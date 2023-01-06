Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27The Modern TimesLexington, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Related
WXII 12
Man arrested for bank robbery in Davie County
BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — Davie County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of robbing a bank in Davie County Thursday. The suspect has been identified as 36-year old Johnny Cass Jr. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies responded to...
Juvenile crashes after brief chase in stolen vehicle in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two juveniles were detained for driving stolen cars after a brief chase, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday, officers attempted to pull over two juveniles driving two different stolen vehicles near the intersection of West Friendly Avenue and Auburndale Drive. Police say that the juveniles […]
3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
Man shot on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning. At around 3:31 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 600 block of Waughtown Street after getting reports of a shooting. At the scene, investigators found evidence of gunfire but no injured people. A short time later, a man […]
Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
Police Believe North Carolina Mother Left Home County After 11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Went Missing
It was allegedly almost a month before North Carolina mother Diana Cojocari reported her daughter Madalina Cojocari missing, and now cops suggest this adult left their home county in the intervening days. The Cojocaris lived with the child’s stepfather Christopher Palmiter in the Mecklenburg County town of Cornelius, north of...
2 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in church parking lot, Moore County deputies say
Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot.
qcnews.com
2 minors among 3 killed in wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred on NC 109, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road. Investigators say that a Toyota 4 Runner Sport Utility Vehicle was...
WXII 12
Fire wrenches through old school administration building in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — An old school caught on fire just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the town of East Spencer. A five-alarm ripped through an abandoned building in Salisbury Saturday night, WCNC reports. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Churchland...
Missing 20-year-old found dead in car halfway submerged in North Carolina creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing High Point 20-year-old was found dead in a crashed car on Friday in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. On Dec. 23, 2022, the GPD began a missing persons investigation for Nicholas Jakolby Snead. Authorities believed that Snead was traveling to Greensboro that day in a black Infiniti […]
Armed robbery at Family Dollar in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a Greensboro business Friday night. Greensboro police got a call around 8:58 p.m. to the Family Dollar on 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to an attempted robbery of the business. A man with a gun...
sandhillssentinel.com
Two arrested for armed robbery of man at church
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following a robbery investigation in the Carthage area. On Dec. 26, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a robbery at Putnam Friends Church in Carthage. A male victim reported traveling to Putnam Friends Church from Asheboro to meet an acquaintance. Upon arriving at the church, a vehicle approached, and two people exited the vehicle and allegedly robbed him of cash and a pair of shoes at gunpoint before fleeing the area.
abc45.com
Vandalism Arrest Made in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police arrested Rahzavior Lamont Bullock on Wednesday. Bullock had several outstanding arrest warrants, all relating to recent vandalism (Wentworth/Carrol Street area) and for breaking and entering at 7 Wonderz Vapes Shop. Rahzavior was given a $30,000 secured bond.
abc45.com
One person is injured after a small fire in Burlington
Burlington NC — One man is injured after a fire at a Nursing Home in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department arrived at 1987 Hilton Rd around 3:00 Saturday morning. When Firefighters arrived one the scene Alamance County EMS were helping staff members evacuate the building. Firefighters began working the...
WXII 12
Nursing facility caught on fire after resident attempted to smoke inside
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire Department said a nursing care patient was severely burned after they attempted to smoke cigarettes while on medical oxygen. Crews said they responded to a possible building fire on Hilton Road at approximately 3:00 a.m. Saturday. They said this happened at a large nursing...
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office searching for armed bank robbery suspect
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in a bank robbery. At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the suspect walked into the Piedmont Federal Savings Bank located at 3701 Clemmons Road and demanded money from the bank tellers while displaying a black handgun. […]
Person catches on fire at Burlington nursing home
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A person caught on fire after trying to smoke in a nursing home in Burlington. Burlington Fire responded to a call of a possible fire at Alamance Health Care Center on Hilton Road around 3:00 a.m. Saturday. Alamance County EMS were already at the scene evacuating residents.
Family of 5, including minors, found dead in North Carolina home believed to be a murder-suicide
Three minors and two adults were found dead Saturday morning in a North Carolina home, in what police say they are investigating as a murder-suicide.
WXII 12
Cornelius Police still searching for missing 11-year-old girl
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — Police are now looking for clues about a missing child who hasn't been seen since late November in 2022. Madalina Cojocari went missing just before Thanksgiving, but investigators said her parents did not report it for nearly a month. Officers said that month hindered their...
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023.
Comments / 0