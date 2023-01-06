Wall Street Journal reporter demands answers from Phoenix police after he's detained by officers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGlendale, AZ
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate OpportunitySuccex.OArizona State
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Related
'This could be bad for you': WSJ reporter handcuffed while on assignment
The Wall Street Journal is demanding answers from the Phoenix Police Department. Its journalist Dion Rabouin was detained and handcuffed by an officer while reporting outside a Chase Bank back in November. CNN affiliate ABC15 Arizona reports.
Woman who took viral video speaks to ABC15 about reporter handcuffed by police
Despite a Phoenix police officer’s threat of arrest, Katelyn Parady continued to record as an officer handcuffed a Wall Street Journal reporter, who was trying to interview people outside a bank.
Phoenix Police Agree To Investigate Handcuffing Of Black Reporter
The Wall Street Journal's Dion Rabouin was detained by police while trying to interview people outside a bank.
AZFamily
Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer in Phoenix dead; officer released from hospital
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. Scottsdale Police department announced Sunday afternoon that the police officer involved in the shooting has been released from...
fox10phoenix.com
Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
AZFamily
Police: Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday in downtown Phoenix dead
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. This update comes after Hearne’s arrest around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when Tempe police found the 37-year-old suspect...
ABC 15 News
Man who allegedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday shot, killed by police in Tempe Saturday
TEMPE — The man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night was shot and killed by Phoenix police Saturday afternoon. Video in the player above contains coverage on Friday night's shooting. Tempe police confirmed 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne has died from injuries suffered in Saturday's shooting. He was...
AZFamily
Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
‘Just Like George Floyd’: Ben Crump Sues After Black Man Dies In Arizona Police Custody
Ben Crump is suing over the in-custody death of Akeem Terrell, who died in Maricopa County jail after being physically restrained similar to George Floyd. The post ‘Just Like George Floyd’: Ben Crump Sues After Black Man Dies In Arizona Police Custody appeared first on NewsOne.
Young child rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting themselves, police say
PHOENIX — A young child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after accidentally shooting themselves with a gun found in their home, Phoenix police said. As of Sunday morning, the child's condition has stabilized. According to early reports, police were called to an apartment complex near 19th...
californiaexaminer.net
Man Who Shot Scottsdale Sergeant While Serving Warrant At Phoenix Apartment Identified
Man Who Shot Scottsdale Sergeant While Serving Warrant At Phoenix Apartment Identified: The guy suspected of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix on Friday night has been named by Phoenix police. In relation to the incident, police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying 37-year-old Kenneth...
KTAR.com
Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work
PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Police: Homeowner kills man in Mesa Saturday
MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said. Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.
Man dead after Mesa shooting, no charges filed
A 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting near 80th Street and University Drive in Mesa Saturday morning.
AZFamily
New video shows car of interest in connection to murder in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department released a video of a car in connection to a murder in March, and investigators hope somebody recognizes it. In a Facebook post, the seven-second clip shows a blue, four-door hatchback going through a parking lot on March 24 around 11:30 p.m. Detectives said haven’t said how it’s connected but that the car is a vehicle of interest.
I-Team: Family seeking justice 2 years after Chandler woman murdered
CHANDLER, Ariz. — It's a tragedy on multiple levels. More than two years after Amy Leagans was murdered, her family is still seeking justice. Investigators accuse her roommate, Timothy Sullivan, of killing her. Another accusation in a long list of crimes. The case raises questions about how someone with...
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify woman allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the name of the woman who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend just before the new year in a far west Phoenix. On Friday, Sgt. Brian Bower identified the victim as 50-year-old Marie Tachell. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Friday,...
fox10phoenix.com
Little library built & dedicated to a Phoenix family killed in an apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX - A little library is being built in Phoenix filled with books and a lot of love in honor of a mother and her three kids killed in November 2022 in an apparent murder-suicide. Bright colors, sunshine and soccer all remind the Phoenix mothers organizing the tribute of 40-year-old...
Police: Missing Gilbert woman found dead
GILBERT, Ariz. — A Gilbert woman who has been missing since Friday evening was found dead, Gilbert police announced on Sunday. There was no sign of foul play, officials said. 33-year-old Brieann Lyn Gaylord had last been seen at Crossroads Park in Gilbert on Friday, Jan. 6. Gaylord reportedly...
Have you seen it? Police looking for vehicle possibly connected to homicide in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — The El Mirage Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that may be connected to a 2022 homicide. According to police, the homicide happened in March 2022 in the parking lot of the T-Bird Mini Mart located on the corner of 126th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 4