Nabeela Syed, age 23, on being first Muslim woman elected to Illinois General Assembly

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

Illinois State Rep.-elect Nabeela Syed ( 51st ), joins Lisa Dent to discuss what led her from studying business at the University of California, Berkley, to getting involved in politics that eventually led her to becoming one of the youngest people to be elected into the Illinois General Assembly.

Comments / 13

mr. mack
3d ago

Americans have given up on our own country by letting foreigners dictate our way of life we will rue the day that we allowed this to happen smh

Reply
9
Kathy Gustafson
2d ago

No foreigners in our politics period! We couldn’t go to their countries and engage in their politics why should they be allowed in our country! No they should not ever!

Reply
6
DWayne H.
2d ago

Going into politics at 23 years old with literally no experience at anything outside of being indoctrinated by academia... I see the beginnings of a career politician, who will be a millionaire within 5 years, without ever putting in a honest days work.

Reply
3
