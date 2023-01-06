Texas State Rep. Cody Harris to propose bill letting parents adopt without disclosing guns

PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) – Representative Cody Harris is headed to Austin for the start of the 88th legislative session and will be presenting some bills that are close to his heart.

“My wife and I were foster parents,” said State Rep. Cody Harris, District 8.

State representative Cody Harris and his wife are foster parents and through the process of adopting saw the issues the state faces.

“I was able to have a front-row seat to see what problems there are in the foster care system,” said Harris.

Harris says families trying to bring a child into their home are required to list how many and what kind of firearms they own.

“I know for a fact that there have been other very well-qualified loving homes that have decided not to foster children because the government was trying to get a list of the weapons that they have in their house,” said Harris.

Parents are required to keep the guns locked up and safe and Harris says it should stop there. That’s why he has drafted a bill to be presented during the 88th legislative session that begins Tuesday in Austin.

“Another bill I will be filing this session will prohibit the foster care agency, the placing agency, DFPS, and CPS from asking a foster family to list what types of weapons they have in their home,” said Harris.

Harris believes if this is passed it will open up more families to foster or adopt Texas children.



