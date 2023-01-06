ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Intruder killed after entering man's apartment angrily, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police found a man dead inside another man's apartment in downtown San Antonio. The San Antonio Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 300 block of Tulipan Walk around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the police, a man knocked on the door of an apartment...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman hospitalized after altercation at West side bar led to shooting

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a West side bar led to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened at the 800 block of Ruiz Street at around 2:17 a.m. Police say that an altercation took place outside a bar when suddenly, shots were fired. The 19-year-old woman was hit in the leg. The woman was driven to the Children’s Hospital.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Missing 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition

SAN ANTONIO - Have you seen this missing teen? Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition. Maldonaldo was last seen Friday in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a light complexion. She has wavy, shoulder-length hair and has both ears pierced. The teen was last wearing a navy blue Kipp Espire jacket with black pants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police investigate shooting that left two people dead

SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

FOUND: Police say the 15-year-old was safely located

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman's car goes airborne after she swerves to miss dog in road

SAN ANTONIO – The decision to swerve her car to miss a dog in the road resulted in an accident that sent the 24-year-old driver and her baby to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Southwest Side. A 24-year-old woman was driving down the 13800-block of Somerset Road when she jerked the steering wheel to the right to avoid a dog in the road. Her silver Kia Forte then veered off the road and over an elevated road drainage pipe. Her car went airborne and crashed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Public School Attendance Decline

SAN ANTONIO - Since the pandemic forced kids to learn at home temporarily, some parents of those young children feel it's definitely left a mark. For one mom, Michelle Taon, she believes it's a mark that's forced her to switch her daughter from public to private school. She says her 6 year old daughter spent her formative years of learning how to read and write on zoom, and it hurt her.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

SAWS restored services after large main break

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System is currently experiencing a large main break. The main break is affecting water services on the Southside of town, in the central and eastern areas. Initial reports of little to no water pressure are located near Brooks City Base, towards South Central.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Empty home goes up in flames

SAN ANTONIO – A home in the 800-block of North New Braunfels Ave burned to the ground early Sunday morning. Luckily, no one is currently living there. Firefighters responded just before 1:45 a.m. to find the house already completely engulfed in flames. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

