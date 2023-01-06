Boston Celtics Star Fined $35,000 By The NBA

On Thursday, the NBA announced that Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000.

On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics got blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder 150-117 (on the road in Oklahoma).

During the third quarter, 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Marcus Smart was ejected after receiving his second technical foul.

Smart finished his night with seven points, four rebounds, eight assists and one block in 26 minutes of playing time.

On Thursday, the NBA announced that Smart has been fined $35,000 for the incident.

Via NBA Communications: "Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations."

Smart and the Celtics are currently facing off Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Texas on Thursday night.

On the season, Smart is averaging 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in 34 games.

He is also shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.

The 2014 sixth-overall pick has spent his entire career with the Celtics and has helped them make the Eastern Conference Finals four times.

While he has never won an NBA Championship, he has played in an astonishing 88 NBA Playoff games over eight seasons (he is in his ninth season as a pro).

The Celtics came into Thursday as the first seed in the Eastern Conference and the best team in the entire NBA.

They are 26-12 in 38 games and have a one-game lead over the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.