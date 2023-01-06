ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Community Development Department Discusses Funding

By Mya Clark
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mroJW_0k58Mium00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Community Development Department held a meeting to discuss Housing and Urban Development Home ARP Funding.

The meeting was meant to address and answer questions from the community.

“We really the value the input we get from the community,” said Jason Riddlespurger, Director of Community Development for the city of Amarillo. “We want to make sure that what we’re doing is what the community wants, what the community needs. So, the only way we can get that information, is get them to the table and we have a discussion and kind of go at this together”

During the first half of the meeting members of the Community Development Department went over the four eligible uses for funding. They include affordable rental housing, supportive services, tenant-based rental assistance a non-congregate shelter.

It has not yet been decided how the funds will be allocated but one potential project is Transformation Park.

During the meeting, attendees received a presentation on the Transformation Park Project.

“We are coming together to have both a day center and a night shelter,” said Riddlespurger. “We can actually get a wraparound service for the homeless in Amarillo.

According to the Community Development Department Transformation Park, it allows them to provide case management during the day and have a drop in shelter where those in need can get into the shelter immediately.

Part of Transformation Park will house cabins to teach life skills and prepare people for permanent housing.

“We’re actually going to move folks from that initial drop in area over to the cabins,” stated Riddlespurger. “Where we’re going to be teaching them life skills and how to maintain and live in an actual home and then from there, we’re going to work with them to get all the paperwork and all the necessary things to move them into a permanent home.”

The Community Development Department will now move forward in receiving public feedback from Amarillo Citizens. Residents can complete a survey to provide personal input on how they believe the funds should be used.

During public comment, many of the questions focused on how the money would be tracked, a timeline of the remainder of the process and clarification on what the funding can go towards.

Although there was a long list of questions that need answers some residents liked the idea of a potential project and how they will help the community.

“They’re our brothers and sisters, their people, human beings, yea maybe they have screwed up a little bit but they’re human beings,” said Edith Ditommaso. “We need to connect with and as a community, we need to help them.

Some residents are concerned with overall sustainability.

“I’m concerned about um overall making sure that this doesn’t end up being placed in the laps of the taxpayers of Amarillo,” said John Barrett. “That it’s a self-sustaining project and that ultimately we’re not subsidizing this project. I love it, I love the concept.”

Once Community Development finishes collecting surveys on how the money should be spent they will present an allocation plan to City Council. The Allocation Plan will be submitted to HUD on March 31.

Comments / 0

Related
The Amarillo Pioneer

First Meeting of 2023: Amarillo City Council to Consider $6.9 Million in Spending

On the agenda for the first Amarillo City Council meeting of 2023 is $6,958,740.64 of spending items. During the meeting, which is scheduled to take place at 1:00pm on January 10th at City Hall, the council is expected to approve a majority of the spending as a part of a single vote, as just over $4 million of the proposed spending are labeled as “consent items.” The council is also set to consider authorization of drainage revenue bonds, waterworks and sewer system revenue bonds, and certificates of obligation to fund improvements to the city landfill. Other items include rezonings, the creation of Neighborhood Empowerment Zones, and an authorization for the displaying of “artifacts and national symbols of Ukraine at City facilities”
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo public meeting to address HUD program, ‘Transformation Park’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Community Development Department is set to host a public meeting on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. which will include discussions about the Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Home-ARP fund distribution. The meeting, located at the Downtown Public Library in room AB, will give the community an opportunity to […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tipps to run for Place 2 position on Amarillo City Council in May 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo insurance agent has officially announced his intention to run for Amarillo City Council. According to a statement given to MyHighPlains.com, Don Tipps has announced his intention to run for the Place 2 position on the Amarillo City Council. This comes after Tipps testified in Potter County District Court during […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases first 2023 flu report card

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the midst of an increase in respiratory-related illnesses within the Texas Panhandle region, the city of Amarillo’s public health department released information regarding the number of flu cases that have been reported throughout Potter and Randall counties. According to a Facebook post from the city’s public health department, this flu report […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Coffee Memorial Blood Center host 41st annual ‘MASH’ blood drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center held its 41st annual “MASH” bash blood drive this weekend. According to Coffee Memorial Blood Center executive director, Brad Duggan, the center plans this drive after the holidays because during the holidays they tend to see a decrease in donations. Duggan added that having this blood drive […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $9.6 million across the country, and taking several other steps to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses diversify the nation’s meat supply. The Department is awarding 23 Value Added Producer...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Dumas ISD comments on reported improper relationship between employee, student

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information […]
DUMAS, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Can We Please Adopt This Amarillo City Flag?

Okay, when it comes to city flags, Amarillo might be beaten. Just take a look and compare. Amarillo's flag, when compared to our Northwest Texas neighbors just seems....boring. The colors, the design, the almost obnoxious bold font, it all just seems so outdated for a city that's making as much...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amigos stores offer free screenings at health fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Amigos grocery stores, the Amarillo location will join others across the Texas plains region to host a health fair on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event announcement said that the Amigos health fair will offer free screenings including total cholesterol, glucose, and blood […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Interesting History of the Harry Holland House

Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy