ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MSP drug bust in Detroit leads to arrests of suspects linked to multiple overdoses across Metro Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AyaiH_0k58NWEj00

DETROIT (WWJ) – A major drug bust in Detroit has led to the arrest of two people believed to be responsible for causing multiple drug overdoses across Metro Detroit.

Michigan State Police officials say the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) executed two search warrants in the city of Detroit on Thursday. The raids were related to multiple drug overdoses, including one that caused a death.

Authorities did not immediately release any details about the overdoses. It is not clear how many people were involved in the overdoses or who was killed.

MSP officials say the suspect and a co-conspirator were taken into custody, pending arraignment on multiple felonies. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

During the raids authorities recovered four firearms, including one that was stolen, 70.4 grams of cocaine, 15.2 grams of ecstasy, 3.4 grams of fentanyl, 8.8 grams of crack cocaine and 28.3 grams of heroin.

Authorities also seized $8,444 during the raids. A picture shared to the MSP Second District Twitter page also shows several guns and magazines recovered by police.

MNET is a multi-jurisdictional task force including members from the MSP, Michigan Department of Corrections, United States Customs and Border Protection, Van Buren Township, Allen Park, Taylor, Detroit, and Garden City Police Departments.

MSP officials are encouraging anyone who has information on narcotics activity to contact MNET at (734) 947-1194 with information.

Comments / 15

michagander
3d ago

Now come to Canton Michigan. We have a drug dealer next door but Canton Police won’t even pull a car over coming out of the dealers house . It’s a free range for the dealer next door to us . Rotten garbage!

Reply(2)
3
S. Williams
3d ago

Anytime you hear Pigs say something like they recovered 8G's and some change, the actual truth is they REALLY recovered 20... OR MORE.

Reply(10)
4
Dexter Hunter
3d ago

Say that i dont know who u are but me and u saying the same thing they did not turn all that money in they never do. they foul there selfs I f u from Detroit u know how Detroit get down. police are people they still

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Three arrested after report of drag racing in Highland Park

Michigan State Police arrested three individuals just after midnight on Sunday in connection with reports of dozens of vehicles drag racing in Highland Park. The Jackson residents were reportedly riding in a Dodge Charger and were speeding down Woodward Avenue with multiple other Chargers when they were seen by police, the Michigan State Police Second District in Metro Detroit said in social media posts on Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

MSP: Suspect believed to be involved in several homicides arrested in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. – A person believed to be involved in several homicides was arrested Saturday in Wayne, according to Michigan State Police. According to tweets from Michigan State Police, a 34-year-old suspect who allegedly has been involved in several homicides was seen in Inkster on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
102.5 The Bone

4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school

OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
OAK PARK, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek man they say carjacked 2 people in 20 minutes

Detroit — Detroit police are seeking tips to identify a man who allegedly carjacked two people within 20 minutes on New Year's Day. The man approached a 24-year-old woman at about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 18000 block of Dequindre, demanded her Jeep Cherokee and fled with the vehicle, according to a press release from the Detroit Police Department.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - The passenger in a vehicle police were chasing died after the driver crashed late Friday night in Dundee, Mich., according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The chase started just before 9:30 p.m. in Toledo when the Toledo Police Department attempted to make a traffic...
DUNDEE, MI
The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam scheduled for accused killer of Lyft driver Dina Terrell

The alleged killer of a Lyft driver in Pontiac is scheduled for a preliminary exam next month in 50th District Court, where Judge Ronda Gross will decide if evidence presented establishes probable cause for the case to move forward. Kemarrie Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of...
PONTIAC, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy