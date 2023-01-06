Read full article on original website
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Returns to Flagstaff After Not Celebrating Christmas With Kody
Settling back in. After spending the holiday season away from her ex-husband Kody Brown, Janelle Brown is back in Flagstaff, Arizona. Taking to social media to share her experience with the ongoing “travel drama” plaguing the United States, Janelle shared that her trip to North Carolina would be extended by a “few extra days,” letting her soak in the sun and time with her daughter, Madison Brown. Notably absent from her festivities was Kody, whom Janelle shares six children with.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown’s Kids ‘Don’t Stand a Chance’ Alongside Christine and Janelle’s ‘Well-Adjusted’ Children
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe that Robyn Brown's five kids 'don't stand a chance' against Christine and Janelle Brown's 'well-adjusted' children.
Sister Wives fans mock Kody Brown for shocking resurfaced tweet after he forgets his son Gabe’s 21st birthday
SISTER Wives fans have slammed Kody Brown over a resurfaced tweet after the reality star forgot his son Gabe's 21st birthday. Roughly one year prior, the TLC star gushed about the importance of birthdays in his family. Sister Wives fans dug up a 2021 tweet from Kody, 53, discussing birthdays...
90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet and Wife Elizabeth Reveal Kids’ Giant Mess! See Photos Inside Home
The Christmas chaos! 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) took fans inside their messy house following the 2022 holiday festivities. “The morning after the Christmas party … ,” the Moldova native shared alongside a December 2022 Instagram Reel of the aftermath in the kid’s playroom. In the clip, Andrei spits out his coffee as he walks into the cluttered room and sees the mess that accumulated during the family Christmas gathering.
Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along
Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Actively Looking' For A New Wife After Splits From Christine, Janelle & Meri: Source
Kody Brown may be getting back out there!After the breakdown of his marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown, the patriarch has been "actively looking" for another spouse to add to his and wife Robyn Brown's formerly polyamorous family.“He’s a proud polygamist, that’s the lifestyle he’s accustomed to,” an insider spilled, adding Kody wouldn’t be “happy” with just a monogamous union to his fourth bride. SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN CLAIMS KODY FOUND HER 'UNATTRACTIVE' BECAUSE HE DIDN'T LIKE WHEN SHE 'VENTED' TO HIM“Kody may not be a catch to the average, modern woman, but there are plenty of...
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Janelle Brown Hits The Gym As She Puts Her Health ‘First’ After Kody Brown Split: Watch
Janelle Brown, 53, gave her fans a glimpse into her fitness progress on Instagram Dec. 12, following her split from husband Kody Brown. The Sister Wives star posted a video with a montage of her transformation, including a clip of her lifting weights at the gym. “At what point do you decide it’s time to put your health first,” Janelle wrote on the video, before the footage showed her choosing a healthier lifestyle. “Because this has been a game changer,” she also wrote, adding, “I’m coming for you 2023.”
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Reveals Her Celebrity Crush — and He Is the Polar Opposite of Ex Kody
Christine Brown is looking ahead in her love life after Kody Brown. On Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, the TLC star revealed her latest celebrity crush — and it's safe to say he doesn't have a lot in common with Kody. "Shemar Moore. Definitely," Christine said, naming the Criminal...
Tori Spelling Reveals She’s in the Hospital After Having a ‘Hard Time Breathing,’ Slams Haters for Claiming She Was Faking
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Under the weather. Tori Spelling revealed that she was admitted to the hospital following an onset of symptoms including “dizziness” before the holidays. “Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” the 49-year-old actress wrote via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 21. “To all of you who gas lit […]
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Seemingly Breaks Silence Following Kody Brown Split: ‘Clearing Out the Old’
Saying her piece? Sister Wives star Meri Brown has seemingly broken her silence following her split from estranged husband Kody Brown after more than 30 years of marriage, as she reflected on the last year. “Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022,” Meri, 51, wrote via...
Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Makes On-Air Plea to 'Estranged' Sons Gabe and Garrison
"If one of my little children had to die because someone had to get his pencil wet, that made me so mad" "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown opened up about his estrangement from two of his 18 children, sons Gabe and Garrison -- both of whom he shares with Janelle -- on Sunday's "One on One" special for the season.
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown hints she’s writing a revenge book after Kody split & warns ‘there’s two sides’ of the story
SISTER Wives star Meri Brown has hinted that she's writing a revenge book after Kody split as she warns "there's so much more to the story." The TLC star recently confirmed her split from husband Kody, 53, months after Janelle, 53, and Christine Brown, 50, also dumped the patriarch. Meri,...
Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons
Andy Cohen is giving Lisa Rinna her props after the 59-year-old actress announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. Rinna first joined the cast in season 5 and went on to quickly become a controversial, yet undeniable fan favorite. Initially, Cohen, an executive producer on the show, wasn't on board with Rinna joining the franchise. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." Now, however, he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
'Counting On' Alum Jeremy Vuolo Gushes Over 'Remarkable' Wife Jinger Duggar After Critics Accuse Him Of Being 'Controlling'
Former Counting On star Jeremy Vuolo took to Instagram to marvel over how much he loves his wife, Jinger (neé Duggar) — especially in the quiet moments. "I like this picture. It’s from a few months back," he captioned a photo of the 28-year-old standing in the kitchen and browsing through her phone. "Nothing spectacular. A normal moment.""But it’s in these mundane moments that I so often find myself captivated by her," he continued. "When I look at her, I see a remarkable woman: brave, compassionate, kind, sensitive, strong, and faithful. I don’t know how I did life before I...
RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins Is Pregnant at 49, Expecting Baby With Asher Monroe: ‘Long Way to Go’
Rainbow baby on the way! Diana Jenkins confirmed she's pregnant after previously suffering a devastating miscarriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, replied to an Instagram user who wished her well after Page Six reported the pregnancy news on Friday, December 9. "🙏🙏🙏🙏 long way to go but thank you," Jenkins wrote in […]
