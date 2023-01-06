Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. This was not a back-and-forth game. After leading 2-0, Syracuse didn’t lead again until the end of the second quarter, but the Orange came storming back after trailing heavily since the game’s first minute. Georgia Woolley took matters into her own hands, scoring 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the quarter to give SU a 45-37 lead it wouldn’t relinquish despite a Clemson comeback.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO