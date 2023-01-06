ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

WXII 12

Man arrested for bank robbery in Davie County

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Davie County Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 36-year old Johnny Cass Jr. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies responded to...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSPA 7News

3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people. A short time later, a man […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
GREENSBORO, NC
qcnews.com

2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on NC 109, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road. Investigators say that a Toyota 4 Runner Sport Utility Vehicle was...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
GREENSBORO, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Two arrested for armed robbery of man at church

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following a robbery investigation in the Carthage area. On Dec. 26, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at Putnam Friends Church in Carthage. A male victim reported traveling to Putnam Friends Church from Asheboro to meet an acquaintance. Upon arriving at the church, a vehicle approached, and two people exited the vehicle and allegedly robbed him of cash and a pair of shoes at gunpoint before fleeing the area.
CARTHAGE, NC
abc45.com

Vandalism Arrest Made in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police arrested Rahzavior Lamont Bullock on Wednesday. Bullock had several outstanding arrest warrants, all relating to recent vandalism (Wentworth/Carrol Street area) and for breaking and entering at 7 Wonderz Vapes Shop. Rahzavior was given a $30,000 secured bond.
REIDSVILLE, NC
abc45.com

One person is injured after a small fire in Burlington

Burlington NC — One man is injured after a fire at a Nursing Home in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department arrived at 1987 Hilton Rd around 3:00 Saturday morning. When Firefighters arrived one the scene Alamance County EMS were helping staff members evacuate the building. Firefighters began working the...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Cornelius Police still searching for missing 11-year-old girl

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Police are now looking for clues about a missing child who hasn't been seen since late November in 2022. Madalina Cojocari went missing just before Thanksgiving, but investigators said her parents did not report it for nearly a month. Officers said that month hindered their...
CORNELIUS, NC

