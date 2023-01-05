Nabeela Syed, age 23, on being first Muslim woman elected to Illinois General Assembly
Illinois State Rep.-elect Nabeela Syed ( 51st ), joins Lisa Dent to discuss what led her from studying business at the University of California, Berkley, to getting involved in politics that eventually led her to becoming one of the youngest people to be elected into the Illinois General Assembly.Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:
