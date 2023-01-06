ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa football announces pair of OSU assistants as additions to Kevin Wilson's staff

Kevin Wilson is at Tulsa after taking the head coaching job following the 2022 season. Now, Wilson is constructing his coaching staff for the Golden Hurricane. On Friday, Tulsa officially introduced a pair of additions to Wilson’s defensive coaching staff that are following him from Columbus. Matt Guerrieri will be Tulsa’s new DC and safeties coach while Koy McFarland is the new linebackers coach for the program.
Spurrier heading to Tulsa, TU names new assistant football coaches

TULSA, Okla. — The Golden Hurricane has a new offensive coordinator, but it’s not official just yet. A source close to University of Tulsa football team told FOX23 Sports Director Nathan Thompson Friday that Steve Spurrier Jr. is taking on the role as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Former NEO football player remembered

MIAMI, Okla. — A former Northeastern Oklahoma A&M football player fatally shot in Oklahoma City is being remembered as a kindhearted young man. The New Year’s Day fatal shooting took the life of Daniel Howard, 22. “Daniel was a very kindhearted and intelligent young man,” said Zach Crissup, NEO coach. “He will be deeply missed.” […]
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
HTeaO Grand Opening: Texas tea chain comes to Stillwater

HTeaO, a Texas-based company, expanded to Oklahoma and is holds its grand opening of its new location in Stillwater on Friday, on 1004 N. Boomer Rd. HTeaO is known for its wide variety of teas with flavors ranging from mint to mango fresco. Teas can come sweet or unsweet, and any flavors can be combined to create something new. For example, customers can combine coconut tea with almond green tea to create a secret flavor called almond joy. One of the favorites is sweet blueberry green tea because of its strong, sweet blueberry flavor.
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
Proud Miller loves making memories

Andres Perilla was a member of Yukon High School’s Class of 2012, the first to graduate after the “new” YHS campus opened at 1777 S Yukon Parkway. More than 10 years later, Perilla owns a thriving digital media company that uses skills he started developing in high school to make lasting memories for his clients.
A Look Ahead For What's Coming To Oklahoma City In 2023

A lot is going on in Oklahoma City in 2023; whether that's restaurant openings or attractions, there is something for everybody. It's a sight to see from I-35 that the $40 million Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is set to open its doors this year. Flying in and out of the...
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land

EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
B10, Hatch and Sidecar coming to Rose Creek

Broadway 10, Sidecar and Hatch planned for Rose Creek Plaza. Provision Concepts’ popular chophouse, brunch destination & craft cocktail bar soon to make their way to new West Edmond development. Oklahoma based restaurant group, Provision Concepts, announces new locations for three of their highly desired concepts: Broadway 10 Bar...
Family & Friends Honor Oklahoma National Guardsman Who Died In Crash

A young Oklahoma National Guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash in Tulsa was laid to rest on Saturday. Friends of Mark Calcut Jr. say he brought joy to everyone that knew him. When his friends heard about the tragedy, they wanted to do something to remember him and support...
