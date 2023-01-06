Read full article on original website
WIBW
Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in inaugural Day of Service
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Breadbasket participated in the Governor’s inaugural Day of Service Saturday. A variety of hygiene items were packed and members of the community in need were able to pick them up. “This offering of hygiene items is definitely something that our guests have...
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
WIBW
United Way encourages organizations to attend meeting for new grants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley has encouraged organizations to attend an important in-person meeting for new grant opportunities which will not be recorded. The United Way of Kaw Valley says that on Monday, Jan. 9, staff will introduce partners to its updated grant opportunities which are aimed at the creation of a strong, healthy and equitable community.
WIBW
Manhattan residents to soon pay for spots in Aggieville Parking Garage
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents will soon be required to pay for the spot they occupy in the Aggieville Parking Garage and time is running out to take advantage of the free rate. City of Manhattan officials warned residents that they have until Tuesday, Jan. 17, to take advantage...
WIBW
Governor Kelly celebrates reelection, beginning of 2nd term with Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 1,000 people showed up for Governor Kelly’s Inaugural ball Sunday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center ahead of swearing-in ceremony Monday. The night’s affair had all the makings of a special evening, from dining to dancing. Oscar-winning filmmaker and Kansas native Kevin...
WIBW
Let’s Help announces new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Topeka non-profit about to be displaced by Polk-Quincy viaduct reconstruction has found its new home. Let’s Help announced Friday that it will move operations to a vacant building at 245 SW MacVicar. The building is near the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. offices on the former Topeka State Hospital Grounds.
WIBW
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
WIBW
Longtime Emporian to be honored for decades of community service
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime Emporian with a large hand in the community will be honored for his decades of hard work in the community. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau announced on Friday, Jan. 6, that Jim Kessler will be honored with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award at its 125th Annual Meeting.
WIBW
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
WIBW
Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre hosted the improv group “Laugh Lines” Saturday night with improvisational comedy geared for a mature crowd. “Audience participation games and so they ask the audience for some suggestions and then they do some sketches that are fun. It’s very adult-oriented and so there’s lots of adult language,” said Dakota Mumford, costume designer at TCT.
WIBW
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
WIBW
Topeka man injured after semi runs off interstate in Lyon Co.
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured, but not hospitalized, after the semi he was driving ran off the interstate in Lyon Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 133.4 on northbound I-335 in Lyon Co. with reports of a crash.
WIBW
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
WIBW
Junction City Police investigating homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Junction City Police say they’re investigating a man’s death as a homicide. JCPD says officers were notified just after 1:15 p.m. Friday about a person found dead in the 2700 block of Forte Ave. in Junction City. They’ve identified the victim as Carson Simon, 18, from Ogden.
WIBW
City officials ready to vote on proposed catalytic converter theft ordinance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On January 10, city officials will meet to discuss the new proposed ordinance to crack down on the rising number of catalytic converter thefts. With the rise in catalytic converters in Topeka. In 2021, TPD reported 123 thefts, and this year they are seeing a weekly trend. These valuable parts can be quickly removed from a vehicle, but the damage done can be costly. Doug Chilson, Big O Tires manager, said his shop has been dealing with this ongoing issue.
WIBW
Katie the dog invites you to adopt a furry friend in the new year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society has adoption specials to start the new year. Katie, a 10-year-old female Pointer mix, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess of HHHS to detail the shelter’s upcoming events. It includes an effort in February to encourage spaying and neutering of pit bull and pit bull mixes. Emi says they see a lot pit bull mixes in the shelter, and hope to reduce those numbers.
WIBW
Local officials plead with residents to lock doors after rise in car thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After multiple car thefts were reported in December and the first week of January, Shawnee Co. and Topeka officials have pleaded with residents to lock their doors. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that between Dec. 7 and Dec. 24, it responded to four burglaries...
WIBW
Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi
COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
WIBW
Topeka police arrest two men on drug charges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men were arrested Friday when Topeka Police and the Shawnee County Drug Task force served a search warrant in the in the 1900 block of Southeast Illinois Avenue. The warrant is related to an ongoing investigation. As a result, authorities found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
