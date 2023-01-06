ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

10 Tampa Bay

First responders put out brush fire on Sarasota island

SARASOTA, Fla. — The marine patrol unit with the Sarasota Police Department put out a brush fire Sunday on Skiers' Island. Around 2:45 p.m. authorities arrived at the island that's south of the North Siesta Key bridge after receiving a report of active flames, the police department said in a tweet.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota church brings snow to downtown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First Sarasota Church celebrated its first-ever snow day on Sunday morning. Lee’s Ice in Sarasota dropped off 10 tons of ice that crews turned into snow. Kids were able to go tubing, build snowmen, and have snowball fights. “They came out the doors and you...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL
iontb.com

Two injured in shooting at Clearwater apartment complex

Officers from the Clearwater Police Department are currently investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023. The incident occurred at the apartment complex located at 631 Fairwood Avenue. Officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One adult female was transported with life threatening...
CLEARWATER, FL
fox13news.com

How nationwide paramedic shortage is impacting the Bay Area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Paramedics and EMTs are in demand across the country, making emergency medical response another industry facing a worker shortage since the pandemic. "Pretty much everyone is suffering from the paramedic shortage nationwide, as well as EMTs. Us at Sunstar Paramedics, we’re probably closer to having enough EMTs but the paramedics we’re still struggling to find because it takes almost two years to grow a paramedic," said Malachi White, the director of recruitment for Sunstar Paramedics based in Pinellas County. "Since COVID, there was a loss in training time for paramedics and EMTs, and we’re still suffering from that gap in training that new students were graduating from paramedic’s school."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Bradenton authorities: Several apartment units destroyed by fire

BRADENTON, Fla. — At least 12 apartment units were destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Castleton Drive at the VIEW Carlton Arms apartment. The Bradenton Police Department responded to assist the Bradenton Fire Department with traffic control, and the Red Cross has been contacted to support displaced residents.
BRADENTON, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Fire destroys 12 apartments at Bradenton complex

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 12-unit apartment building in Bradenton was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday, officials said. The two-alarm fire at the Carlton Arms Apartments began at about 2:30 p.m., Bradenton Fire Chief Tim Geer said. “We had a lot of units on scene quickly,” he said. It took about three hours for the fire to be put out, he said.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota Police, barber shop team up to give free kids’ cuts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sometimes a haircut is more than just a haircut. That’s the attitude of Jetson Grimes, the owner of Jetson’s Creative Trends barber shop in Newtown. For years his shop has set aside one day to give kids in the community a chance to swing by for a cut free of charge.
SARASOTA, FL

