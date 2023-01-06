Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Bend, Redmond home prices fall a bit as 2022 ends; appraiser sees them ‘stabilizing’
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Winter is when home sales usually slow, but year end is when a look back over the year (and past years) often provides valuable perspective, as Redmond’s Beacon Appraisal Group did Friday in its report on December home sale prices. The Bend home market...
hereisoregon.com
Bend park offers winter fun for cyclists, runners and skateboarders
Wintertime can be hard on runners and cyclists in Central Oregon, and a particularly snowy winter like this one even more so. Looking for a place to run on soft tread without having to deal with snow and ice, my running-obsessed family has discovered something of an oasis at Big Sky Park in east Bend.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Fire on the Mountain bringing new hot wings joint to Bend
Bend’s restaurant scene is about to get a lot hotter. Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings will soon open up shop next to the Campfire Hotel on NE 3rd Street. It’s a casual wing and beer joint that started in Portland and expanded to Denver. The Bend location...
Final round of Newport Avenue corridor closures begin next Monday
A final around of closures will be in place along the Newport Avenue corridor in northwest Bend starting next week to complete the removal and replacement of underground utilities, the city said Friday. The post Final round of Newport Avenue corridor closures begin next Monday appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lengthly Newport Avenue closures begin Monday
A lengthy closure of a section of NW Newport Avenue in Bend begins Monday and will last into May. It’s part of the Newport Corridor Improvements Project. Various closures will be in place along Newport Avenue due to removal and replacement of underground utilities. Road closures related to the project are listed below:
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Potholes on Brentwood Ave. strain drivers’ nerves and suspensions
It’s a road in southwest Bend that drivers frequently use to pick up their children from school or use as a shortcut to surrounding neighborhoods. But the rough patch of Brentwood Ave. near Silver Rail Elementary is cratered with potholes, testing drivers’ nerves and suspensions. “I’m an off-road...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend welcomes 2023 with 1st First Friday of the year
Friday — this Friday — January 6 — Is the first First Friday Art Walk of the year. The monthly event in downtown Bend celebrates local businesses and artists. “It’s really fun. It’s fun to come down. It’s fun to come down and meet your customers and your friends. And everyone has a really good time,” said Michelle Gwinup, manager at Red Chair Gallery.
KTVZ
Forest Service firefighters to continue pile burning on Hwy. 97 near Lava Butte
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Firefighters on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District plan to resume pile burning operations Wednesday adjacent to Highway 97 between Lava Butte north to the weigh station on the west side of the highway. Firefighters plan to ignite piles Wednesday and hope to complete ignitions in...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Volunteers search Shevlin Park for missing Bend woman
The search for a Bend woman missing for nearly two weeks intensified on Saturday. Family, friends, and community members fanned out in and around Shevlin Park looking for 38 year-old Mellissa “Rose” Trench. “We’ve had such an outpouring. We feel so much gratitude and appreciation for so many...
Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine
A serious-injury crash Friday evening closed U.S. Highway 97 at Burgess Road just north of La Pine for more than two hours, authorities said. The post Highway 97 reopens after crash prompts closure at Burgess Road in La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Surprise snowstorm causes multiple accidents
Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in Jefferson County. The snowfall caused roads to quickly become icy, and thick fog settled in the region. Weather conditions led to major accidents across the county. "It was really terrible conditions," said Kasey Skaar with Jefferson County Fire and EMS. "We had lots of...
C.O. LandWatch appeals Deschutes County’s approval of 710-acre rezoning near Terrebonne
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The land-use watchdog group Central Oregon LandWatch filed this week a notice of intent to appeal Deschutes County commissioners’ recent 2-1 decision to rezone 710 acres west of Terrebonne from exclusive farm use to rural residential zoning, allowing about 70 homes on 10-acre parcels. The...
Excavator stolen from SE Portland construction site recovered in Sisters
An excavator that was stolen from a job site in Southeast Portland almost five months ago has been returned to the company that owns it, and it’s partly thanks to KOIN 6 News’ coverage.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Redmond High School students building homeless shelters for Oasis Village
Redmond High School students are getting a lesson in compassion, as well as construction. They’re assembling shelters for homeless people. It’s part of an innovative public-private partnership involving the State of Oregon, local schools and the construction industry. Students in Redmond High School’s construction class began assembling an...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend HS welding students to see program upgrades thanks to grant
Bend High School welding students came back from winter break this week with an extra present waiting for them. The school received a $24,510 grant from the American Welding Society — a move that can help create a pipeline from high school to a career. “Our reason for applying...
Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
A 50-year-old Bend man was arrested on DUII and felony hit-and-run charges Sunday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision with a motorcycle that seriously injured the rider. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Housing Choice Voucher Program — Waiting List
Housing Works announced recently that the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program, formerly known as the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Section 8 program, will open Monday, January 9, 8am PST and remain open through Friday, January 13, at 5pm PST. This program is...
Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots
A gunman walked through a southeast Bend neighborhood firing numerous shots into the air early Saturday morning, prompting a major police call-out and an alert warning area residents to stay inside and lock their doors. Police said he ran from officers and was not found in a search of the area, but a gun was located. The post Police looking for gunman who walked through SE Bend neighborhood, gun found, resident heard 20 shots appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend-La Pine Schools open applications for 2023-24 choice options, attendance area change requests
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Applications are now open for Bend-La Pine Schools families to submit an Attendance Area Change Request or to apply for a choice option school for the 2023-24 school year. Interested families have until 3 p.m. Jan. 20 to submit a request or application for students in...
