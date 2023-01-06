ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Steve Kerr: Warriors will appeal second Draymond Green technical foul

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ch7Bp_0k58Pu0f00

Steve Kerr's stance on the Draymond Green technical foul isn't changing.

In fact, the Warriors now plan to talk to the league about it.

Green was tossed from the Warriors’ 122-119 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday late in the fourth quarter. The veteran forward had picked up his first tech in the second quarter, but then got another one for a tussle with Isaiah Stewart.

That exchange was enough for the refs to give Green another tech, which resulted in him getting an ejection (Stewart also got a called for a tech). Green also will be fined. But the Warriors won’t go down without a fight, with Kerr telling “Damon and Ratto” on Thursday they will appeal the technical.

“We will definitely appeal to the league to see if there’s anything that can be done,” Kerr said. “Just watching the replay, I didn’t think he deserved a technical. And I think the officials – I thought last night’s game was really well-officiated, I thought they did a great job.

"And then at the end, to have a situation like that where two guys get tangled up and the officials have time to look at it and time to make a decision knowing Draymond would be tossed if they call double-technicals, I don’t see why the officials can’t have the leeway to just say nothing. Like 'Hey, you guys knock it off.' That’s common sense.

“Nobody should be ejected for what happened there. So I was disappointed in that regard, but we will appeal it, hopefully try to get Draymond’s money back for him and get one of those technicals taken off the books.”

Given Green’s history of fines and suspensions, the Warriors might have an uphill battle getting the foul overturned. That said, they certainly have a compelling case.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers dating daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner?

Aaron Rodgers has dated some high-profile people over the years, and his latest rumored girlfriend is no exception. Rodgers has sat courtside at several Milwaukee Bucks games with Bucks owner Wes Edens’ daughter Mallory. The belief is that the two were just friendly, as Rodgers is a minority owner in the team. According to a... The post Aaron Rodgers dating daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth reacts to "DISRESPECTFUL" question about PGA Tour career

Jordan Spieth will never stop doing Jordan Spieth things. We are only a few days into 2023 and we've already had a few moments that will surely go down as highlights for Spieth by the end of the year. First we had Spieth bantering with these two gambling fans during...
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor?

The Charlotte Hornets may have another addition to their list of woes. Hornets fan union The Crown Club reported this week that online lending marketplace LendingTree is ending their run as the Hornets’ jersey patch sponsor upon the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. LendingTree is also unlikely to return as a Hornets sponsor in any... The post Hornets getting dropped by key sponsor? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Lamb makes mindset clear regarding Warriors two-way deal

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors still were without Steph Curry and found out moments before tipoff that Klay Thompson was a late scratch Saturday night against the Orlando Magic with left knee soreness. Andrew Wiggins was back in the starting lineup, but understandably was knocking off some rust after missing the past 15 games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game

The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game. The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy