Camp Hill, PA

thesportspage.blog

Trojans wear down Greyhounds in Dunks for Drew

CHAMBERSBURG — Simply too much J.J. Kelly. Shippensburg put up a good fight Saturday night in the CASHS Field House in the 15th annual Dunks for Drew showcase, but Chambersburg’s Kelly was just too hard to account for. Kelly terrorized Ship inside, scoring 13 close-in baskets (6 on...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry boys basketball battles illness

Couple a struggling team with a depleted roster due to illness and you have a recipe for disaster. That disaster culminated in the West Perry boys’ basketball team falling 56-30 at home to Gettysburg on Dec. 20, dropping their record to 0-7. “Three of our top six players were...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State basketball’s upset bid against No. 1 Purdue falls short at the Palestra

PHILADELPHIA — The reaction was raw. It was visceral. It reverberated through the Palesta, the Cathedral of College Basketball. And it was warranted. Jalen Pickett brought the crowd to its collective feet. As the seconds ticked away, Penn State’s best player — at this point, one of the best players in the sport — squared up with Zach Edey. Pickett put Purdue’s 7-foot-4 pillar in a blender, going up and under the Wooden Award candidate for a floating layup as time expired.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Woman killed when her car crashed into a truck at central Pa. intersection: coroner

A 55-year-old woman died Saturday when her car crashed into the back of a truck that was stopped at a red light in York County, the coroner’s office said. The truck tractor — which did not have a trailer hitched to the back — was stopped at Route 30 east and North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township when 55-year-old Mary P. Escobar, of Ephrata, crashed into the back of it, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

