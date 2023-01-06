ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics Star Fined $35,000 By The NBA

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2rnw_0k58N1Ch00

On Thursday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000.

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics got blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder 150-117 (on the road in Oklahoma).

During the third quarter, 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart was ejected after receiving his second technical foul.

Smart finished his night with seven points, four rebounds, eight assists and one block in 26 minutes of playing time.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that Smart has been fined $35,000 for the incident.

Via NBA Communications: "Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."

Smart and the Celtics are currently facing off Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Thursday night.

On the season, Smart is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 34 games.

He is also shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.

The 2014 sixth-overall pick has spent his entire career with the Celtics and has helped them make the Eastern Conference Finals four times.

While he has never won an NBA Championship, he has played in an astonishing 88 NBA Playoff games over eight seasons (he is in his ninth season as a pro).

The Celtics came into Thursday as the first seed in the Eastern Conference and the best team in the entire NBA.

They are 26-12 in 38 games and have a one-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here

Comments / 7

No Thanks
2d ago

The refs are terrible this year, not unlike most years.. I feel like sports betting has had some affect. I feel like the refs are cutting side deals, or having family and friends place bets and trying to influence the games. With allbthe weird bettable categories..like will PlayerX get a technical. Bet yes, tell their friends and make it happen. Not this game in particular. So many times their calls are affecting the game outcomes, squashing energy at obvious times, complete one-sided, player preferenced calls. Pick on superstar and let the other go free in the same game. I won't be surprised when another ref scandel is unearthed. I think Ja Morant was on to something.. At the very least start docking refs pay every bad call. Maybe give them one bad call a game... They are making it hard to watch with a completeblacknof consistency. if raising your hands is a technical- LeBron James wouldn't last quarter.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today

Despite being only 23 years old, one NBA high-flyer has already earned the respect of The Doctor. Retired Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving appeared this week on a episode of “NBA Today.” During the segment, Erving, one of the greatest dunkers who ever lived, named Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant as the player he... The post Julius Erving has interesting pick for best dunker in NBA today appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
PennLive.com

Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for ways to bolster their frontcourt with Anthony Davis sidelined indefinitely, and they are reportedly planning to give DeMarcus Cousins a close look. Cousins is expected to work out for the Lakers at some point next week, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. NBA teams can officially sign players... The post Lakers could reunite with 4-time All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers dating daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner?

Aaron Rodgers has dated some high-profile people over the years, and his latest rumored girlfriend is no exception. Rodgers has sat courtside at several Milwaukee Bucks games with Bucks owner Wes Edens’ daughter Mallory. The belief is that the two were just friendly, as Rodgers is a minority owner in the team. According to a... The post Aaron Rodgers dating daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy