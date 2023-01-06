ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenside, PA

CBS Philly

St. Joseph's Prep hosts heart screening event in honor of Hamlin, late student

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A heart screening event was held at Saint Joseph's Prep in North Philadelphia. The event was hosted in honor of Damar Hamlin and a prep student who died of cardiac arrest eight years ago.Saturday, volunteers and doctors gave student-athletes and their parents CPR demonstrations and taught them how to use a defibrillator.Experts say cardiac arrest is the number one cause of death in student-athletes and takes the lives of thousands each year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
neurologylive.com

The Definition of a Seizure, Clinical Controversies: Michael Sperling, MD

The Baldwin Keyes professor of neurology at Thomas Jefferson University, spoke with us at the 2022 AES Conference about the definition of a seizure. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. “In one sense, the definition of seizure technically incorporates things that clearly aren't seizures, spikes in high frequency oscillations and in the other sense, things that are clearly seizures by EEG, don't fit the definition.”
TENNESSEE STATE
glensidelocal.com

Skate the Foundry: a safe place for Cheltenham’s youth

Brett Williams, a 2005 graduate of Cheltenham High School, grew up in La Mott skateboarding at Wall Park. “I was there on their opening day roughly 20 years ago and still frequent there,” Brett said. “I always wanted to have a skate park as a child and as an adolescent.”
WYNCOTE, PA
glensidelocal.com

Thursday CPR classes in Wyncote

My Training Group CPR classes have been scheduled for Thursdays at 7:00pm at iThrive Coworking Wyncote, 145 Greenwood Avenue, Wyncote. The first class will take place this Thursday. From the course’s description:. This basic-level American Red Cross course will prepare you to recognize and care for a variety of...
WYNCOTE, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill School Start Time committee cites new challenges to changes

Cherry Hill High School students have worked with district Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kwame Morton since 2021 to create later start times for students. The idea evolved into changing start times for all students, as they run on a staggered bus schedule, and the School Start Time Steering Committee of students, parents, administrators, staff and residents was formed in October. Nearly one year since its initial recommendation in February, the committee – through Morton – asked for more time during a Jan. 3 Curriculum and Instruction Committee session.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Government Celebrates Retiring Supervisor After 40 Years of Dedication to His Community

The Bucks County government has acknowledged a local man who has retired after four decades of service to his community. Mike Duncan, who served as the Building Supervisor with General Services, recently retired after 40 years of employment with the county. Beginning his career in the Neshaminy Manor’s kitchen, he worked his way up to being one of the higher-ups of the Bucks County government.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown candlelight “Vigil for Democracy” marks Jan. 6

They pledged allegiance to the flag and listened as the Star Spangled Banner was sung from the steps of the former Bucks County Courthouse. They held candles under a moonlit night and they remembered the day two years ago when a violent mob stormed the Capitol in Washington, hoping to stop the certification of the 2020 election.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania postal workers ordered to repay pandemic unemployment assistance benefits

PHILADELPHIA — Two Pennsylvania postal workers will have to repay fraudulently obtained pandemic unemployment assistance payments, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Related video above: Millions wasted, warning signs missed - Pennsylvania's troubled unemployment system. Friday morning, United States Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Bucks and Montco residents learn more about their exposure to the toxic chemicals in PFAS study

Residents in Montgomery and Bucks Counties are learning more about their exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals. More than 1,000 residents so far have had their blood tested for the so-called “forever chemicals” to help scientists understand more about the health effects of the class of chemicals found in products such as non-stick cookware and waterproof clothing.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA

Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
READING, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA

- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
COATESVILLE, PA

