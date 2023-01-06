ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘Beyond stressed’: Memphis rents rise, repairs still a challenge

By Stacy Jacobson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QdYX4_0k58PyXZ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If your rent’s going up, you’re not alone. It’s a nationwide trend, and some studies show Memphis rents are increasing more than others.

Jen Langston has spent months trying to get her landlord to fix her roof. She’s afraid a hole in it is letting in critters.

“I need that closed because it’s getting cold,” she said.

There’s also a leaky toilet. She said MLGW crews told her a faulty hot water tank installation caused the leak. Langston spent hundreds out of pocket to fix it.

“They never replaced it. They didn’t send anyone out. I’ve called constantly,” Langston said.

Langston has lived in her East Memphis home for more than 10 years. She said she never had issues getting things fixed until now.

Records show a company called VineBrook paid $38 million for her home and nearly 300 others in February.

The WREG Problem Solvers found multiple LLCs linked to VineBrook. They own around 1,500 homes in Shelby County, including in Memphis, Arlington, Millington, and Collierville.

“When Vinebrook finally came out well after I got it repaired, I asked would they reimburse me she told me immediately, ‘no,'” the educator said.

VineBrook has bought houses in other states as well.

In a press release, the Ohio-based company wrote they focus on homes in “secondary markets” with low costs and higher potential profits.

HUD to end Peppertree contract, relocate residents

On its website , VineBrook calls itself a “leading provider” of rental homes since 2007. They also write their “staff is dedicated to providing the best experience” to residents.

But, so far, that has not been Langston’s experience. She said VineBrook wanted to raise her rent by nearly $300. When she refused, she got a notice to vacate the property.

“I’m stressed. I’m stressed beyond stressed,” Langston said.

Alex Uhlmann, an organizer with the Memphis Tenants Union, said he sees renters struggling like this every day.

“There’s no real way folks can withhold rent when you have an outstanding maintenance request so landlords often exploit that,” he said.

Better Business Bureau reviews showed similar situations with other VineBrook renters across the country.

We asked Uhlmann about a potential solution.

“In several states, you can withhold your rent when you have an outstanding maintenance request. That would be a great first step,” Uhlmann said.

Uhlmann is pushing for that change with lawmakers. He wants elected officials to put more resources toward renters.

“Memphis is a majority renter city and if you look at our city budget we don’t act like it. We give a lot of money encouraging homeownership,” Uhlmann said.

The WREG Problem Solvers contacted VineBrook about Langston’s situation. In an email, a spokesperson called it a “miscommunication” with their plumbing vendor.

They said they aim to resolve work orders within five days and “this example shows there is always room for improvement.”

VineBrook also said Langston’s 35% rent increase was abnormal and that their average rent increases last year were around seven percent.

When we returned to Langston’s home after contacting VineBrook, she said everything had been repaired.

VineBrook refunded her more than $700 and backed down from any rent increase. She could stay in her home for the same rent price as the previous year.

“Sometimes we need to speak out. I am a quiet person. I try to handle things on my own but I couldn’t. I couldn’t do this one. It was a battle, ” she said.

Housing experts also say a rental registry requiring landlords to provide a local contact for authorities would help. Memphis City Council has added that to its legislative priority list for this year.

Got a problem? Contact WREG Problem Solver Stacy Jacobson at 901-543-2334 or stacy.jacobson@wreg.com

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Tribune

Chase Opening First Memphis Branches in 2023

Memphis, TN – Chase will open its doors to customers in Memphis for the first time later this year. The plan is to open at least six branches in the Memphis region within the next two years. The branch locations are listed below:. 557 S Highland St, Memphis. 1035...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Records show Peppertree Apartments failed inspections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New internal records show that despite demands, the owners of Peppertree Apartments delayed repairs, leaving residents in difficult conditions. Families at the Peppertree Apartments are still waiting for more details about when they’ll be able to move out of the Whitehaven complex after federal housing regulators terminated the owners’ contract. The feds […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis hosts career program for unschooled, unemployed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent program designed to give Memphians the tools to jumpstart their careers is being hosted by the City of Memphis. The program is called ‘Opportunity R3: Rethinking, Rebuilding and Rebranding.’ It is for Memphis residents ages 16-24 who are either out of school or out of work, according to city officials.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Athletic Ministries flooded with 59,000 gallons of water

