sign a Contract
'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' served as an eighth season in many ways. An eighth season was a consideration back in 2007, though.
msn.com
'Criminal Minds' Fans Beg for Answers Over Matthew Gray Gubler’s Announcement
Matthew Gray Gubler fans, we may just know why the actor isn't involved with Criminal Minds: Evolution. When Paramount+ announced the Criminal Minds reboot, viewers were devastated to learn that the longtime CBS actor wouldn't be returning to the procedural drama. While Matthew hasn't personally commented about this decision, he gave his followers food for thought about what he might be up to instead.
ComicBook
One of Horror's Most Underseen and Unsettling Experiences Is Now Streaming on Shudder
In the age of streaming, no matter how acclaimed or beloved a movie or TV show might be, unless you can easily pull it up on your platform of choice, audiences are known to completely overlook it. Additionally, even if an older film earned a release, more obscure titles don't necessarily make it to DVD, thus making it more unlikely to be upgraded to HD formats, or even modern households having Blu-ray players capable of watching such films in the event that a viewer takes the time to track down a copy. Luckily, thanks to the passionate horror fans at Shudder, Andrzej Żuławski's Possession is just a click away from any subscriber, unleashing a world of inhuman ecstasy on modern audiences.
Everything Reba McEntire Has Said About Rebooting Her Sitcom ‘Reba’ With Original Cast
For six successful seasons, Reba McEntire led her self-titled sitcom, Reba, with a colorful cast of characters. The country superstar waved goodbye to the program in 2007. Since then, fans of the series have been wondering if the show will ever be rebooted and return to television with its beloved original stars. Keep scrolling to see everything Reba has said about rebooting the popular TV show.
startattle.com
Knock at the Cabin (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date, Dave Bautista
While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken h—age by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. Startattle.com – Knock at the Cabin 2023. Starring : Dave Bautista. Genre : Horror / Mystery / Thriller. Country : United States /...
wegotthiscovered.com
A found footage horror classic that sparked a parade of senseless sequels suddenly finds itself in the hot seat
Unlike other favored elements in the horror genre such as slashers and zombie flicks, the found footage sub-genre is one of those less sought-after trivialities in the widespread catalog, if only for the simple fact that the aspect of this filmmaking style can often feel deflated and as if directors are grasping at straws. And while most of these found footage features have been dragged through the mud, 2007’s Paranormal Activity has stood the test of time as one of the most successful.
Collider
Johnny Depp and Maïwenn Take Center Stage in New 'Jeanne du Barry' Images
A slate of new images from the upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry have been released. The new images spotlight the star of the project, Johnny Depp, in his return to the big screen following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The images, shared on Instagram by...
ComicBook
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Debuts Gory New Trailer
Ahead of the theatrical premiere of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the slasher movie take on the classic children's tale, a brand new trailer has been released by Fathom Events, teasing even more of the gory goodness that awaits fans of the twisted movie. Dread Central brings us the new video, which is short but packs a huge punch with the amount of footage that it quickly shows off. Give it a look in the player below and look for Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey to arrive in theaters for one night only, premiering on February 15th.
