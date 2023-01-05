ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma Sooners land transfer offensive linemen Caleb Shaffer

By Bryant Crews
 3 days ago
Bill Bedenbaugh is not satisfied with his offensive line room as the Sooners prepare for the 2023 season. It’s hard to blame him as the Oklahoma Sooners lost two starters, Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, to the NFL Draft process and Chris Murray to graduation.

Instead of waiting idly, Bedenbaugh went portal shopping and helped land interior offensive linemen Caleb Shaffer out of Miami-Ohio. Shaffer announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Thursday evening.

Shaffer projects best as a guard and marks the third time in the last four years that Oklahoma’s offensive line coach has landed a transfer guard in the offseason. Previous guards Chris Murray and McKade Mettauer ended up becoming starters for Bedenbaugh, and it’s quite possible that Shaffer could become the next starter for the Sooners at guard.

He has a wealth of experience, with 35 starts and over 2,200 snaps to his collegiate resume. Shaffer was an Academic All-MAC player as well. Since he is a grad transfer, he will have one year of eligibility.

Shaffer’s commitment gives Oklahoma a wealth of options if senior Chris Murray is not granted another year. It also allows younger interior linemen like Savion Byrd, Jake Taylor, and others to continue developing at a steady pace.

Shaffer won’t be given a starting job, but he’ll undoubtedly be in the mix for one all offseason. Shaffer also marks just the second offensive transfer portal addition, along with the return of tight end Austin Stogner.

