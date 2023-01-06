ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville now closed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville served its last pint Sunday morning as the staff said their goodbyes. The Pub announced its closing early Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page. A few months ago, the building received new ownership and was looking to take a "different...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

2 Years Later: The status of East Tennesseans charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marked two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Hundreds of cases have arisen in the past two years after a mob of supporters for former President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress prepared to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory. According to the FBI, at least six people from East Tennessee have been named and charged so far.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Fugitive arrested by KPD after receiving multiple anonymous leads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers thanked the Knoxville Police Department for taking in a wanted fugitive. Jasmine Lowery was taken into custody Saturday night by KPD. He was wanted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft and robbery, according to Crime Stoppers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sevier County sees more people living in homelessness

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say Joe Bates was homeless and living in Downtown Gatlinburg when he died in a fire that destroyed several businesses. According to the investigative report, he likely started a fire in a vacant suite in the back of the building to keep warm through the night.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

YWCA collaborates with Drums Up, Guns Down for upcoming Race Against Racism event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two organizations from East Tennessee, YWCA and Drums Up, Guns Down, are coming together for Diversity Day. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported the leading motivation to commit a hate crime is race. Having a glimpse inside YWCA's past events hypes the energy in Knoxville and YWCA's Director of Communications Ally Slavick said it's her favorite.
KNOXVILLE, TN

