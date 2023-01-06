Steve Kerr: Warriors will appeal second Draymond Green technical foul

Steve Kerr's stance on the Draymond Green technical foul isn't changing.

In fact, the Warriors now plan to talk to the league about it.

Green was tossed from the Warriors’ 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday late in the fourth quarter. The veteran forward had picked up his first tech in the second quarter, but then got another one for a tussle with Isaiah Stewart.

That exchange was enough for the refs to give Green another tech, which resulted in him getting an ejection (Stewart also got a called for a tech). Green also will be fined. But the Warriors won’t go down without a fight, with Kerr telling “Damon and Ratto” on Thursday they will appeal the technical.

“We will definitely appeal to the league to see if there’s anything that can be done,” Kerr said. “Just watching the replay, I didn’t think he deserved a technical. And I think the officials – I thought last night’s game was really well-officiated, I thought they did a great job.

"And then at the end, to have a situation like that where two guys get tangled up and the officials have time to look at it and time to make a decision knowing Draymond would be tossed if they call double-technicals, I don’t see why the officials can’t have the leeway to just say nothing. Like 'Hey, you guys knock it off.' That’s common sense.

“Nobody should be ejected for what happened there. So I was disappointed in that regard, but we will appeal it, hopefully try to get Draymond’s money back for him and get one of those technicals taken off the books.”

Given Green’s history of fines and suspensions, the Warriors might have an uphill battle getting the foul overturned. That said, they certainly have a compelling case.

