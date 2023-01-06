Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Paul E. “Gene” Dotson
Paul E. “Gene” Dotson, 80, of rural DeGraff, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. Gene was born in McGuffey, Ohio, on January 31, 1942, to the late Austin L. and Bernice (Bailey) Dotson. He was also preceded in death by a daughter Tricia Cramer; his children’s mother Deanna S. Dotson; and siblings: Edythe Prater, Essie Legg, Ellaree Stettler, Bo Dotson, Earnie Dotson, Midge Frey, Ted Dotson, and Edsel Dotson.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine woman arrested for OVI at Kroger
A Bellefontaine woman was arrested for OVI Wednesday evening just after 6 o’clock in the Kroger parking lot. While en route, Bellefontaine Police were given the license plate and female’s name, Lesley Frost, 39. Dispatch told officers the caller who reported Frost left the scene after he threw...
peakofohio.com
United Way allocates more donor dollars than ever before
A record-setting United Way campaign has led to record-setting support for community needs in Logan County. 48 human service programs of 27 agencies will split more than $954,000 throughout 2023. Allocations to Funded Agencies will increase 13 percent over last year and six internal United Way programs are also getting a boost.
peakofohio.com
Chieftain swimmers finish in top 10 at Tippecanoe Invite
The Bellefontaine varsity swim team competed at the Tippecanoe Red Devil Swimvitational Saturday. The Lady Chieftains scored 72 points and finished 9th out of 13 teams. Team scores: 1. Alter 437, 2. Tipp 385, 3. Madeira 375, 4. Troy 289, 5. Kenton Ridge 190, 6. Miami Valley 133, 7. Wayne 113, 8. Clayton Northmont 83, 9. Bellefontaine 72, 10. Sidney 65, 11. Middletown 14, 12. Miami East 7, 13. Bethel 5.
peakofohio.com
Dr. Timothy Edward Tillman
Dr. Timothy Edward Tillman, 81, of Bellefontaine passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Tim was born April 3, 1941, in Bellefontaine to the late Paul Edward and Dolores (Lucas) Tillman. On February 14, 1977, in Bellefontaine, he married the love of his life Marcia Eckhardt, who survives.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine boys wrestle to 7th place at Pioneer Classic
The Bellefontaine varsity boys wrestling team competed at the Olentangy Orange Pioneer Classic Saturday. The Chieftains finished 7th out of 16 teams and came away with five individual placers. Placers:. 106 – Jared Young 3rd. 126 – Wes Morris 3rd. 120 – Kaden Hobart 4th. 120 –...
peakofohio.com
Chiefs, Lakers and Raiders compete in OAC State Cheer competition
Area cheer teams competed at the OAC State Cheer competition in Marysville Sunday. The Bellefontaine competition team won the traditional non-building middle-sized school division. Members include Corbin Baker, Brianna Kindle, Ella Kuba, Mia Oppy, Lauren Valdez, Hailey Coyer, Lexi Yoder, Belen Abrego, Ava Kunze, and Harper Penhorwood. Indian Lake competed...
peakofohio.com
Weekend arrests from Washington Township Police
Washington Township Police made two separate arrests Friday. First, officers were contacted around 2:45 Friday afternoon in regards to a male calling Indian Lake Schools. The male, later identified as Bradley Clem, 37, of Lakeview, was cursing at several employees and advised them he was coming to the campus. Authorities...
peakofohio.com
Saturday basketball results
Area basketball teams were in action Saturday. In a game streamed at peakofohiotv.com, the Bellefontaine varsity girls ran past Kenton Ridge Saturday afternoon 57-41. The Lady Chiefs started the game off with an 11-0 run. Turnovers spelled disaster for KR as they committed 23 for the game, 12 in the...
