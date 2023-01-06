ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Board game café celebrates one year anniversary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday. It’s a hot spot for fans of board games and coffee drinks tucked in the Creamery Building in Lincoln’s Haymarket. The café was almost to its 70 person capacity as visitors played any one of thousands of games in their library ranging from Monopoly to Dungeons and Dragons.
LINCOLN, NE
Richard "Rick" G. Whittemire

Richard “Rick” G. Whittemire, 67 years of age, of Diller passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. He was born on December 27, 1955 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Richard and Sadie (Dement) Whittemire. Rick and Marla loved attending and participating in auctions and flea markets.
DILLER, NE
1011now.com

Text-to-911 service helps out deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dealing with an emergency is hard enough, but for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, it can be difficult to communicate the emergency to the people that can help them. That’s where the text-to-911 comes in. It’s been live in Nebraska for the last four years and on Saturday, the people who use the technology were able to see it in action.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
NEBRASKA STATE
'Come back soon': Friends raising money for Crete coach injured in crash

A community coming together for one of its coaches. "It means a lot and I think it means a lot to Aaron." Mitchell Homolka is one the people organizing a fundraiser for Aaron Mason. A former Doane University baseball player and now Crete’s Legion Baseball coach and Doane assistant coach,...
CRETE, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
LINCOLN, NE
'A huge tradition': MUDECAS tournament set for next week in Beatrice

BEATRICE - A southeast Nebraska basketball tournament, over 90 years in the making, is set to write another chapter next week. The 2023 MUDECAS basketball tournament begins in Beatrice on Monday. Southern Elementary School principal Jerry Rempe serves as director of the MUDECAS girls basketball tournament and serves as an...
BEATRICE, NE
NU Notes: Huskers Overpower Gardner-Webb, Campbell

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The Nebraska wrestling team used 12 bonus-point victories to sweep the day and claim two dual victories, defeating both Gardner-Webb and Campbell on Saturday, 37-6. The Huskers improved to 4-2 on the season, as NU tallied four pins, four technical falls and three major decisions.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate injured three staff members during assault, officials say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution injured several staff members on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the inmate cursed at a staff member before he punched them in the face. The inmate then punched another staff member, who had just...
TECUMSEH, NE
1011now.com

What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators

LINCOLN, NE

