One of the best things about living in San Diego is the variety of amazing places to visit that are just a few hour road trip away. One of our all-time favorites is Idyllwild. Although it’s only a two-hour drive from San Diego, Idyllwild feels like you’re in a different world. The small mountain town is situated in the San Jacinto Mountains, about a mile above sea level, and you’d have no clue that you aren’t in the Rocky Mountains.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO