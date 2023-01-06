Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Orange
The next day: Virginia loss shows Syracuse isn’t ready to compete against ACC heavyweights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It’s essentially become an annual tradition in central New York: once the calendar flips to the new year, and conference play begins heating up, it’s time to ask if Syracuse will be in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field. Since 2015, SU has been a regular on the bubble, some years getting into the tournament, some years missing out. In 2018, the Orange were safely in, but last year, they weren’t close.
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s 91-77 win: Inside scoring, Fair thrives in 2nd half again
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. This was not a back-and-forth game. After leading 2-0, Syracuse didn’t lead again until the end of the second quarter, but the Orange came storming back after trailing heavily since the game’s first minute. Georgia Woolley took matters into her own hands, scoring 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the quarter to give SU a 45-37 lead it wouldn’t relinquish despite a Clemson comeback.
Daily Orange
Former Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut commits to LSU
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Former Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut committed to LSU on Sunday, the defensive back announced on Twitter. Chestnut, a two-year starter for the Orange, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14 following former defensive...
Daily Orange
“It was too much” Syracuse’s comeback falls short in loss to No. 11 Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — If there was any sequence that best encapsulated why Syracuse lost against No. 11 Virginia — why it had to attempt a 23-point comeback in the first place — it came four minutes into the second half, the Orange down by 18. Justin Taylor...
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s 2nd-half comeback not enough in 73-66 loss to No. 11 Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — If there was any sequence that best encapsulated Syracuse’s loss against No. 11 Virginia, it came four minutes into the second half, the Orange already trailing by 18. Justin Taylor dribbled toward the corner, thinking there was space, or perhaps an open shot. SU hadn’t...
Daily Orange
Syracuse tennis announces 2023 spring schedule
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse tennis announced its spring 2023 schedule on Thursday. The Orange are coming off of a 10-11 spring season in 2022, which concluded with doubles partners Polina Kozyreva and Miyuka Kimoto falling in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Texas A&M.
Daily Orange
Beat writers predict No. 11 Virginia will bounce back against Syracuse
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse has won seven of its last eight games, though its recent two victories have been too close for comfort against two bottom-feeders in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Orange only overcame a halftime deficit against Louisville in their most recent game due to a “determined” effort from Joe Girard III.
Daily Orange
Opponent preview: Everything to know about No. 11 Virginia
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse picked up its seventh win in eight games on Tuesday night, squeaking out a one-point victory over a struggling Louisville team that entered the game with a 2-12 record. The two teams combined for 36 turnovers, and the Cardinals had a chance to pull out an upset win after Judah Mintz lost the ball with six seconds left. SU survived, though, after Jesse Edwards poked the ball away from El Ellis.
