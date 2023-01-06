ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Kathymm1
3d ago

Why bring in an outsider when the acting chief was doing a great job. And, let’s not forget he was local!

pot stirring
3d ago

Well I feel sorry for the people of Reno, be prepared for your town to go down the drain.

2news.com

Police officer hospitalized after shooting in west Reno

A shooting in west Reno has left three people injured including a police officer Sunday night. The shooting occurred near an apartment complex on Sky Valley Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023. Reno Police officers initially reported to the area on a "trouble unknown" call. It is unknown...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Off-duty Douglas prosecutor arrested in DUI rollover

A single-vehicle rollover early Sunday morning resulted in the arrest of an off-duty Douglas County prosecutor. The collision occurred at around 1:12 a.m. at Highway 395 and Topsy Lane, according to District Attorney Mark Jackson. Douglas County deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, Michael Hanley, 26, of Gardnerville. “The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KRON4 News

More than 1,100 marijuana plants found by Tracy police in two search warrants

TRACY, Calif. (KRON) — Police in Tracy busted two separate illegal marijuana grow sites on Thursday, and found more than 1,000 marijuana plants, according to a press release from the Tracy Police Department. Tips from various community members led TPD’s Special Investigations Unit to investigate two different residences that police suspected housed large-scale, indoor marijuana […]
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose police recover three stolen cars using license-plate recognition and helicopter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police recovered three stolen cars using their automated license-plate recognition technology (ALPR) on Saturday, according to officials with the San Jose Police Department. Officers inside of Air3, one of SJPD’s helicopters, spotted three stolen cars using ALPR before directing ground units their way. Police say no pursuits occurred, […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

Law enforcement searching for missing kid in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stanislaus County are searching for a missing kid last seen in Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, 10-year-old Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in the John Street neighborhood of West Modesto.
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

DA: San Jose police snipers lawfully killed man who killed 2 people, kidnapped family

SAN JOSE – Two officers with the San Jose Police Department lawfully shot and killed a man who killed two people and kidnapped his children and grandmother in a rampage last year, according to prosecutors.In a report released Friday, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the officers will not face charges in connection with the death of Raymond Calderon on June 21, 2022."Lieutenant Robert Lang and Officer Edward Carboni showed exemplary courage and skill in their tactical response to an armed and dangerous gang member who went on a drug-fueled, murderous rampage," Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker said...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Person of interest sought in connection to Rancho Cordova killing

(KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest in connection to a killing that happened in August of 2022.  Officials said the person of interest was captured on surveillance video leaving the area where the deadly shooting happened.  The sheriff’s office said it received a call regarding […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
cityoftracy.org

Suspects Arrested in Connection to Mail Theft at Local Apartment Complex

Suspects Arrested in Connection to Mail Theft at Local Apartment Complex. TRACY, California — On December 27, 2022, a Tracy Police Department Officer assigned to Patrol responded to reported mail theft at an apartment complex located in the 2900 block of West Lowell Avenue, where multiple mailboxes at the apartment complex were found to have been broken into. Based on photos from nearby security cameras, suspect vehicle information was developed and associated with a residence in Stockton. Suspects were identified as Edgardo Diaz (35 years old of Stockton) and Sabrina Burns (27 years old of Stockton) as suspects.
TRACY, CA
KCRA.com

Missing 10-year-old boy located in Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies have located a missing 10-year-old boy out of Sacramento County. Zymir Shepard was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and red shoes in west Modesto, specifically in the John Street neighborhood, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said. Zymir was located around...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
fernleyreporter.com

LCSO investigating death of man found in Fernley home Dec. 24

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has initiated a homicide investigation involving the death of a man found in a Fernley home Dec. 24. According to the LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, Lyon County dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a male subject had been found, unconscious and not breathing, inside a home in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley.
FERNLEY, NV
KRON4 News

Man arrested for allegedly robbing Napa bank

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Napa police arrested a man Thursday afternoon for allegedly robbing a bank in Napa, according to a social media post. Around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to a report of a robbery at U.S. Bank on the 800 block of Jefferson Street. On the scene, officers said they were told […]
NAPA, CA
2news.com

Search for missing teen from Reno continues

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help in locating a 15-year-old last seen in Reno. Kloey Bogan was last seen in Reno on December 8, 2022 and may be traveling to the San Diego or Los Angeles area. Kloey may be in need of medical...
RENO, NV
Mountain Democrat

Sheriff searching for assault, carjacking suspect

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking reported in Diamond Springs. Detectives are requesting the assistance of community members who may have information regarding the location of Amanda Scarbrough. She has been identified as a possible suspect in the alleged Dec. 31 assault at 639 Pleasant Valley Rd. which led to one victim being transported to a local hospital for knife wounds, according to officials. Information made available by the sheriff’s office indicates that Scarbrough and the victim knew each other, and that the vehicle involved is not in Scarbrough’s possession at this time.
DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA

