ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

BREAKING: Paul George's Final Injury Status For Clippers-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J0rJ2_0k58N25Q00

Paul George has been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers are in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, they will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as Paul George has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hamstring) will play Thursday."

The seven-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of a solid season and comes into the night with averages of 24.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 29 games.

He is also shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.

The Clippers enter the game tied with the Sacramento Kings for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 21-18 in 39 games but are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Clippers are 5-5, and they have gone 10-10 in 20 games on the road.

In November, the Clippers lost 114-104 when they hosted the Nuggets in Los Angeles, California (George did not play in that game).

As for the Nuggets, they are tied with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They enter Thursday's matchup against the Clippers with a 24-13 record in 37 games and are 7-3 in their last ten.

At home, the Nuggets have been excellent, with a 14-3 record in 17 games hosted in Colorado.

The Clippers are 4.0 games behind the Nuggets (and Grizzlies) for the first seed in the Western Conference.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy