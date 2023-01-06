Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Board game café celebrates one year anniversary
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln’s first board game café, Mana Games, turned a year old on Saturday. It’s a hot spot for fans of board games and coffee drinks tucked in the Creamery Building in Lincoln’s Haymarket. The café was almost to its 70 person capacity as visitors played any one of thousands of games in their library ranging from Monopoly to Dungeons and Dragons.
News Channel Nebraska
Richard "Rick" G. Whittemire
Richard “Rick” G. Whittemire, 67 years of age, of Diller passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln. He was born on December 27, 1955 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Richard and Sadie (Dement) Whittemire. Rick and Marla loved attending and participating in auctions and flea markets.
1011now.com
Text-to-911 service helps out deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Dealing with an emergency is hard enough, but for the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, it can be difficult to communicate the emergency to the people that can help them. That’s where the text-to-911 comes in. It’s been live in Nebraska for the last four years and on Saturday, the people who use the technology were able to see it in action.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
News Channel Nebraska
'Come back soon': Friends raising money for Crete coach injured in crash
A community coming together for one of its coaches. "It means a lot and I think it means a lot to Aaron." Mitchell Homolka is one the people organizing a fundraiser for Aaron Mason. A former Doane University baseball player and now Crete’s Legion Baseball coach and Doane assistant coach,...
WOWT
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announces new NDOT director
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has selected a new director for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen announced Friday he has appointed Vicki Kramer as the director of the NDOT. “Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state’s transportation system...
kfornow.com
Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury, Jefferson County sign interlocal agreement for ordinance violation prosecution
In southeast Nebraska, a town and county coming together to try to curb minor crimes and violations. The City of Fairbury and Jefferson County signed an interlocal agreement during Tuesday’s meeting after months of negotiations. The contract gives the Jefferson County Attorney the power to prosecute nuisance and city...
News Channel Nebraska
'A huge tradition': MUDECAS tournament set for next week in Beatrice
BEATRICE - A southeast Nebraska basketball tournament, over 90 years in the making, is set to write another chapter next week. The 2023 MUDECAS basketball tournament begins in Beatrice on Monday. Southern Elementary School principal Jerry Rempe serves as director of the MUDECAS girls basketball tournament and serves as an...
klkntv.com
Retired sergeant with Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office passes away at home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A former sergeant with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has died. The sheriff’s office says Sergeant Mike Novacek passed away after a medical episode at his Lincoln home Friday. Novacek served with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office since 1980, beginning as a deputy...
News Channel Nebraska
NU Notes: Huskers Overpower Gardner-Webb, Campbell
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The Nebraska wrestling team used 12 bonus-point victories to sweep the day and claim two dual victories, defeating both Gardner-Webb and Campbell on Saturday, 37-6. The Huskers improved to 4-2 on the season, as NU tallied four pins, four technical falls and three major decisions.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Friday was an action-packed night of high school basketball. Here are the scores and highlights from a handful of local games.
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate back in custody after two weeks on the loose
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate who escaped from custody last month apparently made a run for the border — well, the Iowa border. Keith Duckett was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa, after more than two weeks on the lam, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
WOWT
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
Husker Doc Talk: Willie Miller’s Road to Redemption
Former Husker fullback Willie Miller has a story that could one day be made into a movie. You will hear much of the story by listening to this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast presented by Betfred Sports. When Miller graduated in 2000, he was in so much pain, and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska inmate injured three staff members during assault, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution injured several staff members on Monday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said the inmate cursed at a staff member before he punched them in the face. The inmate then punched another staff member, who had just...
1011now.com
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11. SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
Comments / 0