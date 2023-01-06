ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Sen. Katie Britt speaks to News 19 in first interview after Senate swearing in

By Emily Moessner
 3 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In her first interview since being sworn in as Alabama’s newest U.S. Senator, Katie Britt told News 19 it was “time to get to work.”

“I am humbled, I am grateful, and I’m excited, but now it’s time to get to work,” Britt said, reflecting on how it felt to take the oath of office.

McCarthy defeated 11 times in Speaker bid, despite solid support from Alabama GOP members

See Senator Britt’s full interview with News 19 here:

Britt told News 19 that one of her first plans of action is a visit to Del Rio, Texas, along the United States’ border with Mexico. She said she’s concerned with human trafficking, drugs, and immigration efforts.

“It’s clear that it’s open season for human traffickers and drug cartels,” Britt stated.

AP: Katie Britt wins, makes history in U.S. Senate election

For the visit scheduled for January 9 and January 10, 2023, Britt will be joined by Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Mississippi). Both Britt and Blackburn have known each other for some time, as Blackburn made a visit to campaign for Britt in Madison County last October.

During the visit to the border, Britt said she will be “taking a look, listening to land owners, listening to victims, listening to border patrol agents and saying ‘what’s happening, what do you need’, and ‘how can we fix this’?” She continued by saying, “I hope to get those answers.”

In addition to focusing on the southern border, Senator Britt said she’s concerned about what is being taught in schools. She said she wants children to be “educated and not indoctrinated.”

“As a mama, I have said, enough is enough,” Britt told News 19. “We want our children to be put on a pathway to success and not be put in the classroom to be filled with ideology that we don’t agree with.”

Richard Shelby, Alabama’s longest-serving US Senator, delivers farewell speech

When it comes to Senate committee assignments, Sen. Britt said she is “100 of 100”, meaning she has very last pick of the draw. However, she has her eyes on a few.

“I am hopeful that we would have someone on Armed Services, Agriculture, and Appropriations,” she added. “I think it is critically important to Alabama in so many ways. I don’t care which one of us serves on it, whether its Senator Tuberville or myself, but I think if we can have those three committees covered we would be putting Alabama’s best foot forward.”

Britt also said she had interest in working on the Intelligence and Commerce committees.

Now that Britt is a sitting U.S. Senator representing the people of Alabama, News 19 asked her what she plans to do to ensure she is working for everyone, including people who possibly didn’t vote for her.

Tuberville calls Trump ‘the leader America needs in 2024’

She said, “I know that I am a senator for all Alabamians and so that’s who I’m going to be fighting for everyday.”

“I think we have many opportunities in front of us that I look forward to being part of seizing,” Britt concluded. “Creating good paying jobs for hard-working Alabamians. That means on-shoring from China, and other countries, making sure that we can create the best place possible for people to live, worship, and raise a family.”

