ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Vista man, 49, arrested after displaying pellet gun at sheriff's deputies

By Teri Figueroa
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A Vista man was arrested after displaying a pellet gun that sheriff's deputies said looked like a real firearm Wednesday evening, a sheriff's official said.

About 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report that a man had pointed a gun at a resident of an apartment complex on Soft Wind Road, south of Breeze Hill Road near Hacienda Drive, Sgt. Andrew Brumfield said.

Deputies found the man in his own apartment "where he was yelling and throwing things out of the front door," Brumfield said in a news release.

The man "displayed a handgun when he saw deputies," the sergeant said. He then came out of the apartment holding "unknown items" in his hands.

As deputies gave the man commands, he "made a movement toward his pocket," Brumfield said.

Deputies gave him more commands, and he complied and was arrested. They found what looked to be a gun in his pocket. They determined later that it was an air pellet gun.

Inside the man's apartment, the deputies found more weapons. They, too, were air pellet guns, Brumfield said.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Deputies shoot man armed with handgun in San Bernardino County

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shot a man armed with a handgun near Yucaipa City Hall Saturday, officials announced. The incident, according to a new release from the sheriff’s department, unfolded Saturday morning, just before 10:30 a.m. That’s when authorities said two witnesses flagged deputies...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Deputies Discover El Cajon Crime Ring After Traffic Stop, Arrest 5

Deputies arrested five people in El Cajon Saturday on suspicion of several crimes, including auto theft, identity theft and drug possession. Early Saturday, deputies from the Lakeside substation spotted a stolen Subaru Outback being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, said Lt. Shawn Wray of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
EL CAJON, CA
NBC San Diego

Person Stabbed to Death in East Village Area of San Diego

A person died after being stabbed in the East Village region of San Diego Sunday around 7:26 p.m. at 17th Street and Imperial Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics performed CPR on the victim, but they were pronounced dead a short time later, police said. The suspect...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Vista Man jailed for alleged pistol threat

VISTA — A Vista man was arrested this week on suspicion of pointing a pellet pistol at a neighbor, authorities reported Jan. 6. Patrol personnel responding to the reported threat in the 800 block of Soft Wind Road arrived to find the suspect, 49-year-old Antonio Grandy, at his apartment, allegedly shouting and throwing things out his front door, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
VISTA, CA
San Diego Channel

5 people arrested in El Cajon in connection to auto theft, drug possession

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - Five people were arrested Saturday on suspicion of auto theft, identity theft, possession of counterfeit currency, catalytic converter theft and drug possession, among other crimes. Early Saturday, deputies spotted a stolen vehicle being driven near Greenfield Drive and Winrow Road in an unincorporated area of...
EL CAJON, CA
thevistapress.com

San Diego Sheriff Deputy Arrested

Sheriff’s investigation leads to arrest. A felony warrant was issued against Deputy Cory Richey for 13 counts of burglary and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Early this morning, detectives from the Sheriff’s Department arrested Richey. The arrest occurred this morning around 7:30 a.m. as Richey...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

Man found stabbed to death in Orange County

Two suspects were arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in Stanton on Saturday. The victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The suspects were identified as Mustafa Mohamedat Mohamed, 37, from Westminster and Amro Mahmoud Abdelfattah Shahin, 37, from Santa […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Diego Police Department Announce Arrest of a Pacific Beach Man on Various Charges Including Transporting a Machine Gun and Possession of Assault Weapons

January 5, 2023 - The San Diego Police Department reports Northern Division officers responded to a call of a domestic violence restraining order violation. They detained the man and began investigating, finding a loaded ghost gun on the man. While searching his vehicle, they found three AR15 lower receivers, a suppressor, jigs, and additional firearm manufacturing equipment.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Found Dead on Vista Roadside

A man was found dead on the side of the road Thursday in Vista. Shortly after midnight, authorities responded to a radio call of a person down on the road in the 1900 block of West Vista Way, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived on...
VISTA, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Attempted Murder – Vista Suspect Arrested.

On Wednesday January 4, 2023 just after 1:00 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department received a call about a stabbing in the 900 block of North Santa Fe Avenue in Vista. When deputies from the Vista Sheriff’s Station arrived on the scene, they contacted two people who appeared to have been stabbed. Both victims told deputies their son, Jesus Armando Alcaraz (DOB: 10/22/2000), had attacked them with a knife and was still inside of their apartment. As deputies evacuated nearby residents, they saw smoke coming from the apartment.
VISTA, CA
Coast News

One dead, another injured in San Marcos shooting near elementary school

SAN MARCOS — One individual has died, and another was injured after being shot in San Marcos on Wednesday afternoon near an elementary school along West Borden Road. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. on West Borden, east of Las Posas Road, across from Paloma Elementary School. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, deputies on the scene discovered a 19-year-old male on the ground with gunshot wounds to his abdomen and a 20-year-old male in the passenger seat of a nearby vehicle with a gunshot wound to his neck.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Times of San Diego

Coronado Police Locate 14-Year-Old Missing Boy

The Coronado Police Department said Saturday they found a boy who had gone missing. The 14-year-old Hispanic juvenile was reported missing near 1000 G Avenue at about 12:12 p.m. Saturday. At 1:45 p.m., a Coronado police dispatcher said he had been located. No further details were immediately available. –City News...
CORONADO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
122K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy