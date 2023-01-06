ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow man back in court facing charges of child porn and blackmail

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsCQc_0k58O23D00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — DISCLAIMER: The contents of the following story may be disturbing for some readers.

A disposition has been passed to Jan. 14 at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in a child porn, blackmail case, involving a man from Broken Arrow called, Dalton Michael Dorsey.

On Nov. 27, 2019, a mother reported to the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) that around Nov. 24, 2019, her 15-year-old daughter had been forced to have sexual intercourse with Dorsey, who is now 25, according to a Tulsa County court document.

The document says the teenager and Dorsey reportedly met through an app called Hookup Dating, also known as HUD. The minor listed her age as 18 on the app but later admitted she was actually 15.

It goes on to say that Dorsey continued chatting with the girl and asked her to send nude photos of herself if they were going to, “hook up.” According to the court document, after the minor sent the photos, Dorsey texted the photos to his friend and told them she was 18.

Dorsey also sent sexually explicit photos and videos of himself to the 15-year-old, according to the document.

It also says that after a few days of connecting over the phone and FaceTime, the two agreed to meet. On two occasions Dorsey picked up the teen outside of her home and took her to his Broken Arrow apartment.

Despite the age difference, court documents state that the first time the two meet, Dorsey “performed some consensual sexual acts, but did not have sexual intercourse.”

The second time the teen visited Dorsey’s apartment, the court documents state digital penetration, “was consensual at first.” But, when the girl told Dosey to stop, he continued, according to court documents.

At one point Dorsey began choking her and she pleaded for him to stop, Dorsey responded by strangling her harder and telling her to, “shut the f%&* up,” according to the court document.

The document goes on to say that the following day, Dorsey sent text messages containing nude images of the teen on his couch, including images of her face while she was sleeping. Dorsey later told her that he had several video cameras in his apartment that had recorded everything they did.

The document also says, the next day, Dorsey sent the teen a text message stating, “come over tonight or I’m releasing the footage.” Instead, the victim reported Dorsey to the police and was taken to Hillcrest Medical Center for a sexual assault exam.

The court document stated that the SANE nurse discovered injuries consistent with strangulation and bruises on her body from Dorsey biting a pinching her. The court documents go on to state that the forensic analysis of both Dorsey’s and the teen’s phone, text messages, photos and videos were uncovered, corroborating the victim’s account.

Dorsey was initially charged with nine different counts. Process, procure, manufacture, sell or distribute child pornography, two counts of lewd or indecent proposal to a child, blackmail, using access to computers to violate Oklahoma Statutes, using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor, lewd and indecent exposure to a child, procurement of child pornography, and rape in the 2nd degree of a female under 16, which was later dismissed on Feb. 26, 2021.

According to Oklahoma State Courts Network, Dorsey will be back in court on Jan.14, 2023, to decide the current status of this case.

©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

TCSO: Turley double murder victims knew each other

TURLEY, Okla. — The two victims in Thursday night’s double homicide knew each other, according to Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Tiffany Sheets Culkins, 39, was living with her family in a trailer and renting the property owned by 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings

TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

More than 700 people helped at Tulsa Sobering Center last year, city reports

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s jail diversion program helped more than 700 people last year, the city reported. The program is operated by Grand Addiction Recovery Center and helps those who suffer with alcoholism or other addictions and connects them to opportunities for long-term counseling and substance abuse treatment rehabilitation programs.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Green Country volunteer firefighter died from medical emergency

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Green Country volunteer firefighter died Wednesday from a medical emergency. The Green Country Volunteer Fire Department, located in Sand Springs, said on Wednesday night they responded to the home of one of their firefighters, Lynn Hopper. The department said Hopper had a medical emergency and was taken to Hillcrest Hospital where he died around 11:40 p.m.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Orthodox churches gather to bless waters and pray for city

TULSA, Okla. — Several local churches gathered on Saturday to hold a blessing of the water and pray for the well-being of Tulsa. The churches gathered were St. Anthony Orthodox Christian Church, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and Holy Apostles Orthodox Church. The event was held at 1 p.m....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

BBB gives gym membership tips for the new year

TULSA, Okla. — Many of us are committed to getting fit in the new year. Here’s what you need to know before you sign up for a gym membership. The Better Business Bureau says evaluate what might make you stay committed to fitness, are you looking for a gym that’s conveniently located? Are extended hours important? Or do you want a variety of equipment and classes to stay motivated? Determine your priorities, then start shopping around.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa brewery holding weekly dry bar for Dry January

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa brewery will be holding a weekly dry bar for the month of January. Many have heard the term Dry January by now, where people try to abstain from alcohol throughout the month of January. The Tulsa brewery, Nothing’s Left Brewing Co., wants to take...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Thousands to head to Tulsa for Chili Bowl Nationals

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people are expected to head to Tulsa for the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals this week. Drivers have been practicing this weekend ahead of racing, which starts on Monday. The event is massive, not just in the racing calendar, but also for the Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy