This Bucks County School Will Be Recognizing Students Who Are Thriving in the Tech Field
The school is acknowledging several students for their prowess in the tech field. A Bucks County technical school will be acknowledging student who stand out in the field of technology and other subjects. In celebration of Career and Technical Education Month, the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology will be hosting...
St. Joseph's Prep hosts heart screening event in honor of Hamlin, late student
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A heart screening event was held at Saint Joseph's Prep in North Philadelphia. The event was hosted in honor of Damar Hamlin and a prep student who died of cardiac arrest eight years ago.Saturday, volunteers and doctors gave student-athletes and their parents CPR demonstrations and taught them how to use a defibrillator.Experts say cardiac arrest is the number one cause of death in student-athletes and takes the lives of thousands each year.
neurologylive.com
The Definition of a Seizure, Clinical Controversies: Michael Sperling, MD
The Baldwin Keyes professor of neurology at Thomas Jefferson University, spoke with us at the 2022 AES Conference about the definition of a seizure. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. “In one sense, the definition of seizure technically incorporates things that clearly aren't seizures, spikes in high frequency oscillations and in the other sense, things that are clearly seizures by EEG, don't fit the definition.”
glensidelocal.com
Skate the Foundry: a safe place for Cheltenham’s youth
Brett Williams, a 2005 graduate of Cheltenham High School, grew up in La Mott skateboarding at Wall Park. “I was there on their opening day roughly 20 years ago and still frequent there,” Brett said. “I always wanted to have a skate park as a child and as an adolescent.”
George Washington High School Faculty Members Chris Wiley and Phyllis Procopio Bond as Friends
Friends and colleagues Phyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley.Photo byPhyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley at The Philadelphia Inquirer. For 47-year-old Chris Wiley, a Huntingdon Valley teacher, his longstanding friendship with colleague Phyllis Procopio feels more like family. Kellie Patrick Gates chronicled the deep connection for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills
Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC. “Soltane Café is a heart-centered café here in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania,” said Krysta...
wdiy.org
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
glensidelocal.com
Thursday CPR classes in Wyncote
My Training Group CPR classes have been scheduled for Thursdays at 7:00pm at iThrive Coworking Wyncote, 145 Greenwood Avenue, Wyncote. The first class will take place this Thursday. From the course’s description:. This basic-level American Red Cross course will prepare you to recognize and care for a variety of...
Meet an 'Ambassador of Hope' helping the homeless in Center City
It's Robert Savage's job to locate, befriend, and provide resources to individuals living on the streets of Philadelphia.
Cherry Hill School Start Time committee cites new challenges to changes
Cherry Hill High School students have worked with district Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton since 2021 to create later start times for students. The idea evolved into changing start times for all students, as they run on a staggered bus schedule, and the School Start Time Steering Committee of students, parents, administrators, staff and residents was formed in October. Nearly one year since its initial recommendation in February, the committee – through Morton – asked for more time during a Jan. 3 Curriculum and Instruction Committee session.
Bucks County Government Celebrates Retiring Supervisor After 40 Years of Dedication to His Community
The Bucks County government has acknowledged a local man who has retired after four decades of service to his community. Mike Duncan, who served as the Building Supervisor with General Services, recently retired after 40 years of employment with the county. Beginning his career in the Neshaminy Manor’s kitchen, he worked his way up to being one of the higher-ups of the Bucks County government.
fox29.com
'Don't let me die': Philadelphia teen awarded highest JROTC honor for bravery after saving friend's life
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - It was a special day at the Philadelphia Military Academy on Friday. Cadet Second Lieutenant Kaheem Bailey-Taylor was recognized for his brave actions with the highest honor an Army ROTC or JROTC cadet can receive. In front of his family, fellow cadets and school leaders the 17-year-old...
buckscountyherald.com
Doylestown candlelight “Vigil for Democracy” marks Jan. 6
They pledged allegiance to the flag and listened as the Star Spangled Banner was sung from the steps of the former Bucks County Courthouse. They held candles under a moonlit night and they remembered the day two years ago when a violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, hoping to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.
WGAL
Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits
PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
Bucks and Montco residents learn more about their exposure to the toxic chemicals in PFAS study
Residents in Montgomery and Bucks Counties are learning more about their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals. More than 1,000 residents so far have had their blood tested for the so-called “forever chemicals” to help scientists understand more about the health effects of the class of chemicals found in products such as non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA
Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA
- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
Latest COVID-19 variant causing infections, hospitalizations to spike
Heading into its third year, the COVID-19 pandemic presses on with yet another variant to watch out for. Doctors say XBB1.5 is in the omicron family, and highly transmissible.
