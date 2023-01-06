ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Metro News

Charleston man sent to prison for two shootings

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man who shot and killed a woman and wounded her three year old daughter is headed to prison. A Kanawha County Judge Friday sentenced Dorian Vashawn Clark, 48, to 40 years in prison for second degree murder. Another five years were added to the sentence for Clark being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The sentences will run consecutively.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting

ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
MASON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Order restored at state juvenile facility after brief room takeover

JULIAN, W.Va. — Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says four juvenile boys housed at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center in Julian face additional charges after a takeover of one of the rooms at the center Saturday evening. Barker said the four 17-year-olds attempted turned the furniture into weapons...
JULIAN, WV
Metro News

Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Outside agencies asked to handle Cabell County investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The internal investigation of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department over a child’s death will be handled by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle announced Friday he had requested outside agencies to investigate the case in which off-duty deputy Jeff...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

