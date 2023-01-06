ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

House speaker holdup affecting constituent services

By Jack Birle
 3 days ago

A s the House of Representatives remains without a speaker , lawmakers are unable to perform services for constituents because they have not been sworn in as members of the new Congress .

A staffer for a Republican representative-elect told Politico reporter Olivia Beavers that they were unable to work with the IRS in the interests of their constituents due to the fact that members must be sworn in by a speaker of the House.

"Unfortunately until a speaker is elected and the members sworn in I will not be able to assist you with this matter as the Congressman is still technically a congressman-elect," the email from the IRS to the staffer said.

Several McCarthy allies replied to the tweet, calling out the prolonged speaker race and how it is affecting their constituencies.

"Every day that passes where we fail to elect a Speaker is a day my colleagues and I cannot assist my fellow Veterans with VA claims, help seniors get their social security, or fulfill any of our commitments to the American people," Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN) said in a tweet.

Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL) directly called out Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) for holding up the speaker election, saying it is "causing real consequences for Americans."


Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has failed in 11 ballots to garner the votes needed to become speaker. Twenty Republicans voted for other candidates in the recent votes, but no one received the necessary 218 votes. The House is set to reconvene tomorrow at noon and vote for a dozenth time on a speaker.

Related
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans

On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
