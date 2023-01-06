Read full article on original website
TPD: Man arrested after being recognized wearing underwear as mask in porch pirate cases
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested an alleged “Porch Pirate with an unusual and questionably effective mask,” according to a TPD social media post. TPD said they were made aware of a porch pirate case in west Tulsa on January 6. According to...
TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other
TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
Three arrests in Wagoner after fentanyl, Xanax and meth found in car
WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner County deputies made three arrests, taking 16 grams of fentanyl off the streets. Wagoner County Lt. Hull was patrolling near Highway 69 and SW 15th Street when he spotted an SUV making a traffic violation. When he pulled over the car, the driver, identified as...
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings
TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
‘The Tuskegee Airmen’ screening brings Cuba Gooding Jr. back to Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. visited Muskogee for a special film screening and to pay tribute to some of the city’s heroes. Gooding Jr. was at a special screening of the movie, “The Tuskegee Airmen.” He was in the movie back in 1995, which was partly filmed in Muskogee.
Volunteer firefighter died from medical emergency
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Green Country volunteer firefighter died Wednesday from a medical emergency. The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department, located in Sand Springs, said on Wednesday night they responded to the home of one of their firefighters, Lynn Hopper. The department said Hopper had a medical emergency and was taken to Hillcrest Hospital where he died around 11:40 p.m.
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
Bartlesville City Council approves funding for Crisis Intervention Response Team
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — There will soon be a new mental health program operating in the City of Bartlesville. The city council approved $100,000 in funding this week. Grand Mental Health and the City of Bartlesville will partner to create a Crisis Intervention Response Team Program. The plan calls for...
Cuba Gooding Jr. expected at reunion screening of “Tuskegee Airmen” at Muskogee’s Roxy Theatre
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is expected to visit Green Country Saturday for a reunion screen of the film “Tuskegee Airmen.”. Muskogee’s historic Roxy Theatre is set to host the showing Saturday afternoon for local actors who took part in the film. Actors from Oklahoma and Arkansas who took part in the film will be in attendance along with Gooding Jr.
Long lost love note found in pocket of coat in Owasso thrift store
OWASSO, Okla. — On New Year’s Day, 2023 Melissa Seilhymer was browsing the racks at the Goodwill store in Owasso, when she came across an Old Navy pea coat. As she examined it she discovered something worth much more in one of the pockets. It was a love...
Sand Springs Fire Chief speaks out after Thursday night’s fatal house fire
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A woman died late Thursday in a Sand Springs house fire. The deadly fire happened at a home near West 61st Street and South 155th West Avenue in Sand Springs. When multiple agencies got the call around 10:45 p.m., the home was already engulfed in...
Orthodox churches gather to bless waters and pray for city
TULSA, Okla. — Several local churches gathered on Saturday to hold a blessing of the water and pray for the well-being of Tulsa. The churches gathered were St. Anthony Orthodox Christian Church, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and Holy Apostles Orthodox Church. The event was held at 1 p.m....
Space heater likely cause of fire at Rogers County home, firefighters say
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A space heater was the likely cause of a fire at a Rogers County home early Sunday, according to the Limestone Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a fire call just after 6 a.m. on 118th street near Collinsville. Two people and a dog were able...
Muskogee business owner wants to make Muskogee a holiday destination
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — As you take down your holiday decorations a Muskogee business owner is asking you not to throw them away. He said they can help the city become Green Country’s next holiday destination. Alex Reynolds runs Max’s Garage and Maxine’s Gastropub in Muskogee. He loves Christmas...
Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrates reelection in Tulsa with first of three inaugural balls
TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrated his reelection by hosting his first of three inaugural balls in Tulsa on Friday evening. The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the ceremony schedule in December 2022, allowing the general public to purchase tickets to any of the three events running from Jan. 6, 7 and 9.
Broken Arrow Library holds vision board and journal building event
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Library held a vision board and journal building event on Friday afternoon. The event was for ages 11 and up and lasted from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Courtney Helm, a Youth Associate at the Broken Arrow Library said the event was...
