ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Cam Jordan's greatest hits? New Saints sacks leader remembers them well

By Jeff Nowak
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKDMm_0k58ZOqf00

Cam Jordan now has his name on a Saints franchise record that won't be changed any time soon, but he's not focused on that right now.

He'll wait until the season ends before he stops to appreciate the true wait of the feat he just accomplished with a 3-sack game to reach 115.5 in his career, surpassing Rickey Jackson. It's bittersweet, at best, in a season that fell short of the playoffs.

“It was great to accomplish a feat that I thought I wanted the last few years, but I want wins more," Jordan said. "That’s what I found out. I want playoffs more. I want teams to have success. I want all my guys to eat.”

But that didn't stop Cam from reminiscing in the locker room this week on some of his favorites from that 115. Here are the sacks/games he mentioned, and some notes on each.

━━━━
SAINTS vs PANTHERS, Jan. 1, 2012

The victim : Cam Newton
The score : Saints 45, Panthers 17
Notes : Nothing complicated here. Gotta start somewhere. And Cam got his run started on Cam.

━━━━
MATT RYAN, OVER AND OVER AGAIN

Notes: This is in reference to the obscure record Jordan already held, and that's the most sacks against a single opponent. Cam has sacked Matt Ryan 23 times in his career. Jordan made sure to thank Matt after setting the record.

━━━━
SAINTS vs EAGLES, Nov. 5, 2012

The victim : Michael Vick x3
The score : Saints 28, Eagles 13
Notes : This might've been the Philadelphia Michael Vick, but Cam is still going to celebrate it. The dude was still fast.

━━━━
SAINTS vs FALCONS, Nov. 22, 2018

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g5xFZ_0k58ZOqf00
Photo credit USAT Images

The victim : Matt Ryan x4
The score : Saints 31, Falcons 17
Notes : Just one of the many times Cam turned Matt Ryan into flat Ryan. It also doubles as Cam's "flu" game, because he says he was sick and constantly running to the sidelines to recover as it was happening.

━━━━
SACK NO. 100, Dec. 19, 2021

- The victim : Tom Brady
- The score : Saints 9, Bucs 0
- Notes : Some of Cam's best games over the past few seasons have come against Tom Brady in a Bucs uniform, and that included a pair of sacks to reach 100 in his career. Jordan also forced a fumble in that game. Cam said he asked Brady to swap jerseys after the game ... but it didn't happen.

━━━━
THANKS, JAMEIS

The victim : Jameis Winston x9
The score :
Notes : This was over the course of four seasons, but it's not lost on Cam that his current teammate has accounted for a large percentage of his new record. Cam even went so far as to create a highlight reel of those plays shortly after the Saints signed Winston in 2020, and waited for his moment. Eventually they were sitting across from each other on the team plane, and sparked up a conversation about how many times Cam had actually hit him. Jameis assumed it was only a handful of times, but Cam had the evidence.

"I was like ‘I’ve been waiting for you to say that since you came to the team.’ I created a whole reel for him," Jordan said. "He watched it and was like ‘wow.’ I was like, ‘Yea. It was a lot. Appreciate ya.’ "
...
“He was on a plane. Where else was he gonna go."
━━━━

THE RECORD-SETTER, Jan. 1, 2023
(we're assuming)

- The victim : Gardner Minshew x3
- The score : Saints 20, Eagles 10
- Notes : Cam Jordan didn't list this among the favorite sacks in his career, but we'll add it for him. Like many of the others that stand out, it's a multi-sack game and, most importantly, a win.

What's most impressive about the record Jordan now owns is it figures to be a great deal larger by the time he hangs it up. Jordan is finishing up Year 12, and hasn't shown any real signs of slowing down, though he said after the upcoming season he'll begin checking with himself each offseason to see if he wants to keep playing. His ironman streak did end after 11-plus seasons due to COVID, and he missed his first game due to injury earlier this season due to an orbital bone fracture.

Interestingly, those two absences have come in the NFL's first two 17-game seasons. Cam's father, Steve, joked that he's just a 16-game player, the number of games he's played in each of his dozen NFL seasons.

Says Jordan: “There have been some good ones along the way."

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team?

Sean Payton will be in high demand this offseason as multiple NFL teams look for a new head coach. However, his ultimate choice may be heavily influenced by one specific factor. Former NFL general manager and current analyst Michael Lombardi said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Friday that despite conventional wisdom suggesting that Payton will... The post Sean Payton looking for 1 thing from next team? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team

Sean Payton is entertaining the possibility of returning to the NFL sideline in 2023, and the former New Orleans Saints coach said on Sunday that he has already spoken with one team. Payton, who currently works as an analyst for FOX, opened up about his situation during Sunday’s edition of “FOX NFL Kickoff.” He confirmed... The post Sean Payton confirms he has talked with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
theScore

Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract

The New Orleans Saints and Michael Thomas made a significant contractual move Friday that could have some bearing on his future with the organization. Thomas restructured his existing deal to significantly reduce his 2023 base salary and convert much of it to a roster bonus that would kick in on March 17, according to Field... The post Michael Thomas makes big adjustment to Saints contract appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Lovie Smith hailed as Bears legend for funny reason

They still love Lovie Smith in Chicago. Smith is the head coach of the Houston Texans, but Bears fans showed how much they still love their former coach after what happened in Week 18 on Sunday. Smith’s Texans were in competition with the Bears for the worst record in the league. The team with the... The post Lovie Smith hailed as Bears legend for funny reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Report: Raiders researching Jimmy G, Brady as Carr replacements

The Raiders could turn to not one, not two, but three former Josh McDaniels quarterbacks in their effort to replace Derek Carr next season. After Las Vegas benched Carr for the remaining two games of the 2022 NFL season, it became clear that the Raiders were preparing to move on from their franchise quarterback in the offseason.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Patriots could face competition for Bill O’Brien

Bill O’Brien has been heavily linked to a return to the New England Patriots as offensive coordinator, but they may have competition if they want to hire him. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could consider a change at offensive coordinator and O’Brien may be on their short list, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay... The post Report: Patriots could face competition for Bill O’Brien appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy