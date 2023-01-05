Report: Former Browns RB in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning

Known for his 2010 campaign with the Cleveland Browns where he racked up over 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns, Peyton Hillis landed on the cover of Madden 12 as a result. He now needs the city of Cleveland to surround him once again as he is in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning in the ocean.

According to his uncle, Hillis is trending upward, but is “still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs.” We are sending Hillis nothing but positive thoughts and vibes as he fights back to full health from this horrible accident suffered.