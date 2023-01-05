Nabeela Syed, age 23, on being first Muslim woman elected to Illinois General Assembly

While the Illinois Senate was in session Sunday at the State Capitol, it wasn't the only action taking place in Springfield. Festivities and preparations began ahead of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's swearing-in ceremony for his second term on Monday. Celebrations kicked off over the weekend with an open house at the Old State Capitol, where visitors met with Pritzker and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, offering congratulations on the election victory.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO