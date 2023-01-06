Capital Region BOCES takes legal action against state Education Commissioner Rosa

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo FILE - Betty Rosa, state commissioner of education, shares a laugh with a young Schenectady student in September .

ALBANY — Capital Region BOCES this week filed a legal proceeding against state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa after she reinstated a teacher fired last year for what the district said was using her platform to spread COVID-19 misinformation.

The proceeding, Tuesday in state Supreme Court in Albany County, seeks to annul an “arbitrary and capricious” decision handed down by Rosa last fall that reinstated Adrianna Rickson, a criminal justice teacher who was fired for repeatedly violating district policies and promoting misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the lawsuit.

“If upheld, the commissioner’s decision … would permit any teacher to use his/her classroom as a platform for promoting views that are inconsistent with New York state-approved learning standards under the guise of ‘academic freedom,'” the lawsuit states.

Rickson, who was hired on a probationary basis in 2019, was terminated after she handed out an extra credit assignment last January to students in her Criminal Justice 2 class that asked them to listen to an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, a popular controversial podcast, featuring Dr. Robert Malone — a scientist who has come under fire for repeatedly spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

Fact-checkers identified a litany of false or misleading claims made during the three-hour episode, including a claim that vaccine mandates violate the Nuremberg Code.

Malone, who has also compared the vaccine mandates to persecution in Nazi Germany, would later be banned from Twitter over his false claims. YouTube removed clips of the podcast episode for misinformation.

The assignment, which was not approved by district administration, asked students to respond to “leading questions that were designed to deceptively coerce students into believing the misinformation,” according to the lawsuit.

“Ms. Rickson was a criminal justice teacher,” the lawsuit reads. “The curriculum for Criminal Justice 2 does not include any units or instruction on public health, health-related topics, vaccinations, or COVID-19.“

The incident was not the first time Rickson violated BOCES policies, according to the lawsuit.

In Nov. 2021, she was reprimanded for using a BOCES email address to send out a mass email notifying her colleagues of a rally against COVID-19-related policies implemented in schools. Rickson was issued a memorandum that warned her she would be disciplined if she violated district policies again.

“The counseling memorandum expressly advised Ms. Rickson that she would be disciplined, up to and including termination of her employment if she engaged in any further acts of misconduct or insubordination,” the lawsuit reads.

Rickson was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 9, 2022 by BOCES Superintendent Anita Murphy, who issued a letter outlining that the district would be seeking her termination for three reasons. They include:

The use of controversial materials that had no curricular purpose.

The use of BOCES resources to promote information that was inconsistent with public health authority information and guidelines.

The failure to utilize approved curriculum for instruction.

The BOCES Board of Education terminated Rickson two months later on April 21.

But Rickson appealed the decision to Rosa, who, on July 7, issued a ruling sending the issue back to BOCES, stating that Murphy’s letter outlining Rickson’s termination was too vague and must be resubmitted in order to give Rickson an opportunity to argue that her actions were constitutionally protected.

Murphy submitted a new letter to Rickson on July 13 that said she would again be pursing her termination for the mass email communication and for misusing her position as a criminal justice teacher by issuing an assignment that was not in line with approved curriculum and “had no valid curricular purpose.”

The BOCES board again voted to terminate Rickson a month later.

But Rickson appealed the decision, this time arguing that her First Amendment rights were violated.

In a subsequent ruling, Rosa sided with Rickson and ordered her reinstated with back pay.

In her ruling, Rosa said the district erred in its decision to move forward with the termination, stating that the Murphy “materially modified” her reasons for terminating Rickson. She also ruled that Rickson’s termination for one extra credit assignment violated her “right to academic freedom.”

The assignment, Rosa determined, did have academic value, as it encouraged students to think critically, and that the district failed to determine the assignment fell outside the approved course curriculum.

Rosa also determined that the assignment was suitable for the class given the age of the students, who were junior and seniors, and noted that no complaints were received regarding the assignment.

“The assignment’s appropriateness is further demonstrated by the absence in the record of any student or parental objection thereto,” Rosa wrote in her decision. “Far from expressing concern or offense, the record contain glowing assessments of the petitioner’s ability as a teacher from her students.”

The state Education Department declined to comment, citing pending litigation.

Capital Region BOCES is asking the court to issue a stay in implementing Rosa’s decision while a ruling to annul the decision can be handed down.

“Were Ms. Rickson to be reinstated to her former position as ordered by the commissioner — even if this reinstatement were only to last through the ultimate conclusion of this proceeding — such a reinstatement would cause irreparable harm to BOCES’ educational mission,” the lawsuit reads.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: carnold@dailygazette.net or by calling 518-395-3120.

| All Local News |

Categories: Email Newsletter, News, News, Saratoga County, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Around the Web

Remember Her? Try Not to Gasp when You See How She Looks Now

stylemgzn.com

Honey Boo Boo is So Skinny Now and Looks Like a Barbie

popcornews.com

She Never Got Married, Now We Know Why

popcornews.com

Doctors Stunned : This Removes Wrinkles and Eye-bags Like Crazy (Try Tonight)