CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man who shot and killed a woman and wounded her three year old daughter is headed to prison. A Kanawha County Judge Friday sentenced Dorian Vashawn Clark, 48, to 40 years in prison for second degree murder. Another five years were added to the sentence for Clark being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The sentences will run consecutively.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO