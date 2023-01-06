Read full article on original website
WBIR
VFL Condredge Holloway will be inducted to National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee baseball star Condredge Holloway will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 in February, the College Baseball Foundation announced on Friday. Holloway, also well-known for becoming the first black quarterback to play in the Southeastern Conference in 1972,...
Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville now closed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Blackhorse Pub in downtown Knoxville served its last pint Sunday morning as the staff said their goodbyes. The Pub announced its closing early Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page. A few months ago, the building received new ownership and was looking to take a "different...
WBIR
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Knoxville
One lucky Knoxville player triples their earnings in Saturday night's Powerball! The Tennessee Lottery said the winner matched 4 out of 5 of the balls.
YMCA partners with Tennova Healthcare to open new center in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YMCA of East Knoxville cut the ribbon on its newest location for the Tennova Family YMCA. The new center was made in partnership with Tennova Healthcare and the YMCA. It includes brand-new workout equipment, a swimming pool, basketball courts and an indoor track. The president...
10Investigates: Solar Titan brought 'to its knees' as it 'significantly' reduces staff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-based solar power company is significantly reducing staff, one owner told 10News. Richard Michael Atnip, who said he is a silent partner, said the company has gone from 400 employees seven months ago to fewer than 100 as of January 5. 10News found Atnip's number...
2 Years Later: The status of East Tennesseans charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday marked two years since the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Hundreds of cases have arisen in the past two years after a mob of supporters for former President Donald Trump stormed the building as Congress prepared to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory. According to the FBI, at least six people from East Tennessee have been named and charged so far.
WBIR
16 years since Christian-Newsom murders
Today marks 16 years since the kidnapping and murders of a young Knoxville couple. Channon Christian and Chris Newsom were out on a date when a group carjacked them.
2023 Knoxville MLK celebrations begin; parade to be held on Juneteenth this year
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Commission of Knoxville will kick off the 2023 King Week Celebration with an exhibition at the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Gallery of Arts Tribute is a juried exhibition that recognizes local artists. Fine...
WBIR
Fugitive arrested by KPD after receiving multiple anonymous leads
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers thanked the Knoxville Police Department for taking in a wanted fugitive. Jasmine Lowery was taken into custody Saturday night by KPD. He was wanted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft and robbery, according to Crime Stoppers.
WBIR
YMCA opens up new center in Knoxville
The YMCA of East Knoxville cut the ribbon on its newest location. The new center was made in partnership with Tennova Healthcare and the YMCA.
WBIR
Red Panda Grocery opens in downtown Knoxville
Red Panda Grocery is now open in the Old City. The owner, Jessee Newmister, said the location is perfect to welcome in both neighbors and Old City visitors.
St. George Greek Orthodox Church blesses Tennessee River by throwing a cross in the waters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a cold rainy day, but the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church didn't hesitate to bring a religious tradition to East Tennessee for the first time. Jan. 7, is the Feast Day of Saint John the Baptist. Tradition has it that after the "theia litourgia,"...
Sevier County sees more people living in homelessness
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators say Joe Bates was homeless and living in Downtown Gatlinburg when he died in a fire that destroyed several businesses. According to the investigative report, he likely started a fire in a vacant suite in the back of the building to keep warm through the night.
YWCA collaborates with Drums Up, Guns Down for upcoming Race Against Racism event
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two organizations from East Tennessee, YWCA and Drums Up, Guns Down, are coming together for Diversity Day. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported the leading motivation to commit a hate crime is race. Having a glimpse inside YWCA's past events hypes the energy in Knoxville and YWCA's Director of Communications Ally Slavick said it's her favorite.
Red Panda Grocery brings bodega convenience to Old City
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Old City usually need to sit down at a restaurant to grab something to eat. However, Red Panda Grocery is bringing the convenience of a bodega to the area and giving people a chance to grab food and head back out. The store was...
'Food is expensive now'| Generous House hosts drive-thru pantry for community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Generous House lent a helping hand to the people of Knoxville by hosting a drive-thru pantry. The nonprofit gave groceries, hot meals, clothing and other necessities to people in need. Ciera Etter, the director of Generous House said the high cost of goods makes it...
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk sentenced to two years of probation in case involving stolen car ring
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Sevier County deputy clerk accused of accepting bribes to title stolen cars was sentenced to two years of probation on Friday. Brandy Thornton was one of two deputy clerks accused in the case. On Monday, Aug. 29, Thornton pleaded guilty at the U.S....
Volunteer Ministry Center to open new housing development giving 48 homes to chronically homeless
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteer Ministry Center will soon open new supportive housing homes. Caswell Manor will have 48 units and is set to welcome the first people on Monday. It will house people who chronically experience homelessness or who have a disability. These homes will meet three big needs...
Hola Hora Latina gives children gifts to celebrate Three Kings Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hola Hora Latina capped off its holiday season on Friday with a celebration of The Three Wise Kings. They held a toy drive in honor of the day when many children in Latin communities get gifts. The holiday is known as "Three Kings Day" to many...
