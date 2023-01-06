This is an opinion column. Alabama has never been to the Final Four, but if I may be so bold, never ends in April. On the first day of April, to be precise, they will play the national semifinals in Houston, and this is no April Fools’ joke. I believe with every fiber of my being and every fiber of Wimp’s amazing technicolor plaid coats that the Crimson Tide will be in the house. On the floor. Where they have never been before.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO