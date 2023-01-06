MSP drug bust in Detroit leads to arrests of suspects linked to multiple overdoses across Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A major drug bust in Detroit has led to the arrest of two people believed to be responsible for causing multiple drug overdoses across Metro Detroit.

Michigan State Police officials say the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) executed two search warrants in the city of Detroit on Thursday. The raids were related to multiple drug overdoses, including one that caused a death.

Authorities did not immediately release any details about the overdoses. It is not clear how many people were involved in the overdoses or who was killed.

MSP officials say the suspect and a co-conspirator were taken into custody, pending arraignment on multiple felonies. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

During the raids authorities recovered four firearms, including one that was stolen, 70.4 grams of cocaine, 15.2 grams of ecstasy, 3.4 grams of fentanyl, 8.8 grams of crack cocaine and 28.3 grams of heroin.

Authorities also seized $8,444 during the raids. A picture shared to the MSP Second District Twitter page also shows several guns and magazines recovered by police.

MNET is a multi-jurisdictional task force including members from the MSP, Michigan Department of Corrections, United States Customs and Border Protection, Van Buren Township, Allen Park, Taylor, Detroit, and Garden City Police Departments.

MSP officials are encouraging anyone who has information on narcotics activity to contact MNET at (734) 947-1194 with information.