An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
Dramatic moment Hawaiian glass bottom boat CEO is nabbed by US Marshalls while trying to flee
Curtiss E. Jackson, 70, the CEO of a shipbuilding company in Hawaii was arrested while attempting to flee the island of Oahu on a fully stocked and fueled boat to avoid a pretrial hearing in his case.
