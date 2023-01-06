Read full article on original website
Duluth PD: Suspects broke into home, stabbed 3 early Friday
Three people were stabbed during a reported home invasion in Duluth early Friday morning, authorities said. The Duluth Police Department said officers were dispatched to a home break-in in the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and...
Two arrested after an overnight assault in Duluth
Duluth police said three people have been treated for injuries after a stabbing from early Friday morning. Officers were called out around 3:30am to the 1200 block of W Arrowhead Road. The report was that two suspects broke into a home and stabbed people inside. A 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman,...
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion
DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m. The accident...
Level III predatory offender moving to Virginia
Virginia police are letting the community know about a Level III predatory offender moving into the city. He’s 37-year-old Dustin Joshua Cousins. To read the full story, visit the WDIO News site here.
Two residents test positive for Legionnaires’ disease in Duluth
There has been a new disease concern from residents of a Duluth senior apartment building. Seniors leaving in the woodland garden apartment building are worried legionnaires’ disease in their building. According to the CDC legionnaires’ is a lung infection, a serious type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria.
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
Structure fire near Virginia damages house and garage Saturday
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to authorities, a house and garage appear to be a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday in Clinton Township, which is southwest of Eveleth and Virginia. Just before 5:30 a.m., first responders were dispatched to a report of a...
Could the Northland become the next Hollywood?
The Northland of Minnesota is home to many dramatic and excellent landscapes, and many filmmakers have taken notice. With the Banff Mountain Film Festival happening today, the Northland has become again the place for all things film. The past couple years there has been quite a resurgence in all things movie making however, has the Northland’s film industry been one of its best kept secrets, until now?
Weather Sketch: Rayne
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Driver killed in collision with freight train in northeastern Minnesota
A driver was killed in a collision with a freight train in northeastern Minnesota on Thursday. The incident happened around 10 a.m. in Industrial Township, St. Louis County, where the pickup driver failed to stop at a stop sign ahead of the railroad crossing. He entered the crossing and was...
Cold Play at three of Minnesota's Ice Parks (including one in Duluth)
Ryan Rodgers- MN Conservation Magazine - Jan - Feb 2023 Issue. . The state’s newest ice park, Quarry Park in Duluth, was slated to open last season. Like Sandstone, Duluth Ice Park occupies a former quarry. This quarry sits 400 feet up the lakeside hills above the St. Louis River, overlooking West Duluth and the Bong Bridge. Many years ago, investors in the quarry were disappointed to discover that under a cap of hard basalt lurked crumbly anorthosite gabbro. For decades the pit sat forgotten, hidden in the overgrowth behind a neighborhood. In the 1970s, ice climbers discovered the sloppy rock froze into place during winter, and 100-foot-tall icefalls formed. Ice climbing was in its wild infancy, and climbers began discreetly plying their trade, affectionately dubbing the venue Casket Quarry after the concrete burial vaults made by a nearby company.
Duluth Now Has A Second Location To Get Champs Chicken
Champs Chicken has been a fan favorite for years, and now there is another place in Duluth to get some. According to their website, Champs Chicken defines themselves as:. Making the best chicken in the world while redefining quality and convenience to help you get through your day. The popular...
Coffee Conversation: Vitta Pizza Brings Fresh Pizza On Morning Show
DULUTH, Minn. — Vitta Pizza Co-owner Christie Erickson brought fresh pizzas on the morning show Friday. Vitta Pizza recently expanded in November with a second location on Central Entrance, the first being in Canal Park. The Neapolitan style pizza is made with fresh ingredients, and everything is homemade including...
Superior Mayor’s 2023 budget proposal will not raise property taxes
Superior residents will not be seeing increases in their property taxes this year. Mayor Jim Paine of Superior explained the 2023 budget proposal was incredibly difficult to make due to inflation from 2022. “We made a lot of investments in the 23 budget, but really it was about a mitigating...
Around Town – Jan. 6, 2023
It’s time to embrace the first full weekend of January and 2023. If you haven’t had a chance to take a Christmas tour of the Glensheen Mansion, Sunday is your opportunity. It’s Community Day, meaning you can tour the mansion at the grounds for free. The Christmas decor and Spirit of the Lights display outside come down after Sunday. Just check in at the Ticket House before entering the grounds.
UPDATED: Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Left In The Northland
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals aren't as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, this week's storm made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
Godfather’s Pizza to Return to Duluth Area
Godfather’s Pizza, featuring the original Godfather’s menu, is returning to the Northland region of Minnesota and Wisconsin as express locations in convenience stores. Derek Medved, owner of the KornerStore convenience-store chain, said the first unit will open within nine months in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood, then expand to more of his locations, he told the Duluth News Tribune.
Affordable outdoor adventures with UMD Gear Rental
Winter is in full swing and UMD Rec Sports Outdoor Program Rental Center has some gear that can help you make the most of it. They rent Cross-country Skis (classic, skate and back country), snowshoes, Telemark Skis, ice climbing gear, skates, Pulk Sleds, ice fishing equipment, camping gear, and much more!
Young Athletes Foundation Saturday Morning at the Races Kicks Off
The Young Athletes Foundation (YAF), a Grandma’s Marathon program, will kick off the first of three, Saturday Morning at the Races event this weekend at the College of Saint Scholastica’s Burns Wellness Commons. Children 14 and under are able to participate at no charge after they complete a short registration form, either online prior to the race or at the door on race day starting at 9 a.m.
