Pittsburgh, PA

Daily Orange

Observations from SU’s 91-77 win: Inside scoring, Fair thrives in 2nd half again

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. This was not a back-and-forth game. After leading 2-0, Syracuse didn’t lead again until the end of the second quarter, but the Orange came storming back after trailing heavily since the game’s first minute. Georgia Woolley took matters into her own hands, scoring 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the quarter to give SU a 45-37 lead it wouldn’t relinquish despite a Clemson comeback.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Former Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut commits to LSU

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Former Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut committed to LSU on Sunday, the defensive back announced on Twitter. Chestnut, a two-year starter for the Orange, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14 following former defensive...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Beat writers predict No. 11 Virginia will bounce back against Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse has won seven of its last eight games, though its recent two victories have been too close for comfort against two bottom-feeders in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Orange only overcame a halftime deficit against Louisville in their most recent game due to a “determined” effort from Joe Girard III.
SYRACUSE, NY
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Former Gateway 4-Star Recruit Derrick Davis Visiting Pitt

Pitt has signed a former WPIAL 4-star recruit and are hoping to add another one. After signing former Peters Township and LSU 4-star safety Donovan McMillan, Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned that Pitt is hosting Derrick Davis. Davis is a former 4-star recruit from Gateway that signed with LSU. After...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Adds Preferred Walk-On Commitment From IMG Post-Grad QB David Lynch

Frank Cignetti Jr. has transformed Pitt’s quarterback room this offseason, adding Phil Jurkovec, Christian Veilleux and Ty Dieffenbach, and there’s a new addition to the room. IMG Academy post-grad quarterback David Lynch committed to Pitt as a preferred walk-on Saturday night. Lynch, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound recruit who played...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mt. Lebanon High School Football HC Bob Palko Resigns

Mt. Lebanon High School football head coach Bob Palko announced his resignation from the program on Friday. Palko coached four seasons at Mt. Lebanon and led them to a record of 31-14. He saw the most success in 2021, as Mt. Lebanon won all 15 games, including a 47-7 victory over rival Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A Title game and then a 35-17 win against powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A Title game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wpgh53.com

Marketplace Pittsburgh: Ocean Treasures

PITTSBURGH — On this week's episode of Marketplace Pittsburgh, Darren Zaslau speaks with Ocean Treasures co-owners Jenn Butler and Warren Butler. Ocean Treasures, one of the first seafood boil companies in Pittsburgh, has numerous employment opportunities available. These include hosts, servers, chefs and more. The company has two restaurants...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville

Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Evan Crosby

10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100

Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

