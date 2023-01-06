ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hereisoregon.com

Bend park offers winter fun for cyclists, runners and skateboarders

Wintertime can be hard on runners and cyclists in Central Oregon, and a particularly snowy winter like this one even more so. Looking for a place to run on soft tread without having to deal with snow and ice, my running-obsessed family has discovered something of an oasis at Big Sky Park in east Bend.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Fire on the Mountain bringing new hot wings joint to Bend

Bend’s restaurant scene is about to get a lot hotter. Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings will soon open up shop next to the Campfire Hotel on NE 3rd Street. It’s a casual wing and beer joint that started in Portland and expanded to Denver. The Bend location...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lengthly Newport Avenue closures begin Monday

A lengthy closure of a section of NW Newport Avenue in Bend begins Monday and will last into May. It’s part of the Newport Corridor Improvements Project. Various closures will be in place along Newport Avenue due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project are listed below:
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Potholes on Brentwood Ave. strain drivers’ nerves and suspensions

It’s a road in southwest Bend that drivers frequently use to pick up their children from school or use as a shortcut to surrounding neighborhoods. But the rough patch of Brentwood Ave. near Silver Rail Elementary is cratered with potholes, testing drivers’ nerves and suspensions. “I’m an off-road...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend welcomes 2023 with 1st First Friday of the year

Friday — this Friday — January 6 — Is the first First Friday Art Walk of the year. The monthly event in downtown Bend celebrates local businesses and artists. “It’s really fun. It’s fun to come down. It’s fun to come down and meet your customers and your friends. And everyone has a really good time,” said Michelle Gwinup, manager at Red Chair Gallery.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Volunteers search Shevlin Park for missing Bend woman

The search for a Bend woman missing for nearly two weeks intensified on Saturday. Family, friends, and community members fanned out in and around Shevlin Park looking for 38 year-old Mellissa “Rose” Trench. “We’ve had such an outpouring. We feel so much gratitude and appreciation for so many...
BEND, OR
Madras Pioneer Newspaper

Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents

Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Redmond High School students building homeless shelters for Oasis Village

Redmond High School students are getting a lesson in compassion, as well as construction. They’re assembling shelters for homeless people. It’s part of an innovative public-private partnership involving the State of Oregon, local schools and the construction industry. Students in Redmond High School’s construction class began assembling an...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend HS welding students to see program upgrades thanks to grant

Bend High School welding students came back from winter break this week with an extra present waiting for them. The school received a $24,510 grant from the American Welding Society — a move that can help create a pipeline from high school to a career. “Our reason for applying...
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Housing Choice Voucher Program — Waiting List

Housing Works announced recently that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 program, will open Monday, January 9, 8am PST and remain open through Friday, January 13, at 5pm PST. This program is...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots

A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing numerous shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located. The post Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy