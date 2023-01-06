Read full article on original website
First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island
SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
Woman, child rushed to the hospital after shooting in Clearwater
A woman and child are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Clearwater on Sunday.
Sarasota church brings snow to downtown
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First Sarasota Church celebrated its first-ever snow day on Sunday morning. Lee’s Ice in Sarasota dropped off 10 tons of ice that crews turned into snow. Kids were able to go tubing, build snowmen, and have snowball fights. “They came out the doors and you...
Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
‘We got one pig in custody’: Hillsborough County deputies reunite lost pet with its owner
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies apprehended an adorable suspect: a pet pig that escaped from its home.
Two Children Shot, 12-Year-Old Child Killed At A Home In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department is conducting an investigation on the 2600 block of E 111th Ave. According to police, on Sunday, just before 2 PM, officers were called to a residence for a reported shooting. Once on scene, they located one victim,
Woman hit by car in Dunedin left with life-threatening injuries
A woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car outside of the Dunedin Marina on Saturday.
Business owner says city's water project is destroying his livelihood
Moving to Tampa from California, when Derrick and Sierra Iglesia saw Old Seminole Heights for the first time, they were mesmerized.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Overnight Riverview Homicide
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation in Riverview. According to deputies, on Saturday, just after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive to reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and Hillsborough County
Two injured in shooting at Clearwater apartment complex
Officers from the Clearwater Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023. The incident occurred at the apartment complex located at 631 Fairwood Avenue. Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult female was transported with life threatening...
How nationwide paramedic shortage is impacting the Bay Area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Paramedics and EMTs are in demand across the country, making emergency medical response another industry facing a worker shortage since the pandemic. "Pretty much everyone is suffering from the paramedic shortage nationwide, as well as EMTs. Us at Sunstar Paramedics, we’re probably closer to having enough EMTs but the paramedics we’re still struggling to find because it takes almost two years to grow a paramedic," said Malachi White, the director of recruitment for Sunstar Paramedics based in Pinellas County. "Since COVID, there was a loss in training time for paramedics and EMTs, and we’re still suffering from that gap in training that new students were graduating from paramedic’s school."
‘Ever try saying no to a bloodhound?’ Bradenton K9 throws tantrum over new toy
Ruff day? The Bradenton Police Department shared an adorable video showing their own Tracking Search and Rescue K9, Liberty, being a bit overdramatic when she didn't get her way.
2 killed, 1 hospitalized in Polk County crash
Polk County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that left two people dead and one person injured Friday evening.
Bradenton authorities: Several apartment units destroyed by fire
BRADENTON, Fla. — At least 12 apartment units were destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Castleton Drive at the VIEW Carlton Arms apartment. The Bradenton Police Department responded to assist the Bradenton Fire Department with traffic control, and the Red Cross has been contacted to support displaced residents.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
Two Pedestrians Hit, One Killed By Pickup Truck In Dunedin
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Two pedestrians were hit by a pickup truck on Saturday in Dunedin, and one has died, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. On January 7, 2023, at approximately 6:50 p.m., deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to
Fire destroys 12 apartments at Bradenton complex
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 12-unit apartment building in Bradenton was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday, officials said. The two-alarm fire at the Carlton Arms Apartments began at about 2:30 p.m., Bradenton Fire Chief Tim Geer said. “We had a lot of units on scene quickly,” he said. It took about three hours for the fire to be put out, he said.
Vehicle and pedestrian crash in Dunedin
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is currently on the scene in Dunedin, looking into a collision between a car and a pedestrian.
Sarasota Police, barber shop team up to give free kids’ cuts
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sometimes a haircut is more than just a haircut. That’s the attitude of Jetson Grimes, the owner of Jetson’s Creative Trends barber shop in Newtown. For years his shop has set aside one day to give kids in the community a chance to swing by for a cut free of charge.
Missing Florida teen found after running from FHP troopers on I-75 in Wesley Chapel
A missing and endangered central Florida girl ran from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers along I-75 in Wesley Chapel on Saturday.
