AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF

A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FORMER BOSTON BRUIN EJECTED FROM KHL GAME FOR UGLY KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT

Former Boston Bruins forward Alexander Khokhlachev (selected #40, 2011) was ejected from Friday's game against Torpedo for a brutal knee-on-knee hit, which exited 22-year old Alexander Daryin (selected #107, 2019) from the game. Khokhlachev has spent the past seven seasons in the KHL since failing to carve a regular role...
BOSTON, MA
OILERS PLACE 27-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS AFTER SIGNING HIM TO AN NHL CONTRACT

The Edmonton Oilers announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 with forward Justin Bailey. In addition to signing him, the Oilers have placed Bailey on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. Bailey,...
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game

The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game. The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
CHICAGO, IL
Flyers coach John Tortorella really hates the NHL All-Star Game

On Thursday the NHL announced its initial All-Star Game picks for 2023 contest that will be hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. It is usually a pretty exciting moment for players and teams when the names get announced, unless you happen to be Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm

The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL Player 'Refused To Play' On First, Second Down Last Weekend

It sounds like Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tried to get in on the "quiet quitting" trend recently. Browns defensive ends coach Chris Kiffin told reporters today that Clowney refused to play on first or second downs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 17. The veteran defender would only play on third downs.
CLEVELAND, OH
Patriots Suspended 2 Players On Friday Afternoon

The New England Patriots have a must-win game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday but will now have to head into that game down two players. According to ESPN's Field Yates via Mike Reiss, cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey have been moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list by the team. Reiss noted that the move suggests that the reserve status is no longer just about their injuries.

