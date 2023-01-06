ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other

TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings

TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
Volunteer firefighter died from medical emergency

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Green Country volunteer firefighter died Wednesday from a medical emergency. The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department, located in Sand Springs, said on Wednesday night they responded to the home of one of their firefighters, Lynn Hopper. The department said Hopper had a medical emergency and was taken to Hillcrest Hospital where he died around 11:40 p.m.
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
Cuba Gooding Jr. expected at reunion screening of “Tuskegee Airmen” at Muskogee’s Roxy Theatre

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is expected to visit Green Country Saturday for a reunion screen of the film “Tuskegee Airmen.”. Muskogee’s historic Roxy Theatre is set to host the showing Saturday afternoon for local actors who took part in the film. Actors from Oklahoma and Arkansas who took part in the film will be in attendance along with Gooding Jr.
Orthodox churches gather to bless waters and pray for city

TULSA, Okla. — Several local churches gathered on Saturday to hold a blessing of the water and pray for the well-being of Tulsa. The churches gathered were St. Anthony Orthodox Christian Church, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and Holy Apostles Orthodox Church. The event was held at 1 p.m....
Muskogee business owner wants to make Muskogee a holiday destination

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — As you take down your holiday decorations a Muskogee business owner is asking you not to throw them away. He said they can help the city become Green Country’s next holiday destination. Alex Reynolds runs Max’s Garage and Maxine’s Gastropub in Muskogee. He loves Christmas...
