ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Hillary Clinton joins Columbia University as global affairs professor, presidential fellow

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YftPK_0k58ZJR200

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is joining Columbia University as a professor at its School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, the school announced Thursday.

“Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of policy leaders—and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges—resonates personally with me,” Clinton said on Twitter, sharing the announcement from the university.

The former secretary of State, U.S. senator, first lady and first woman nominated by a major party for president added that she’s “thrilled” to take on the positions starting next month on Feb. 1.

She’s set to start engaging with students in the classroom in the 2023-24 school year.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” said Columbia President Lee Bollinger in a message to the school community.

Columbia’s global affairs school dean, Keren Yarhi-Milo, said Clinton will help lead a “major” new effort “to convene the best policy minds from around the world for robust debate and collaboration aimed at developing innovative policy solutions.”

At Columbia World Projects, a research initiative, Clinton is set to help Wafaa El-Sadr, the initiative’s director and executive vice president for Columbia Global, “explore the fundamental questions” about advancing democracy and engaging women and youth in the process.

Clinton attended Wellesley College in Massachusetts and then Yale Law School in Connecticut. After serving as first lady to former President Bill Clinton, she was a senator for New York until she joined former President Obama’s White House as secretary of State.

She ran for president twice and was the Democratic Party’s nominee in the 2016 election cycle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 6

Jerome K Osborne
3d ago

her first lecture will be on how to "bleach wash" your email hard drive.

Reply(2)
12
Related
RadarOnline

'On A Short Fuse': President Joe Biden LASHED OUT At Team Over 'Lack Of Solutions' To Resolve Border Migration Crisis

Joe Biden reportedly lashed out at his own administration over his team’s failure to successfully resolve the border migration crisis during his first year as president, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation was made by political writer Chris Whipple in his upcoming book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, which focuses on the 46th president’s chaotic first two years at the White House.According to well-placed sources from inside the Biden Administration, the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border made President Biden’s “blood boil.” Aside from vaccine misinformation, the migration crisis was the second problem that “most aggravated” Biden.“Meanwhile,...
Margaret Minnicks

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
GREENVILLE, DE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

843K+
Followers
93K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy