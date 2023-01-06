BREAKING: Paul George's Final Injury Status For Clippers-Nuggets Game

Paul George has been upgraded to available for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers are in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets.

For the game, they will have one of their best players in the starting lineup, as Paul George has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hamstring) will play Thursday."

The seven-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of a solid season and comes into the night with averages of 24.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest in 29 games.

He is also shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.

The Clippers enter the game tied with the Sacramento Kings for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 21-18 in 39 games but are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, the Clippers are 5-5, and they have gone 10-10 in 20 games on the road.

In November, the Clippers lost 114-104 when they hosted the Nuggets in Los Angeles, California (George did not play in that game).

As for the Nuggets, they are tied with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.

They enter Thursday's matchup against the Clippers with a 24-13 record in 37 games and are 7-3 in their last ten.

At home, the Nuggets have been excellent, with a 14-3 record in 17 games hosted in Colorado.

The Clippers are 4.0 games behind the Nuggets (and Grizzlies) for the first seed in the Western Conference.