ComicBook
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
TODAY.com
Mayim Bialik wore Leslie Jordan’s sneakers in ‘Call Me Kat’ tribute episode ‘to keep him close’
Mayim Bialik honored her late co-star Leslie Jordan by wearing Jordan's shoes in the Jan. 5 episode of "Call Me Kat." The 47-year-old actor opened up about the touching gesture on Instagram in the caption of a photo showing her posing in Jordan's rainbow-striped sneakers. A second photo showed a close-up of the sneakers on Bialik's feet.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Faith Hill Shows 'Rare Look' at Tim McGraw in Hilarious Dance Video
To country fans, Tim McGraw may be a superstar, but when he's with his wife Faith Hill and three daughters, he's just a dad and husband. Hill recorded and shared a "rare" look into McGraw's at-home personality this week. The clip finds McGraw riding in the backseat of a car...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Laura Wright Drops an Explanation and Admits, ‘People Are Going to Come at Me’
Well, we certainly aren’t going to argue this point!. When General Hospital’s Laura Wright took to her Instagram stories to answer fan questions, she fielded everything from her favorite leading man (“I am not answering this question!”) to how she keeps her hair from frizzing. She...
Jeremy Renner Thanks ICU Medical Staff in Another Recovery Update from the Hospital
The Marvel actor is still on the mend at the hospital after suffering "extensive" injuries in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day Jeremy Renner is continuing to give updates on his health from the hospital following a New Year's Day snowplow accident. On Friday, the Hawkeye actor, who celebrates his 52nd birthday on Saturday, posted an image on his Instagram Story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude. "Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote alongside the image with a series...
Sally Field Reveals She Almost Went on Date with Steven Spielberg 50 Years Ago
“My beloved Steven Spielberg has never left my life,” the 80 for Brady actress said at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday Sally Field is getting candid about her lifelong friendship with Steven Spielberg. In a speech introducing the The Fabelmans director and team for the Vanguard Award at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday, the 80 for Brady actress shared with the audience just how long she's known the director – and how the pair almost went on a date. "My newly acquired business...
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner Posts New Photo Thanking ICU Team After Accident
Jeremy Renner has shared another update from the ICU, as he begins to heal after his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, surrounded by the team that has helped him in his recovery following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
Whoopi Goldberg’s Trying To Get Sister Act 3 Off The Ground And Just Made A Heartfelt Appeal To Co-Star Maggie Smith
As Whoopi Goldberg tries to get Sister Act 3 to made, she's making a major appeal to Maggie Smith.
Elle
Ashley Olsen's Wedding: An Intimate Christmas Wedding To Longtime Partner Louis Eisner
One half of arguably the most famous, and the most beloved (at least by the fashion crowd) TV twins, Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her boyfriend, Louis Eisner, over the festive season. According to information acquired by US publication Page Six, Olsen, 36, arranged intimate nuptials with her partner of...
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Kelly Osbourne recently welcomed her first child with Sid Wilson, her mom Sharon Osbourne confirmed on "The Talk."
Popculture
Kirstie Alley Cause of Death: What to Know
In December, the world was shocked to find out about Kirstie Alley's death. Shortly after her passing, her representatives confirmed that her cause of death was colon cancer, which she was battling privately for some time. When Alley's children, True and Lillie, announced her passing, they revealed that she had "only recently discovered" the cancer.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Announces Her ‘Call Me Anne’ Posthumous Memoir: ‘She Was Excited to Share’ It
Sharing his mother’s story. Anne Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, has revealed plans to release the late actress’ unpublished memoir following her death at age 53. “I have a responsibility to share with her community what she was working on and how excited she would have been to tell you herself,” Homer, 20, wrote in a lengthy […]
EW.com
Sally Field reveals a potential date with Steven Spielberg led to their decades-long friendship
Sally Field's 50-year friendship with filmmaker Steven Spielberg began with a little matchmaking. The actress introduced her former Lincoln director and the rest of The Fabelmans team as recipients of the Vanguard Award at the 34th Palm Springs Film Awards on Thursday, where she reminisced about the first time she met Spielberg circa the late 1960s. The reason for their initial meeting, according to Field, was a potential date.
ComicBook
Star Wars' Legendary Composer John Williams Writes Surprising New Theme
Though Oscar-winning composer John Williams is best known to some fans for providing the music that accompanies the likes of Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Superman, Harry Potter, and countless others, but much like when he provided music for the Olympics the man is lending his talent to another sporting event. Variety confirms that Williams has composed an original track titled "Of Grit and Glory" which will be used in an companying video on Monday, January 9th ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship between the TCU Horned Frogs.and the Georgia Bulldogs.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Breaks Down Summer’s Brawl With Beth, Her Future With John and Shares a ‘Coyote Ugly 2’ Update
SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “Yellowstone” Season 5. “Yellowstone” is filled with characters who have strong convictions, and no character has challenged their worldviews quite like Summer Higgins. Played by Golden Globe-nominated actor Piper Perabo, Summer first arrived as a foil to John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in Season 4, an environmental activist whose frequent protests were an annoyance to the then-livestock commissioner. Yet the pair soon became romantically linked, but their romance was cut short when her activism landed her a stiff prison sentence from an unsympathetic judge. Cut to Season 5, and now-Governor Dutton has granted her clemency....
ComicBook
Stephen Amell Shares New Photo From Set of The Flash's Final Season
When the ninth and final season of The Flash debuts later this year, it is expected to be the beginning of the end of an era for The CW's Arrowverse. Earlier this week, it was announced that that swan song will include the franchise's namesake, with Stephen Amell reprising his role as Oliver Queen / Green Arrow in the ninth episode of The Flash's new season. On Friday, Amell shared a look at what production on that episode entails, simply tweeting out a photo of his guest star chair on set with the caption "What an honor to be back."
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Celebrates the New Year with Cute Cosplay Art
2023 is the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac, and manga artists have been trying their hand at placing some of their biggest characters in rabbit outfits to ring in the new year right. Luckily for Kohei Horikoshi and his artistic assistants, My Hero Academia has a rabbit hero that has been gaining in popularity over the years in Mirko. With the high-jumping crime fighter playing a significant role in the anime adaptation's sixth season, an assistant to Horikoshi has imagined the female students of Class 1-A sporting Mirko's aesthetic.
