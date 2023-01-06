Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
White House insiders reveal explosive details about furious Joe Biden exploding at border crisis
The situation on the U.S.-Mexico border made Joe Biden's 'blood boil', according to a new book charting the first year of his presidency. Biden was angered by the 'lack of solutions'.
Pope Benedict's last words, according to his bedside nurse
Pope Benedict XVI's last words, spoken in Italian on his death bed on Dec. 31, were recorded by his attending nurse, according to Vatican reports.
Defrocked Catholic priest Frank Pavone speaks out: ‘Known' for decades that some bishops ‘hate’ pro-life work
Roman Catholic priest and vocal pro-life advocate Frank Pavone was interviewed following the Vatican removing him from the priesthood over alleged "blasphemous communications."
Jill Biden reveals the Christmas gift that Joe Biden gives her every year
Jill Biden has shared the Christmas present that her husband, Joe Biden, gives her every year.In a sit down with Drew Barrymore, the couple revealed their holiday traditions in a joint interview on Monday, 19 December.The first lady said: “One thing that Joe gives me every year ... He has a book that he bought for me and every year, he writes a poem.”After being asked if he “personally writes the poem,” the US president said: “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Media dunk on Pope Benedict XVI after his death: ‘Good riddance’ to ‘cartoonish’ and ‘troubled legacy’
Major news outlets marked the news of Pope Benedict XVI's death on Saturday with coverage critical of his "rigid" and "cartoonish" commitment to Catholic tradition.
Tension in the Vatican revealed by top aide following death of Benedict XVI
Hours after the funeral for Pope Benedict XVI, an Italian publisher released copies of a tell-all book that revealed years of tension in the Vatican.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Biden at the border: President tours migrant emergency during El Paso visit
If the border fence divides two neighbors, a crisis on one side spells trouble for the other. As President Joe Biden seeks answers to a historic, growing migration crisis that no administration has solved, his visit Sunday to El Paso may offer a warning of the risks of exporting tens of thousands of vulnerable migrants to Mexico, just steps away.
What We Know About Pope Benedict XVI's Death
Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95. The former Pontiff's death follows reports that he had experienced rapid health deterioration due to his age, according to CNN. On December 29, Pope Francis revealed he had recently visited his predecessor and asked for prayers to "accompany him in these difficult hours," even as the Vatican issued a statement claiming Pope Emeritus Benedict was "lucid and conscious" and being closely monitored by doctors, according to CBS News.
Biden has tense exchange with reporter over Pope Benedict's funeral
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he is staying away from the funeral of the late Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI because his attendance would necessitate a massive and disruptive entourage of security and other personnel.Benedict, who died on 31 December, was elected to the papacy in 2005 following the death of Pope John Paul II. Eight years later he became the first pope to resign from office since 1415. His funeral is set for Thursday and will be conducted by his successor, Pope Francis. It’s not unheard of for US presidents to attend the funeral of a deceased pope,...
Biden’s border visit leads to blowback from Left
President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
Jan. 6 committee documents share Social Security numbers of 2,000 Trump officials and allies
Documents released by the Jan. 6 committee shared the Social Security numbers of nearly 2,000 Trump allies and officials. The leak is believed to have been an accident, and the data have since been removed, the Washington Post reported. The Social Security numbers were listed in the White House guest book, which was included in the Jan. 6 committee's final report. The Social Security numbers of visitors were listed next to their names and were supposed to have been redacted in the version released to the public.
El Paso Democrats blast GOP for ‘stunts, gimmicks and lies’ on immigration
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Democratic Party blasted Republicans for “only offering stunts, gimmicks and lies that continue to divide this nation further.” The local Democratic Party issued a statement welcoming President Joe Biden to the Borderland Sunday and countering a hand-delivered letter that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gave to the […]
Harry Was a Hypocrite Who Harmed Ailing Queen, Sources Say
Officially, Buckingham Palace has maintained what it must hope is being seen as a dignified silence in the face of Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare. However, the first signs of pushback strategy are now starting to filter out from behind palace walls, with friends of the late Queen Elizabeth II telling senior reporters at the Daily Telegraph that Harry and Meghan’s “ambushing” of the family, by making shocking revelations to the media in the final years of her life, “had an impact” on her health before she died in September last year.
Biden must stop greenlighting starvation as statecraft
Stepanakert is starkly beautiful. It is a city of wide boulevards, parks, cafes, and churches nestled in a valley surrounded by high mountains. If it were not for a monthlong siege by Azerbaijani paramilitaries, Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital might look like something out of Switzerland. As it is, however, the city’s 75,000 men, women, and children grow increasingly desperate. Food stores and pharmacies are empty, and Azerbaijan’s blockade of fuel has led residents to burn whatever scraps they can find to heat houses.
AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the U.S. must "cease granting refuge" to Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former Brazilian president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of...
Supreme Court pushes back arguments in Title 42 dispute to March 1
The Supreme Court has decided to hear a case regarding the Title 42 immigration policy on March 1 after it previously slated arguments for sometime in February. The high court temporarily halted the termination of Title 42 on Dec. 27, allowing the Trump-era policy that permitted the swift expulsion of immigrants under a COVID-19 health policy to remain in place until justices decide on a challenge brought by Republican-led states.
