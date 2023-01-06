Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Trek 4’ rumor claims the cursed sequel could be resurrected with the director nobody wants
Once again, Star Trek 4 appears to have failed to launch. The long-awaited fourth entry in the Kelvin timeline that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s reboot has been stuck in development hell for years, with the movie burning through multiple scripts, directors, and a fierce contractual dispute over pay between the studio and its stars.
Michelle Yeoh on "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
It's not a typical morning routine: "Roundhouse kicks, the sidekicks, the back kicks. And just do the shadowboxing by myself, every morning before I go to work," said actress Michelle Yeoh. That work showcases Yeoh's physicality, be it mesmerizing battle scenes in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," or daring stunts as a "Bond Girl" in "Tomorrow Never Dies"; yet she can pack that intensity into a simple line of dialogue, as in "Crazy Rich Asians."
The Cast of 'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Your Guide
Meet the warriors of the Netflix fantasy prequel.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Why The Blue Bloods Cast Was Hesitant To Film The Very First Family Dinner Scene
Throughout its 13 seasons and 250-plus episodes, "Blue Bloods" has leaned on its omnipresent family dinner scenes to provide insight into the personal and professional lives of the Reagan family. (per IMDb). These scenes allow viewers to learn more about the main characters while also providing the writers an avenue to develop them and shed light on the daily ethical dilemmas that law enforcement personnel deal with.
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
Popculture
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
Elle
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Will Finally Be Available to Stream on Disney+
After taking over box offices—and winning hearts—in the fall, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to stream on Disney+ starting February 1. The highly successful sequel to 2018’s Black Panther hit theaters November 11 and has since grossed over $821 million, per Deadline. It even set a new record for a November film opening in North America. And soon, it’ll reach even more audiences (and theatergoers hoping to re-watch) as it begins streaming online.
Liam Hemsworth looks handsome as The Witcher's Geralt in fan image
Henry Cavill is out of The Witcher, but concept art proves Liam Hemsworth will make for an attractive replacement when he takes over the role of Geralt. Obviously Hemsworth will have to do a lot more than just look good to be successful in the role, but as we don't currently have any access to clips of him in action, looks are pretty much all we can go off at the moment.
10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2023
With 2022’s superhero movies out of the way, let’s go over the Marvel and DC characters who will steal the show in 2023.
ComicBook
BAFTA Longlists Include The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Doctor Strange 2
The longlist has been released for the The British Academy Film Awards, and it includes a number of nominations for comic book and genre films. As you might expect, the technical categories are more weighted toward that kind of movie, but even in other categories, movies like The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Everything Everywhere All At Once earned some attention. Netflix's All Quiet On the Western Front scored the most nominations with 15, followed by Banshees with 14. Everything Everywhere All at Once and Elvis both have 12 spots on the list. Top Gun: Maverick managed to grab eight.
Which Characters Has Paulina Gerzon Played On Law & Order?
It's not always easy finding a child actor you can rely on to deliver in pivotal scenes. So when you're a long-running television series (or in the case of the sprawling "Law & Order" universe, multiple long-running TV series), it makes sense that when you have a solid child actor on your hands, you would want to reuse them as much as possible. Paulina Gerzon is a prime example of this. As a child, Gerzon was perhaps best known for her work in a recurring role on "All My Children" (she played Maddie Grey and was featured in 32 episodes of the soap opera), as well as her appearance as Francesca Spatafore on "The Sopranos."
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Hanks was desperate to be in one of the best Star Trek movies
Tom Hanks would have loved to be in Star Trek: First Contact. The multi-award winning actor shut down the rumour that he was offered the role of the eccentric genius scientist Zefram Cochrane, who plays a pivotal role in the TNG-era science fiction movie First Contact. Despite having an almost...
Sci-Fi Shows People Still Don't Understand
Whether it's a cyberpunk mystery, an outer space adventure, or a gritty drama that travels through time and alternate dimensions, the science fiction genre can produce stories that confuse audiences. Especially in television, where serialized drama can span multiple years of stories, a poorly planned show can result in plenty of plot holes, and franchises with expansive lore can be littered with inconsistencies.
House Of The Dragon Star Nanna Blondell Was Worried Viewers Would Hate Her Character
"House of the Dragon" star Nanna Blondell revealed she initially feared viewers would hate her character in the HBO series. The Swedish actor appears in Season 1 of the "Game of Thrones" prequel as an adult Laena Velaryon, the dragon-riding daughter of Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). Blondell is the third actor to play Laena in the series after Nova Foueillis-Mosé and Savannah Steyn portrayed younger versions of the character in earlier episodes.
Looper
