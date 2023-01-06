Read full article on original website
Charleston man sent to prison for two shootings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man who shot and killed a woman and wounded her three year old daughter is headed to prison. A Kanawha County Judge Friday sentenced Dorian Vashawn Clark, 48, to 40 years in prison for second degree murder. Another five years were added to the sentence for Clark being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The sentences will run consecutively.
Mason County deputies arrest man in connection with fatal shooting
ASHTON, W.Va. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mason County. Deputies took James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, into custody following the shooting in the Aston area Saturday. The shooting happened in the early morning hours near Ashton Upland Road. When...
Occupants safe after fully-involved structure fire in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Saturday for a fire on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia. Dispatchers said the fire happened in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Charleston Fire Department said it was a fully-involved fire, but all occupants made it out of the structure. Firefighters were […]
One arrested after hour-long chase that went through two West Virginia counties
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Multiple law enforcement agencies chased a suspect through two counties and back early Saturday morning, Metro 911 says. According to dispatchers, a pursuit started in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday around 1:42 a.m. The pursuit continued into Putnam County and then back through Kanawha County, dispatchers say. Authorities chased […]
Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia Saturday. James Hatfield, 28, of Gallipolis Ferry, has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting, according to the deputies with Mason County Sheriff’s Department. The shooting happened near...
Sheriff: Four teens cause disturbance at detention center in West Virginia
Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says that four juvenile males took control of a room, altering furniture to be used as possible weapons.
Charleston woman shaken by nearby murder after multiple encounters with suspect
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood is still shaken by Friday night's murder in Charleston. Police say they arrested Amber Wymer, accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend's 20-year-old daughter Abigail Marcinkowsky in a fight at their home on Bauer Avenue. Betty Arce is nearly 90 years old and has...
Order restored at state juvenile facility after brief room takeover
JULIAN, W.Va. — Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker says four juvenile boys housed at the Donald R. Kuhn Juvenile Center in Julian face additional charges after a takeover of one of the rooms at the center Saturday evening. Barker said the four 17-year-olds attempted turned the furniture into weapons...
Arrest made in Charleston murder investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police made an arrest in a domestic dispute which escalated into a homicide Thursday night in Charleston. Amber Kay Wymer, 41, of Charleston, was arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was taken into custody after police were called to a home on Charleston’s Bauer Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.
Outside agencies asked to handle Cabell County investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The internal investigation of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department over a child’s death will be handled by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle announced Friday he had requested outside agencies to investigate the case in which off-duty deputy Jeff...
Fatal shooting in Mason County, West Virginia
Mason County Sheriff Corey J. Miller says there was a fatal shooting in the Ashton, West Virginia, area early Saturday morning.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Charleston, West Virginia stabbing
UPDATE (9:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6): The suspect and victim in a deadly Charleston stabbing have been identified. According to Charleston Police, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, of Charleston, was charged with first-degree murder after police found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky, also of Charleston, dead at a home on the 800 block of Bauer Ave. on Thursday. […]
Home devastated by fire on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A home was devastated by fire Saturday evening on Charleston's West Side. Fire crews responded about 7 p.m. to the scene of a structure fire in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Emergency crews report the home was occupied, and all the residents made it...
Charleston police say four teens reported missing have been found safe
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 7:09 a.m. 1/7/23. Charleston police said four teenagers who were reported missing have been found safe. Layla Freed, 17, Leah Eilerman, 17, Matthew Coleman, 16, and Zachary Adams, 16, have been located, according to an update on the Charleston Police Department's Facebook page. The...
Sheriff’s Office in Ohio searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
The Meigs County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a residence and robbed someone at gunpoint.
Man with ties to southern W.Va. arrested for allegedly drugging/sexually molesting teen who died
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WSAZ) - A man with ties to Fayette County, West Virginia, who was wanted for drugging and sexually molesting a teen who later died was arrested Friday in Indiana, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Alain Luis Forget, who’s in his early 60s, is accused of drugging...
West Virginia man sentenced to 45 years for murder of Charleston mother
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of a mother while her daughter was by her side was sentenced on Friday. Dorian Clark was sentenced in Kanawha County Circuit Court to a maximum of 40 years for the murder of Chastanay Joseph. He will also serve five years for being […]
Huntington, West Virginia, pharmacy robbed; police search for suspects
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Police are looking for suspects after two people came into a Huntington pharmacy and allegedly demanded drugs. Cabell County dispatchers say this happened Thursday night around 8:20 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy at the corner of 29th St. and 5th Avenue. According to the Huntington Police Department, the suspects handed the […]
Woman struck in West Virginia bicycle, SUV crash dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle this week has died, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the victim has been identified as Xaveria Jarrell, 21, of Cross Lanes. She died of her injuries from the crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, according to […]
Former W.Va. resident wanted in Florida is arrested in Indiana
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A Florida man who formerly resided in West Virginia has been arrested in Indiana on charges he provided drugs to a teeanger and then allegedly tried to molest the teen as the boy was dying. Alain Luis Forget was picked up in New Albany, Indiana...
