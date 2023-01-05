Vista man, 49, arrested after displaying pellet gun at sheriff's deputies

A Vista man was arrested after displaying a pellet gun that sheriff's deputies said looked like a real firearm Wednesday evening, a sheriff's official said.

About 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report that a man had pointed a gun at a resident of an apartment complex on Soft Wind Road, south of Breeze Hill Road near Hacienda Drive, Sgt. Andrew Brumfield said.

Deputies found the man in his own apartment "where he was yelling and throwing things out of the front door," Brumfield said in a news release.

The man "displayed a handgun when he saw deputies," the sergeant said. He then came out of the apartment holding "unknown items" in his hands.

As deputies gave the man commands, he "made a movement toward his pocket," Brumfield said.

Deputies gave him more commands, and he complied and was arrested. They found what looked to be a gun in his pocket. They determined later that it was an air pellet gun.

Inside the man's apartment, the deputies found more weapons. They, too, were air pellet guns, Brumfield said.

