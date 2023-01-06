ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Wall Street Journal reporter demands answers from Phoenix police after he's detained by officers

By Dion Rabouin, a markets reporter with WSJ
12 News
12 News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected

PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work

PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Homeowner kills man in Mesa Saturday

MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said. Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

New video shows car of interest in connection to murder in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department released a video of a car in connection to a murder in March, and investigators hope somebody recognizes it. In a Facebook post, the seven-second clip shows a blue, four-door hatchback going through a parking lot on March 24 around 11:30 p.m. Detectives said haven’t said how it’s connected but that the car is a vehicle of interest.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
12 News

Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
GILBERT, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy