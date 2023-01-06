Read full article on original website
AHL GAME CUT SHORT AFTER PENGUINS PROSPECT IS STRETCHERED OFF
A scary scene arose in Friday night's AHL game between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the Charlotte Checkers. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Filip Hallander (#58th, 2018) was stretchered off the ice after an awkward collision. The incident happened with 1:12 left in a 4-2 game, and both sides agreed that ending the game would be best.
FORMER BOSTON BRUIN EJECTED FROM KHL GAME FOR UGLY KNEE-ON-KNEE HIT
Former Boston Bruins forward Alexander Khokhlachev (selected #40, 2011) was ejected from Friday's game against Torpedo for a brutal knee-on-knee hit, which exited 22-year old Alexander Daryin (selected #107, 2019) from the game. Khokhlachev has spent the past seven seasons in the KHL since failing to carve a regular role...
OILERS PLACE 27-YEAR-OLD FORWARD ON WAIVERS AFTER SIGNING HIM TO AN NHL CONTRACT
The Edmonton Oilers announced on Friday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 with forward Justin Bailey. In addition to signing him, the Oilers have placed Bailey on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. Bailey,...
BREAKING: Dallas Mavericks Reportedly Waiving Former All-Star
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Dallas Mavericks are waiving four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Celtics alum Kemba Walker waived by Mavs, Jayson Tatum takes note; is a reunion brewing?
The Dallas Mavericks have officially waived former Boston Celtics veteran point guard Kemba Walker, prompting an interesting tweet from former teammate Jayson Tatum that is replete with the requisite googly eyes and shamrocks which are sure to stir up interest in the NBA media sphere. Do the St. Louis native’s...
NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game
The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game. The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.
Should Red Sox Take Chance On Free Agent Former All-Star Infielder To Improve Depth?
The Red Sox could make a small move to improve depth
Dodgers: Justin Turner Admits Who Swayed Him in His Decision to Sign with Sox
The former Dodgers teammates are excited to play alongside each other once again.
Jayson Tatum Tweet Sparks Speculation About Potential Celtics Reunion With Former All-Star
Do the Boston Celtics have any moves up their sleeves? After dealing big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs for a top-55 protected future second-round draft pick on Thursday the Celtics now have an open roster spot and if it was up to Boston star Jayson Tatum, he'd likely use the roster spot ...
Dodgers Rumors: Former All-Star Shortstop Linked to LA as Free Agent Fit
Perhaps the Dodgers are still in the market to upgrade at shortstop
NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
Despite release, Trevor Bauer says Dodgers wanted him to return
Less than 24 hours after Major League Baseball reinstated pitcher Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties with the former Cy Young winner, designating him for assignment on Friday. While the move by the Dodgers to part ways with Bauer comes as no surprise, the 31-year-old is telling...
Flyers coach John Tortorella really hates the NHL All-Star Game
On Thursday the NHL announced its initial All-Star Game picks for 2023 contest that will be hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. It is usually a pretty exciting moment for players and teams when the names get announced, unless you happen to be Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella.
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade
The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
Oilers Have Defensive Fix by Trading for Predators’ Ekholm
The Edmonton Oilers are in a dogfight for a playoff spot, similar to last season. They will be getting Evander Kane back in the lineup, but scoring hasn’t necessarily been their problem this season. The depth scoring hasn’t been great but is improving as some of the young players get more comfortable. What has hampered the Oilers is defensive inconsistencies.
From rupture, a bond: How Justin Williams helped Max Pacioretty get back on the ice
Fourteen years after Justin Williams beat all expectations recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, Max Pacioretty relied on Williams to help him do the same.
NFL Player 'Refused To Play' On First, Second Down Last Weekend
It sounds like Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney tried to get in on the "quiet quitting" trend recently. Browns defensive ends coach Chris Kiffin told reporters today that Clowney refused to play on first or second downs against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 17. The veteran defender would only play on third downs.
Patriots Suspended 2 Players On Friday Afternoon
The New England Patriots have a must-win game against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday but will now have to head into that game down two players. According to ESPN's Field Yates via Mike Reiss, cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey have been moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list by the team. Reiss noted that the move suggests that the reserve status is no longer just about their injuries.
