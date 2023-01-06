Read full article on original website
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Marissa and Maelyn Gingrich lift Mifflin County girls basketball to Keystone Division win over Mechanicsburg
The Mifflin County girls basketball team rode the strength of a 21-point third quarter en route to a 55-37 Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division victory over Mechanicsburg Friday night. Marissa Gingrich poured in 20 points for the Huskies while Maelyn Gingrich added 17 more. Marissa Gingrich hit for 11 of her...
Eli Sterling’s 15 points lead Greencastle-Antrim past Boiling Springs
Eli Sterling and Adam Horst each hit double-figures Saturday to help Greencastle-Antrim take down Boiling Springs 40-36. Sterling finished with a game-high 15 points, and Horst had 10. Conner Wright added nine points for the Blue Devils. Ethan Yenser led Boiling Springs with 10 points, Brandon Ascione had nine, Brayden...
Bella Chimienti leads Central York past Cumberland Valley
YORK - Central York, which sits atop of the District 3 6A power rankings, fired on all cylinders Saturday to remain perfect in a, 43-27 win against Cumberland Valley. Shippensburg commit Bella Chimienti led the Panthers with 13 points.
Sights and Sounds: CD East vs Harrisburg - video highlights
CD East faced off against Harrisburg Friday night in front of a packed crowd and hungry Cougar team. The Cougars were looking to get their first win of the season while the Panthers were looking to bounce back after a tough road loss to Chambersburg. The Panthers jumped out to...
Matt Chaplin’s 21, Alex Erby’s double-double help Steel-High bounce Halifax
Matt Chaplin continued his hot play of late, scoring 21 points Saturday to lead Steel-High past Halifax, 68-43. Alex Erby added a double-double — 13 point and 10 rebounds — for the Rollers, and Da’Quan McCraw had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Harrisburg girls hoops bests CD East in Commonwealth Division action.
The Harrisburg girls basketball team picked up its fifth win of the season in a 63-36 decision Friday night in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division game. Nyilah Luckett scored 12 points for CD East and Zarla Spann added 11 more. --
thesportspage.blog
Trojans wear down Greyhounds in Dunks for Drew
CHAMBERSBURG — Simply too much J.J. Kelly. Shippensburg put up a good fight Saturday night in the CASHS Field House in the 15th annual Dunks for Drew showcase, but Chambersburg’s Kelly was just too hard to account for. Kelly terrorized Ship inside, scoring 13 close-in baskets (6 on...
Harrisburg’s versatile Amir Jones adds another PSAC program to offer sheet
It’s unclear if Harrisburg senior Amir Jones will compete as a defensive back or outside linebacker in college. Frankly, Jones has the skill set to produce big chunks of yardage as a wide receiver, as well. What we do know is Jones, one of the lead architects in pushing...
Matthew DeDonatis scores 15 as Hershey blows by Governor Mifflin 73-42
Thirteen different Hershey players found their way into the scorebook Saturday in a 73-42 win over Governor Mifflin. Matthew DeDonatis led the Trojans with 15 points, Isaiah Danner had 11 and Earmon Callahan added eight.
Mia Libby, Haley Noblit pace Greencastle-Antrim girls hoops past Gettysburg in Colonial Division action
The Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team remained unbeaten Friday night following a 51-16 victory over Gettysburg in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. Mia Libby had a game-high 16 for GA. Haley Noblit added 12 points and Rylee Henson pitched in with 10. Thanks for visiting PennLive. Quality local journalism has...
West Perry boys basketball battles illness
Couple a struggling team with a depleted roster due to illness and you have a recipe for disaster. That disaster culminated in the West Perry boys’ basketball team falling 56-30 at home to Gettysburg on Dec. 20, dropping their record to 0-7. “Three of our top six players were...
Penn State tackle Bryce Effner will not return for 2023 season, steps away from football
A Rose Bowl starter and would-be 2023 contributor won’t return next season. Penn State right tackle Bryce Effner will not utilize his final year of eligibility and has chosen to step away from football. Effner, who started multiple games this fall, including the 35-21 win over Utah in the...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Former Harrisburg, University of Akron running back Jawon Chisholm shares his story
On this week’s episode of the Pa. High School Report, PennLive’s Brian Linder and Nebiy Esayas sit down with former Harrisburg High and University of Akron standout running back, Jawon Chisholm, who is an inspiration to not only athletes in Harrisburg, but all over the world. • Sign...
Penn State basketball’s upset bid against No. 1 Purdue falls short at the Palestra
PHILADELPHIA — The reaction was raw. It was visceral. It reverberated through the Palesta, the Cathedral of College Basketball. And it was warranted. Jalen Pickett brought the crowd to its collective feet. As the seconds ticked away, Penn State’s best player — at this point, one of the best players in the sport — squared up with Zach Edey. Pickett put Purdue’s 7-foot-4 pillar in a blender, going up and under the Wooden Award candidate for a floating layup as time expired.
Woman, 55 killed after hitting tractor-trailer at red light in central Pa.
Saturday evening’s automobile crash in Springettsbury Township claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman, the York County Coroner’s office said Sunday. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene of the crash which occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m., according to the coroner. The...
Adisa Isaac, Penn State’s tackles for loss leader, returning for 2023 season
A couple weeks before the Rose Bowl, Adisa Isaac said he believed he had “more left in the tank” at Penn State. He didn’t publicize any decision then. That came on Sunday night when Isaac announced that he’s coming back to Happy Valley for the 2023 season.
Big win by Levi Haines helps Penn State wrestlers cruise past Wisconsin, 28-11, in Madison
Penn State coach Cael Sanderson expected a great match from Wisconsin but instead saw a great match at Wisconsin from his own team as the top-ranked Nittany Lions won seven of 10 bouts — six netting bonus points — and cruised to a 28-11 victory over the No. 13 Badgers.
High school students compete in the rodeo at the 2023 Farm Show
High school students from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and New York compete in the second day of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association annual Farm Show rodeo in the large arena in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 7, 2023. Events include Steer Wrestling, Chute Dogging, Team Roping, Barrels and Calf roping.
Woman killed when her car crashed into a truck at central Pa. intersection: coroner
A 55-year-old woman died Saturday when her car crashed into the back of a truck that was stopped at a red light in York County, the coroner’s office said. The truck tractor — which did not have a trailer hitched to the back — was stopped at Route 30 east and North Hills Road in Springettsbury Township when 55-year-old Mary P. Escobar, of Ephrata, crashed into the back of it, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m.
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is the ultimate with pecans and caramel drizzle
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