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Athletic Ministries closed its “Grizzlies Center” after a frozen pipe burst over the holidays, flooding 90 percent of the complex with an estimated 59,000 gallons of water. MAM is a critical program that serves 2,000 young people daily across Memphis with character-building after-school activities. The Memphis faith-based, non-profit organization is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Public Service Corps aims to fight blight in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Piles of trash, tires, and mattresses are plaguing neighborhoods across Memphis. It’s a problem you’ve brought to WREG’s attention countless times. A few months ago, WREG Investigators found out the city was having a tough time hiring people for its pickup program. After making our headlines last spring, the city said it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Memphis

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Memphis, TN-MS-AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bill proposed to give renters easier access to landlords

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis state representative is proposing a bill that will require property owners and landlords to publicly disclose all their properties and contact information so renters can reach them. State Representative Dwayne Thompson of Cordova says the complaints of renters in Memphis inspired him to file the bill. “I don’t want this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

HUD to end Peppertree contract, relocate residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced in court Thursday it is ending its contract with Peppertree Apartments and pulling funding, according to a news release from the city of Memphis. HUD said the owners of the troubled Whitehaven subsidized housing complex have not provided decent, safe, and sanitary housing. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG Promotes Angelique Brown to Director of Sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3 announced the promotion of Angelique Brown as Director of Sales. Brown is responsible for leading key market strategies and revenue generation for the number one local station’s seasoned multi-platform sales team.  Mrs. Brown brings a successful track record of sales and marketing leadership to the role, having most […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Firefighters battle flames at Oakland home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Oakland, Tennessee, Sunday night. Crews rushed to a home on Mack Edwards Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Fayette County Fire Department, Oakland Fire Department and Somerville Fire Department all reportedly responded to the fire. According to Fayette County Fire Chief Richard Hartfield, […]
OAKLAND, TN
tri-statedefender.com

From a summit, concerns reverberate about youth and crime

The intersection of youth and crime drew a cross section of nearly 400 community leaders and concerned residents to a South Memphis church for assessments and thoughts about problem-solving ways forward. A multi-purpose meeting space at New Salem Missionary Baptist Church was jammed with attendees drawn to a Memphis-Shelby County...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Faith Morris retires from the National Civil Rights Museum

“To everything, there is a season. Seasons change, everything changes, and it is time,” said Faith Morris, who has stepped away from the position of chief marketing and external affairs officer of the National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM). After an announcement in early December, Morris’ last day on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development ends contract with Peppertree Apartments, according to city

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is ending its contract with the Peppertree Apartments, according to the City of Memphis. In a statement Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the city said HUD announced in court that it would pull funding for the apartments due to “the owner not providing decent, safe, and sanitary housing.”
MEMPHIS, TN
memphisparent.com

Christmas 2022: Hash Browns with Cranberry Sauce

Friday, December 23rd—In the spirit of the holidays, our outdoor cat, Tawny, left a present at the backdoor. While I’m not certain what the present was when it was alive, I do know that the remains were now solidly frozen to the doormat and to the nearby concrete slab. The current temperature here in Far East Memphis is two with a wind chill of minus 17.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis on waiting list for possible grants to improve water infrastructure

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced new grants to improve water infrastructure. The grants total more than $100 million and will impact communities across the state, except Memphis because the area is still on a waiting list. TDEC told ABC24 the city is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crime Commission holds forum on juvenile crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County leaders met to discuss juvenile crime at a public forum, and citizens gathered to learn what was being done and how they could help curb the crime rate. It was standing room only at the Crime Commission Forum on Juvenile Crime at New Salem Baptist Church. Memphians were anxious to […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

57K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy