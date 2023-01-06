ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas State Rep. Cody Harris to propose bill letting parents adopt without disclosing guns

By Tori Bean
 3 days ago

PALESTINE, Texas ( KETK ) – Representative Cody Harris is headed to Austin for the start of the 88th legislative session and will be presenting some bills that are close to his heart.

Kilgore ISD agrees to settlement offer in 2016 tax revenue lawsuit

“My wife and I were foster parents,” said State Rep. Cody Harris, District 8.

State representative Cody Harris and his wife are foster parents and through the process of adopting saw the issues the state faces.

“I was able to have a front-row seat to see what problems there are in the foster care system,” said Harris.

Harris says families trying to bring a child into their home are required to list how many and what kind of firearms they own.

“I know for a fact that there have been other very well-qualified loving homes that have decided not to foster children because the government was trying to get a list of the weapons that they have in their house,” said Harris.

Parents are required to keep the guns locked up and safe and Harris says it should stop there. That’s why he has drafted a bill to be presented during the 88th legislative session that begins Tuesday in Austin.

‘Vibrant spirit’: Nazim the Zebra at Caldwell Zoo died Christmas day

“Another bill I will be filing this session will prohibit the foster care agency, the placing agency, DFPS, and CPS from asking a foster family to list what types of weapons they have in their home,” said Harris.

Harris believes if this is passed it will open up more families to foster or adopt Texas children.

Comments / 11

Jon Dickson
3d ago

Why would guns be a consideration at all? I know people who have adopted kids that owned guns, don't think the subject came up.

Reply(1)
8
B-Lady
3d ago

I would want my adoptive family to have guns. That way, I and my brothers and sisters would learn gun safety early from my adopted parents. My brothers and sisters and I would learn to hunt not only with guns but hopefully with the bow and arrow too! There's so much to learn and it all starts with the State of Texas not getting involved in my adopted parents personal business in regards to their personal stance on guns. Non of your business, State of Texas. Thank you so very much. Could be, adoptive Child 🚸.👣✨♾️🫂🙏❤️🙏🤗

Reply
5
Charles Matthew Wilson
3d ago

it isn't illegal to have guns. this is no reason to deny adoptions to loving families.

Reply(1)
9
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

