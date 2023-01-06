Read full article on original website
Intruder killed after entering man's apartment angrily, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police found a man dead inside another man's apartment in downtown San Antonio. The San Antonio Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 300 block of Tulipan Walk around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the police, a man knocked on the door of an apartment...
Police on the lookout for suspect who fatally stabbed man on East side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect after he fatally stabbed a man on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. New Braunfels for reports that a man was stabbed in the chest. Upon arrival, they found the...
Woman hospitalized after altercation at West side bar led to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a West side bar led to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened at the 800 block of Ruiz Street at around 2:17 a.m. Police say that an altercation took place outside a bar when suddenly, shots were fired. The 19-year-old woman was hit in the leg. The woman was driven to the Children’s Hospital.
Person shot in Walmart parking lot, police think 'isolated incident'
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been shot in the parking lot of a Northeast Side Walmart. The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m., Sunday, on the 4331 block of Thousand Oaks Drive. According to the police, one person was shot and is currently in critical condition. Police say the...
Police investigate fatal shooting after discovering two men with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a fatal shooting after they found two men with gunshot wounds. The incident happened at the 4900 block of Medical Drive at around 7:27 p.m. Upon police arrival, they found two men with gunshot wounds laying beside a vehicle in which they had...
Missing 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - Have you seen this missing teen? Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition. Maldonaldo was last seen Friday in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a light complexion. She has wavy, shoulder-length hair and has both ears pierced. The teen was last wearing a navy blue Kipp Espire jacket with black pants.
Police investigate shooting that left two people dead
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
FOUND: Police say the 15-year-old was safely located
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
Two suspects charged with murder in shooting death of San Antonio man in Atascosa County
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas - Two people were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death or a San Antonio man on Tuesday. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said a body was found around 5 p.m. on Tuesday off Tessman Road. Investigators found either puncture or gunshots wounds immediately ordered an autopsy.
Woman jailed on multiple charges, including mail theft, after chase with deputies
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in jail because law enforcement found stolen mail after a car chase. The incident happened on Tuesday when Bexar County Sheriff's deputies tried to pull over a car off Medina Base and Palm Valley Drive. The driver, Jessica Grim, 32, took off and led...
Woman's car goes airborne after she swerves to miss dog in road
SAN ANTONIO – The decision to swerve her car to miss a dog in the road resulted in an accident that sent the 24-year-old driver and her baby to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Southwest Side. A 24-year-old woman was driving down the 13800-block of Somerset Road when she jerked the steering wheel to the right to avoid a dog in the road. Her silver Kia Forte then veered off the road and over an elevated road drainage pipe. Her car went airborne and crashed.
Corvette driver crashes into guardrail while racing with Tesla on Northwest Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are lucky to be alive after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette that witnesses said was racing a Tesla on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Northwest Loop 410 near Interstate 10 West. Witnesses told police that...
Litter of 5-day-old puppies run over by lawn mower, killing two of them and mother
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive is currently caring for a litter of 5-day-old puppies after they were run over by a commercial lawn mower. Sadly, their mom died at the scene. According to San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA!), the incident happened Jan. 3 while the puppies and...
San Antonio bar being investigated over possibly overserving Councilman Perry before crash
SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) announced on Thursday that it's opened an investigation into the bar that served District 10 councilman Clayton Perry before a head-on crash. The TABC confirmed the agency is investigating the Evil Olive off Thousand Oaks on the North Side. They said...
Cat dies as family of 6 makes it out safely after fire breaks out at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A family is alright after a fire broke out at their East Side home. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Roark Drive near East Houston Street. Fire officials said the family of six were asleep when the fire broke out from...
Rare animal seized by officials after being found clinging to front door
SAN ANTONIO – City of San Antonio Animal Care Services seized an animal that is connected to illegal exotic animal trade. ACS found a Coati hanging onto a home’s front door frame in a Southside neighborhood near Miller’s Pond. The homeowners contacted ACS for assistance. Coatis are...
Public School Attendance Decline
SAN ANTONIO - Since the pandemic forced kids to learn at home temporarily, some parents of those young children feel it's definitely left a mark. For one mom, Michelle Taon, she believes it's a mark that's forced her to switch her daughter from public to private school. She says her 6 year old daughter spent her formative years of learning how to read and write on zoom, and it hurt her.
New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
SAWS restored services after large main break
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System is currently experiencing a large main break. The main break is affecting water services on the Southside of town, in the central and eastern areas. Initial reports of little to no water pressure are located near Brooks City Base, towards South Central.
Empty home goes up in flames
SAN ANTONIO – A home in the 800-block of North New Braunfels Ave burned to the ground early Sunday morning. Luckily, no one is currently living there. Firefighters responded just before 1:45 a.m. to find the house already completely engulfed in flames. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
