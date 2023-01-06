Read full article on original website
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyPittsburgh, PA
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s 91-77 win: Inside scoring, Fair thrives in 2nd half again
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. This was not a back-and-forth game. After leading 2-0, Syracuse didn’t lead again until the end of the second quarter, but the Orange came storming back after trailing heavily since the game’s first minute. Georgia Woolley took matters into her own hands, scoring 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the quarter to give SU a 45-37 lead it wouldn’t relinquish despite a Clemson comeback.
Daily Orange
Former Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut commits to LSU
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Former Syracuse cornerback Duce Chestnut committed to LSU on Sunday, the defensive back announced on Twitter. Chestnut, a two-year starter for the Orange, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 14 following former defensive...
Daily Orange
Beat writers predict No. 11 Virginia will bounce back against Syracuse
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse has won seven of its last eight games, though its recent two victories have been too close for comfort against two bottom-feeders in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Orange only overcame a halftime deficit against Louisville in their most recent game due to a “determined” effort from Joe Girard III.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway’s Matt Brooks, Dallas Harper look forward to future in football
Matt Brooks didn’t wait around for his college experience to begin. The December Gateway graduate moved into his dorm room at Duquesne on Jan. 4 and began classes the next day. The start of winter football workouts was to follow Friday and pick up in intensity this week. “It...
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s 2nd-half comeback not enough in 73-66 loss to No. 11 Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — If there was any sequence that best encapsulated Syracuse’s loss against No. 11 Virginia, it came four minutes into the second half, the Orange already trailing by 18. Justin Taylor dribbled toward the corner, thinking there was space, or perhaps an open shot. SU hadn’t...
Pitt CB Marquis Williams Announces Return to School
The Pitt Panthers will get their top cornerback for another year.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Former Gateway 4-Star Recruit Derrick Davis Visiting Pitt
Pitt has signed a former WPIAL 4-star recruit and are hoping to add another one. After signing former Peters Township and LSU 4-star safety Donovan McMillan, Pittsburgh Sports Now has learned that Pitt is hosting Derrick Davis. Davis is a former 4-star recruit from Gateway that signed with LSU. After...
‘Tradition doesn’t graduate’: Central Catholic students honor Damar Hamlin at basketball game
PITTSBURGH — Students at Damar Hamlin’s alma mater, Central Catholic High School, supported the NFL player at a basketball game Friday night. The student section, normally donned in blue and gold, traded in its normal colors for another shade of blue and red. “We’re honoring him here by...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Adds Preferred Walk-On Commitment From IMG Post-Grad QB David Lynch
Frank Cignetti Jr. has transformed Pitt’s quarterback room this offseason, adding Phil Jurkovec, Christian Veilleux and Ty Dieffenbach, and there’s a new addition to the room. IMG Academy post-grad quarterback David Lynch committed to Pitt as a preferred walk-on Saturday night. Lynch, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound recruit who played...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mt. Lebanon High School Football HC Bob Palko Resigns
Mt. Lebanon High School football head coach Bob Palko announced his resignation from the program on Friday. Palko coached four seasons at Mt. Lebanon and led them to a record of 31-14. He saw the most success in 2021, as Mt. Lebanon won all 15 games, including a 47-7 victory over rival Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A Title game and then a 35-17 win against powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A Title game.
wpgh53.com
Marketplace Pittsburgh: Ocean Treasures
PITTSBURGH — On this week's episode of Marketplace Pittsburgh, Darren Zaslau speaks with Ocean Treasures co-owners Jenn Butler and Warren Butler. Ocean Treasures, one of the first seafood boil companies in Pittsburgh, has numerous employment opportunities available. These include hosts, servers, chefs and more. The company has two restaurants...
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen
Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
nextpittsburgh.com
Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville
Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: A-K Valley high schools got their names in some interesting ways
Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series. Check back next Sunday for part two. High schools in the Alle-Kiski Valley have all kinds of names for all kinds of reasons. There’s topography, people, a fruit and even a popular song. That’s right … a school...
17-year-old girl found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A 17-year-old girl was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood late Saturday night. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were called to the 6500 block of Deary Street for a single round ShotSpotter notifications and 911 calls just before 10 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old girl at...
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh in the spotlight on the big screen and the small screen this weekend
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh region will be in the spotlight on both the big screen and the small screen this weekend. The Tom Hanks movie “A Man Called Otto” hits local movie screens on Friday after getting a limited release in some other markets late last month.
18-year-old found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East Warrington Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. While searching the area for possible victims, police found an 18-year-old male inside...
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
