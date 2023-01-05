ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Former Browns RB in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Known for his 2010 campaign with the Cleveland Browns where he racked up over 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns, Peyton Hillis landed on the cover of Madden 12 as a result. He now needs the city of Cleveland to surround him once again as he is in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning in the ocean.

According to his uncle, Hillis is trending upward, but is “still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs.” We are sending Hillis nothing but positive thoughts and vibes as he fights back to full health from this horrible accident suffered.

Comments / 23

Vicki Coleman
3d ago

prayers for him and his family may he make a full recovery in Jesus name we pray asking by faith. Amen

Reply(1)
9
Lynn Foulkrod
3d ago

Praying for this true Hero Dad! That's what he is first a Father and he put his children first.

Reply
6
 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

